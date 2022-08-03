Read on wsyr.iheart.com
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
How Many Kids Does Josh Gates Have? The 'Expedition Unknown' Star Is a Family Man
Leave it to reality TV to pique our interests. Folks that have a deep affinity for unsolved mysteries and lost treasures are probably familiar with the Travel Channel’s Expedition Unknown series. The show, which is hosted by Josh Gates, takes viewers on an interesting ride in exploration among some of the world's most historic cities and locations — think Ancient Egypt and Shangri-La.
‘The Little Rascals’: By 1959, Many Of The Kids Were Running into Tough — Sometimes Deadly — Times
One could argue that The Little Rascals — from which the world met, among others, Spanky, Darla, and Alfalfa — suffered two deaths. The first was in 1938 when Hal Roach, creator of the concept (known on the big screen as Our Gang), sold it and the contracts of his young stars to MGM. The second was when, 52 inferior theatrical shorts later, the new owners brought the series to an end. In doing so, they “released” the final group of actors back into the real world as so many others had been over the years. But by 1959 — not as arbitrary a year as it would seem — it was obvious that many of them were simply not prepared for the reality they found themselves in.
Black Mother Calls Out Sesame Place After Character Ignores Her Kids: Video
A Black mother is calling out Sesame Place after one of the characters avoided her children during a parade. The parent, who identifies herself as Jodi, posted a video on Instagram Sunday (July 17), which shows her two young girls waiting to be greeted by an employee dressed as Rosita. After high-fiving other children in the crowd, the daughters excitedly approach the character. That's when Rosita shakes their hand as if saying "no," and walks away. One of the girls appears visibly upset.
The internet's 'biggest Karen' is an emu and she's hilariously out to get her owner
Karen seems to hold a grudge.
Shannon Thornton Leaves Future Heartbroken In ‘Love You Better’ Video
Shannon Thornton shines as the leading lady in Future’s new video for ‘Love You Better’ from his ‘I NEVER LIKED YOU’ album.
SheKnows
Nick Drops a Bomb on Sharon — and Chance Catches Nick and Victoria at an Inopportune Time
At Newman Enterprises, Victoria asks Billy what he’s doing there — he’s supposed to be in Los Angeles. Billy heard Ashland died and came back for the kids. Lily gets it. He figures Victoria’s burying herself in work. She insists she’s fine. Billy says if she won’t tell him how she’s feeling, maybe she can at least tell him what the hell happened.
Happy Meal review – romance blooms online and IRL
Tabby Lamb’s delightful two-hander is both a sweet comedy and an astute exploration of digital relationships and gender identity
Glitter and Dust review – kids go bull-riding in terrifying rodeo documentary
Documentary focuses on the frighteningly young girls making their daddies proud in bull riding competitions
pethelpful.com
Video of Extremely Rare 'Piebald Fawn' Is a Beautiful Sight to Behold
Genetic abnormalities can do fascinating and beautiful things in nature, from making a population resistant to disease to changing the appearance of plants or animals. One example of this is piebaldism, which causes animals to be born with patches of white, uncolored fur. Sometimes, this discoloration can affect the whole body.
wegotthiscovered.com
Woody Harrelson penned a sweet and funny ode to his baby doppelgänger
Imagine carrying a child for nine months, giving birth to your beautiful baby daughter, finally getting to stare into her eyes … and seeing none other than Woody Harrelson staring back at you. Well, maybe not exactly like that — but one Northern Ireland woman went recently went viral after tweeting out a side-by-side comparison of the 61-year-old actor and her adorable, yet strangely Harrelson-esque daughter, and got the attention of Harrelson himself.
What Josiah Saw review – a sharp, sleazy slice of southern gothic
The French Dispatch and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs have recently shown how the anthology film is often content to supply a carousel of curios to amuse the viewer. But when the individual episodes aren’t merely self-contained but converge into a single conclusion, the portmanteau can supply a narrative kick like no other. Vincent Grashaw’s hunk of American gothic What Josiah Saw isn’t quite as accomplished as Pulp Fiction, whose intersecting trajectories and penchant for petty criminal sleaze it shares. But it has a stubborn, almost literary feel for character that accumulates a baleful momentum by the time the finale hits.
