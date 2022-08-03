Read on www.wxbc1043.com
kentuckytoday.com
West Nile virus popping up again in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – West Nile virus has started appearing in Kentucky once again this year, and although there are no vaccines to prevent it nor medications to treat it, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are steps you can take to prevent infection. Louisville...
wevv.com
Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning
Multiple fire departments have responded to a massive fire in Ohio County, Kentucky Thursday morning. Ohio County Dispatch confirms that the call came in for a fire along Liberty Street at 5:43AM. The scene is still active and emergency crews are asking folks to avoid the area as they deal...
wxbc1043.com
Annual “Back To School Bash” Supply Distribution Scheduled For Sunday
HARDINSBURG (08/05/22) – With the new school year upcoming next week, the 4th edition of the “Back to School Bash” will be held on Sunday afternoon at 5 at the Breckinridge County Middle School. Carrie Carman with the Hardinsburg Baptist Church told our Gene Webster Friday the event allows County students to pick up a back-pack of supplies to begin the new school year. Carman noted that supplies can run in the range of a couple of hundred dollars. Donations of supplies and monetary donations will still be accepted at the Church.
wxbc1043.com
Carter: Breck Schools To Use “Mask-Optional” COVID Policy
HARDINSBURG (08/02/22) – County School Superintendent Dr. Nick Carter said in a letter on Monday that Breckinridge County Schools will go with a “mask optional” policy for the new school year beginning a week from today. Those who test positive will be asked to consult with their medical provider about missing school or work. Student attendance rules are moving back to Pre-COVID standards of needing a note from a parent or professional to excuse the absence.
k105.com
Owensboro Health welcomes new group of five physicians to Grayson Co.
Five Owensboro Health physicians have begun practicing at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHLMC), bringing new services and expanding access to care in the Twin Lakes region, hospital officials announced. The announcement, officials said, marks a significant milestone in Owensboro Health’s efforts to recruit providers to Grayson Count; a...
WBKO
The Medical Center at Bowling Green to offer new treatment for COPD, Emphysema patients
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Medical Center at Bowling Green is now the first in Southcentral Kentucky to offer a new lung valve treatment for patients with severe COPD and emphysema. Recently approved by the FDA under their “Breakthrough Devices” status, the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve treatment represents a major...
whopam.com
Flood Warning issued for parts of area, Flash Flood Watch until 1 p.m.
…FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY…. * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE…A portion of western Kentucky, including the following. counties, Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, McLean and Muhlenberg. * WHEN…Until noon CDT. * IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying. and...
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. Schools holding Back to School Fest
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a fun time planned for Muhlenberg County students Friday night. It’s the Back to School Fest. That’s from 6 to 8 at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center. That’s on Kentucky 1380 in Powderly. There will be fun, food...
myq104.com
Urologic care business in Louisville pays $60K fine for violating ADA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The largest provider of urologic care in the greater Louisville area has agreed to pay $60,000 to resolve allegations that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to provide individuals with mobility disabilities equal access to its services and facilities. According to...
wxbc1043.com
Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office Collecting For Flood Victims
HARDINSBURG (08/02/22) — The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media on Tuesday it is collecting items for flood victims in eastern Kentucky. A list of items can be found below. The items can be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Mobile Command Center on the Square or the Breckinridge County Animal Shelter.
wxbc1043.com
Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief
Local efforts are underway to aid the victims of last week’s catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office has started collecting items to take to the region. A list of items can be found in the graphic below. The items can be dropped at the Mobile Command Center on the Square, at the County Animal Shelter or the 104.3, the River studios during normal business hours.
k105.com
KSP Post 4 July Activity Report: Troopers arrest nearly 400, cite over 600 speeders, give 225 courtesy notices
Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its July Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 2,293 citations and arrested 30 impaired drivers. Opened 47 criminal cases, made 384 arrests and served 101 criminal court documents. Cited 601 speeders and...
14news.com
Crews called to house fire in Hartford
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hartford Fire Department tell us they were called to a house fire Thursday morning. That’s on Liberty Street behind the Community Center. They say no one lives there. Dispatch tells us that call came in around 5:30. We’re told crews are still...
wdrb.com
Officials confirm body of 4-year-old discovered in wooded area in Bullitt County is Serenity McKinney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The body of a 4-year-old girl previously reported missing in Kentucky was officially identified this week when DNA results returned, Bullitt County Coroner David Billings said Friday. Serenity McKinney was first reported missing in February 2022 after her grandparents said they hadn't seen her since Christmas...
Bullitt County Coroner identifies Serenity McKinney's body
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Coroner officially identified Serenity McKinney’s body Friday. This has been a nearly 6-month long wait for the little four-year-old’s grandmother, father and other loved ones. She was found in February near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line. The Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office is...
wdrb.com
Protestors speak at Jefferson Square Park, call for Kentucky's AG to be held accountable
The Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression rallied in Jefferson Square Park. Attorneys, civil rights activists and family members of Breonna Taylor gathered in Louisville's Jefferson Square Thursday afternoon to celebrate after four officers involved in the raid that killed Taylor were federally charged in her death.
spectrumnews1.com
Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
wnky.com
KSP reminds public of traffic safety checkpoints
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind drivers of traffic safety checkpoints. A release by KSP stated some proactive measures to keep roads safe include several traffic safety checkpoints and using general patrol tactics in known problematic areas in the district. KSP uses traffic...
14news.com
Authorities: Missing Spencer County teen possibly in danger
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are still searching for a Spencer County girl who’s now been missing for nearly two weeks. Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenburg says he would consider 15-year-old Kendall King to possibly be in danger because of her age, and because they don’t know where she is or who she is with. The chief says he doesn’t believe King is in imminent danger, but they are looking for her.
fox40jackson.com
Kentucky brewery hit by thief, owner told to wait a week for police investigation to begin
A Kentucky brewery owner called Thursday for an increase in police patrols after a thief broke into his business and caused $17,000 in damage. “I think we were one of about seven or eight businesses hit,” Ted Mitzlaff, CEO of Louisville’s Goodwood Brewery, said on “Fox & Friends First” Thursday.
