ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

This place was voted the best craft store in the D

All week long we have been revealing the winners of our Vote 4 The Best contest, which is voted on by our viewers. Today Tati Amare revealed the winner of the craft store category: Scrappy Chic in Livonia. The owner of Scrappy Chic, Renee Ford, said winning is awesome and...
LIVONIA, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Fruits of Summer at the Saturday Farmers Market

The peaches will be plentiful at the Saturday Chelsea Farmers Market. Fruit lovers are invited to load up on blueberries, cherries, plums, melons, and apples, too. August means a big variety of fresh vegetables will be available including sweet corn, tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, cucumbers, green beans, beets, onions, and much more.
CHELSEA, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Summerfest brings fun, food and music to Saline

SALINE, MI — Now that August has begun, Saline’s Summerfest is approaching and expects to draw in around 1,000 people. The two-day event, expected to bring 1,000 people to the city, takes place Aug. 12-13 in downtown Saline. It offers a variety of events, including live music, food vendors, car shows and more.
SALINE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chelsea, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Chelsea, MI
13abc.com

Monroe County Animal Shelter hosts adoption event at local movie theater

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Interested in adopting a dog? The Monroe County Animal Shelter has you covered with its animal adoption event on Saturday. The event will take place on Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Memory Lane Drive-In Theater located on 6501 North Monroe Street, Monroe. The...
MONROE, MI
jtv.tv

Events of August 5, 6, and 7, 2022

Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. Corner of Glick and Mechanic Streets, Downtown Jackson. Local farmers, fresh produce, crafts, plants, flowers and vendors. Fun in the Sun. 1 PM to 3 PM. I scream, you scream, we all scream for Chalk Art and Ice Cream! Join us at the Jackson District Library Eastern Branch to decorate our sidewalks with chalk art, watch an artist do a chalk art demonstration, and afterward, cool off from the summer heat with DIY Ice Cream in a bag.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

A guide to the Monroe County Fair

MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's the beginning of August, which means that it is officially fair season!. The Monroe County Fair runs now through Aug. 6 at the First Merchants Expo Center in Monroe. Monroe County Fair Tickets. Thursday, Aug. 4- Saturday, Aug. 6:. Adults: $7.00. Children 6-12: $4.00.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Chelsea High School Class of 1972 Planning 50th Reunion

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Laurel Prinzing McDonald for the information in this story.) The Chelsea High School Class of 1972 is planning a celebration for its 50th anniversary, and is in the process of contacting classmates. If you’re a ’72 grad, family/friend of a grad, please contact us....
CHELSEA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extravaganza#Rec#Volleyball#Timbertown
103.3 WKFR

Glei’s Orchard in Coldwater Has Sold. What’s Next?

It's been a rollercoaster of emotions for Coldwater-area residents since Glei's Orchards and Greenhouses announced they were put into "receivership" in December 2021. The Glei family-owned business has been serving the Hillsdale-area for over 100 years and its Coldwater store has been open since 2014. After the recent sale, what's next for Glei's?
COLDWATER, MI
MLive

Café Liv opens in former Ypsilanti auto repair shop

YPSILANTI, MI -- William Sloan says the Ypsilanti community has embraced his new coffee shop -- despite not having a huge grand opening. “It’s kind of growing organically, which was kind of my hope,” Sloan said. Sloan launched Café Liv, 202 N. Washington St., Ypsilanti, in mid-July. The...
YPSILANTI, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

These are the participants in this year’s Miss Jackson Crossroads Scholarship Pageant

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Six women are competing in the ninth edition of the Miss Jackson Crossroads Scholarship Pageant. The program is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in the Western Community Arts Center, 1400 S. Dearing Road. Just like other years, the participants are competing for not only a crown, but for a scholarship, Executive Director Chris Gorton said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
LANSING, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Warning: People and Pets Stay Out of Huron River Due to Spill

The last thing our Michigan waters needed was another chemical spill and now authorities are telling people and pets to stay out of the Huron River. The Huron River is 130 miles long and runs east to Lake Erie. It passes through several counties including Oakland, Livingston, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Monroe. There are 13 parks, game areas, and recreation areas that are connected to the Huron River. The river runs through the cities of Dexter, Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Belleville, Flat Rock, and Rockwood.
ANN ARBOR, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Eyesore of the Week: Aug. 3rd

This red-tagged property has boarded-up windows, an air-conditioning unit hanging precariously from another window, a collapsed porch and missing mobile home skirting. Management at Mill Pond, a southside mobile home park, says the property is slated for demolition. The company is also busy untangling the legal title to the mobile home. The place was red-tagged months ago after Ingham County Animal Control officers responded to a dog neglect case. They seized two adult pit bulls and six pit bull puppies from the home and called in code enforcement. Inspection of mobile homes is regulated under a different state law where code compliance is prohibited from acting on a mobile home property without being invited in to inspect it, city officials said.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy