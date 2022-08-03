Chicago mayor candidate Willie Wilson giving away $70K in gift cards at 5 grocery stores Wednesday
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another food giveaway Wednesday. Starting at 8 a.m., Wilson and his team will be passing out gift cards at three Montrose Deli stores. Two are on the city's North Side and one is in Mount Prospect. RELATED: Willie Wilson announces $2M gas, food giveaway amid rising prices Then at 10 a.m., there will be a giveaway at two Pete's Produce stores on the city's South Side. Wilson si expected to give out $70,000 in gift cards. 8:00 a.m. grocery giveaway 1. Montrose Deli 5411 W. Montrose, Chicago, IL 2. Montrose Food Mart and Deli 6601 W. Irving Park, Chicago, IL 3. Montrose Market 1731 W. Golf Road, Mount Prospect, IL 10:00 a.m. grocery giveaway 1. Pete's Produce 1411 W. 87th Street, Chicago, IL 2. Pete's Produce 1543 E. 87th Street, Chicago, IL
