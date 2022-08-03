Chicago mayor candidate Willie Wilson giving away $70K in gift cards at 5 grocery stores Wednesday

Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another food giveaway Wednesday.

Starting at 8 a.m., Wilson and his team will be passing out gift cards at three Montrose Deli stores.

Two are on the city's North Side and one is in Mount Prospect.

Then at 10 a.m., there will be a giveaway at two Pete's Produce stores on the city's South Side.

Wilson si expected to give out $70,000 in gift cards.

8:00 a.m. grocery giveaway

1. Montrose Deli

5411 W. Montrose, Chicago, IL

2. Montrose Food Mart and Deli

6601 W. Irving Park, Chicago, IL

3. Montrose Market

1731 W. Golf Road, Mount Prospect, IL

10:00 a.m. grocery giveaway

1. Pete's Produce

1411 W. 87th Street, Chicago, IL

2. Pete's Produce

1543 E. 87th Street, Chicago, IL