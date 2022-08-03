ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago mayor candidate Willie Wilson giving away $70K in gift cards at 5 grocery stores Wednesday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=335V7g_0h2yxfUz00

Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another food giveaway Wednesday.

Starting at 8 a.m., Wilson and his team will be passing out gift cards at three Montrose Deli stores.

Two are on the city's North Side and one is in Mount Prospect.

RELATED: Willie Wilson announces $2M gas, food giveaway amid rising prices

Then at 10 a.m., there will be a giveaway at two Pete's Produce stores on the city's South Side.

Wilson si expected to give out $70,000 in gift cards.

8:00 a.m. grocery giveaway

1. Montrose Deli

5411 W. Montrose, Chicago, IL

2. Montrose Food Mart and Deli

6601 W. Irving Park, Chicago, IL

3. Montrose Market

1731 W. Golf Road, Mount Prospect, IL

10:00 a.m. grocery giveaway

1. Pete's Produce

1411 W. 87th Street, Chicago, IL

2. Pete's Produce

1543 E. 87th Street, Chicago, IL

Comments / 54

kountry
2d ago

this man doing this for years and wasn't running for mayor too , this is not a ploy..... hey lightfoot this is what you should be doing for all people of Chicago.... it's not a race thing either. he is really trying to help all people....

Reply(2)
12
Rob Rhodes
2d ago

Well….I can say one thing, at least he is trying to help during these troublesome times. Although probably not the wisest decision considering he is a candidate running for mayor. 🤨

Reply(2)
10
Shaun Meadors
2d ago

Willie Wilson would not be a politician who talks the talk but he would walk the walk . He would be a Mayor that keeps his word on every decision because he is spiritually lead by God and understands the true power of keeping his word especially in the force of good and change in the lives of others . God has truly sent this man but it's up for us to see the big picture and use our discernment in the polling booth in the upcoming main election .

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

New POP! Heights park coming to Roseland on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!). Check out what the POP! Heights Park in Roseland will look like when it opens this fall along the South Halstead Corridor. Nearly 22,000...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

South Shore block club shows power in numbers; fights for services and amenities

CHICAGO (CBS) – Block clubs have long been a bedrock in Chicago: Neighbors coming together for mutual support, friendship, and to make their voices heard for community improvements. Perhaps they've never been more important than now as the city grapples with serious problems.We visited the Ridgeland-Cregier block club in South Shore and found they are as committed as ever.  The signs of commitment are clear the moment you step onto the 7800 block of South Ridgeland -- the lawns, the homes, the way William Harper cares for his property, and the street, and the sidewalk."They see me out here cleaning,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Prospect, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Mount Prospect, IL
Government
blockclubchicago.org

Need School Supplies? Here’s Your Guide To Back-To-School Giveaways In Chicago

GRAND BOULEVARD — Chicago Public Schools students return this classes Aug. 22 — which means parents and guardians are busy getting them supplies. But expenses for school supplies have risen along with inflation, and many are still struggling financially from the COVID-19 pandemic. Local groups are hosting school supply giveaways and drives around Chicago to help families.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago gas giveaway takes place this weekend

CHICAGO - Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is hosting another free gas giveaway Saturday. Each vehicle will be able to get $50 worth of regular gas at 14 locations across Chicago. There will be one entry and exit point at each gas station with volunteers on-site providing directions....
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Gift Cards#Montrose Deli 5411#Montrose Food Mart#Montrose Market#Il
Chicago Defender

Plazas Planned for Nine Chicago Neighborhoods

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot today announced that 10 new public plazas will create spaces for recreation, performances, pop-up shops, gardening, and other neighborhood activities at strategic locations across the South, West, and North sides. These projects will be supported with funding from the Chicago Recovery Plan. “These transformational projects will...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area

You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Amid rash of gun violence, Waukegan and North Chicago demand same resources as Highland Park

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -- Leaders in Lake County are calling for help – as a rash of shootings in Waukegan and other northeastern areas of the county since mid-July has the community on edge.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart called an emergency townhall Thursday night.Neighbors in Waukegan and North Chicago are hoping for answers for a way to curb gun violence in their towns. They are calling for the same resources brought to Highland Park, at the south end of Lake County, following the July 4th parade massacre there exactly one month ago.Ray...
WAUKEGAN, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayor Lightfoot and The Department of Family and Support Services announce community services Block Grant Scholarships

Chicago residents can now apply and further their education. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced that $230,000 in Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships are now available for Chicago residents seeking to continue their education. Residents have until Friday, August 26, 2022, at midnight to apply. The announcement coincides with the launch of a new online application portal. Built to simplify the application process and provide even greater access to students, individuals can now apply online at www.chicago.gov/fss/scholarship.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Join Pullman Residents For A Community Picnic And Barbecue Saturday

PULLMAN — Neighbors are hosting a community picnic this weekend in Roseland. The annual Pullman Picnic goes from 1-8 p.m. Saturday at Arcade Park, 11132 S. St. Lawrence Ave., according to a Facebook post. Neighbors are encouraged to bring their own chairs, tents and grills to enjoy a community...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New men's homeless shelter in Rogers Park has green light, but not everyone likes the idea

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A proposal for a new homeless shelter serving men in the Rogers Park community is getting the go-ahead. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Thursday night, advocates say the facility is needed now more than ever as homeless populations skyrocket. But not everyone is on board with the plan. Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) has given the green light to the relocation of the shelter that will serve men facing homelessness. It will be opening in the vacant former St. Francis Community Health Center, at 7464 N. Clark St. at Birchwood Avenue. The shelter will have 72 beds in total. Ald. Hadden said...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy