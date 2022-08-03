Kentucky man admits to coronavirus loan fraud scheme

Read on www.wbko.com
wdrb.com
4 men facing federal charges in connection with Louisville area carjackings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men are facing federal charges in connection with carjackings in the Louisville area. In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Mauricio Diaz and 18-year-old Fahad Alisawi carjacked at least four vehicles in Louisville over several days in May while "brandishing a firearm."
wcluradio.com
Nine counties drop to low risk of Covid-19, but 80 remain at high risk; Kentucky infection rate second highest among the states
Kentucky’s risk from Covid-19 fell slightly last week, based on the county-by-county risk as estimated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state still had 80 of its 120 counties in the high-risk zone, indicated by orange on the CDC map released Thursday, but unlike last week, it has some counties at low risk. There are nine: Fulton, Logan, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Adair, Pulaski, Nicholas and Bracken. Another 31 are at moderate risk.
q95fm.net
Governor Beshear Announces Kentuckians In Flood Impacted Counties May Apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.
Gov. Beshear says those affected by severe storms and flooding in seven Eastern Kentucky counties may apply for disaster unemployment assistance. These counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike, and even more counties are expected to be added. Beshear’s office stated that staff is expected to be...
wdrb.com
Protestors speak at Jefferson Square Park, call for Kentucky's AG to be held accountable
The Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression rallied in Jefferson Square Park. Attorneys, civil rights activists and family members of Breonna Taylor gathered in Louisville's Jefferson Square Thursday afternoon to celebrate after four officers involved in the raid that killed Taylor were federally charged in her death.
Fox 19
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Wisconsin man will spend up to 10 years in a Northern Kentucky prison after being found guilty in a botched robbery, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Khalil Coleman, 36, of Milwaukee, traveled to Northern Kentucky last year allegedly because he needed...
thecentersquare.com
LOTTE picks Kentucky city for $238M EV battery material plant
(The Center Square) – For the second time this week, a company that makes components for electric vehicle batteries has announced its intention to build a production plant in Kentucky. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials USA plans to build a $238.7 million facility in Elizabethtown...
clayconews.com
SECRETARY OF STATE ADAMS: VOTER REGISTRATION IN KENTUCKY IS BACK
FRANKFORT, KY – Secretary of State Michael Adams is announcing that voter registration in Kentucky continues to rebound after two years of stasis. In June, 8,486 new voters were added to rolls and 5,733 voters were removed. “Voter registration is back,” said Adams. “Before the fall campaign heats up...
WBKO
TEAM COVERAGE: More flood-affected counties approved for FEMA assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave another update on the flooding situation in Eastern Kentucky:. Gov. Beshear said on Friday the number of confirmed fatalities in the flooding remains at 37. Kentucky State Police reports there are still two missing persons still being searched for in relation to the flooding.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday afternoon, August 4. The governor announced that FEMA has approved Individual Assistance for Owsley County. The counties currently approved include Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Pike. Currently, renters and homeowners in these counties who...
Gov. Beshear announces $75 million fund for Kentucky nonprofits
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced a $75 million fund to help Kentucky’s nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Beshear said, “During the pandemic, nonprofits faced a variety of challenges, and many continue to struggle. With this relief, we can help these crucial organizations continue to help the communities […]
ngtnews.com
Ascend Elements Plans Kentucky Manufacturing Facility to Recycle EV Batteries
Ascend Elements is investing $310 million in Phase 1 – and up to $1 billion over several possible phases – to build a sustainable lithium-ion battery materials facility in Hopkinsville, Ky., with ground-breaking expected in Q4 2022. The manufacturing facility, known as Apex 1, will be home to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear announces $100,000 relief payments for eligible KY nonprofits
FRANKFORT — Governor Beshear announced a $75 million fund— The Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund— will be used to help KY nonprofit organizations recover from the effects of the covid pandemic. According to a release from the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet, Covid had devastating effects on businesses...
q95fm.net
Kentuckians Included in the Federal Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance are Eligible for a Refund of Kentucky Sales Tax
Kentuckians included in the federal disaster declaration for individual assistance, which are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike Counties, are eligible for refund of Kentucky sales and use tax paid on the purchase of building materials. The building materials must be used to permanently install to repair or...
WBKO
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
WBKO
Logan County Schools collecting donations for Eastern Kentucky flood relief
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County Schools are holding a donation drive for children affected by the recent floods in Eastern Kentucky. Donations can be dropped off at the open house events at each school or at the Board of Education Central Office, Monday through Friday between 8 A.M. and 4 P.M. Logan County Family Resource coordinators will combine all the district’s donations and get them to the schools that need them.
WBKO
‘I am needed at my current post’ Secretary of State Michael Adams announces re-election campaign
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s current Secretary of State, Michael Adams, officially announced his campaign for re-election on Friday. “Based on my performance in this Office, at the most difficult time in its history, I would like to seek a promotion to higher office; but at this critical time, I am needed at my current post,” Adams said in his release.
WLKY.com
Winning lottery ticket, with prize of $25K a year for life, sold in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you win?. Kentucky lottery officials say a ticket sold in Louisville for Thursday night’s Lucky For Life drawing is a big winner. Someone matched the five white ball numbers drawn, but not the Lucky Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life.
wnky.com
KSP reminds public of traffic safety checkpoints
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind drivers of traffic safety checkpoints. A release by KSP stated some proactive measures to keep roads safe include several traffic safety checkpoints and using general patrol tactics in known problematic areas in the district. KSP uses traffic...
Kentucky Woman Unknowingly Captures Photo of Ghost Figure Standing in Window of Abandoned Farmhouse
Imagine you're taking a peaceful drive in the country and you see an abandoned farmhouse in a valley and feel the need to get out of the car to take photos of it. So, you walk around the property and begin to take photos of the beautifully eerie and spooky structure. Then, you get back in your car to continue your relaxing and scenic drive through the countryside of Kentucky.
Someone in Louisville just won $25k a year for life; Here's the winning numbers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Someone in Louisville just won $25,000 a year for the rest of their life!. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, a ticket sold for last night's Lucky for Life drawing matched the five white ball numbers drawn, but not the Lucky Ball. The ticket holder won the...
