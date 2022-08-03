ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckinridge County, KY

kentuckytoday.com

West Nile virus popping up again in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – West Nile virus has started appearing in Kentucky once again this year, and although there are no vaccines to prevent it nor medications to treat it, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are steps you can take to prevent infection. Louisville...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning

Multiple fire departments have responded to a massive fire in Ohio County, Kentucky Thursday morning. Ohio County Dispatch confirms that the call came in for a fire along Liberty Street at 5:43AM. The scene is still active and emergency crews are asking folks to avoid the area as they deal...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wxbc1043.com

Annual “Back To School Bash” Supply Distribution Scheduled For Sunday

HARDINSBURG (08/05/22) – With the new school year upcoming next week, the 4th edition of the “Back to School Bash” will be held on Sunday afternoon at 5 at the Breckinridge County Middle School. Carrie Carman with the Hardinsburg Baptist Church told our Gene Webster Friday the event allows County students to pick up a back-pack of supplies to begin the new school year. Carman noted that supplies can run in the range of a couple of hundred dollars. Donations of supplies and monetary donations will still be accepted at the Church.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wxbc1043.com

Carter: Breck Schools To Use “Mask-Optional” COVID Policy

HARDINSBURG (08/02/22) – County School Superintendent Dr. Nick Carter said in a letter on Monday that Breckinridge County Schools will go with a “mask optional” policy for the new school year beginning a week from today. Those who test positive will be asked to consult with their medical provider about missing school or work. Student attendance rules are moving back to Pre-COVID standards of needing a note from a parent or professional to excuse the absence.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Breckinridge County, KY
Health
Breckinridge County, KY
Government
Breckinridge County, KY
Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Government
County
Breckinridge County, KY
City
Hardinsburg, KY
k105.com

Owensboro Health welcomes new group of five physicians to Grayson Co.

Five Owensboro Health physicians have begun practicing at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHLMC), bringing new services and expanding access to care in the Twin Lakes region, hospital officials announced. The announcement, officials said, marks a significant milestone in Owensboro Health’s efforts to recruit providers to Grayson Count; a...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Flood Warning issued for parts of area, Flash Flood Watch until 1 p.m.

…FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY…. * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE…A portion of western Kentucky, including the following. counties, Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, McLean and Muhlenberg. * WHEN…Until noon CDT. * IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying. and...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. Schools holding Back to School Fest

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a fun time planned for Muhlenberg County students Friday night. It’s the Back to School Fest. That’s from 6 to 8 at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center. That’s on Kentucky 1380 in Powderly. There will be fun, food...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
#Covid#Pandemic#General Health
myq104.com

Urologic care business in Louisville pays $60K fine for violating ADA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The largest provider of urologic care in the greater Louisville area has agreed to pay $60,000 to resolve allegations that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to provide individuals with mobility disabilities equal access to its services and facilities. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wxbc1043.com

Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office Collecting For Flood Victims

HARDINSBURG (08/02/22) — The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media on Tuesday it is collecting items for flood victims in eastern Kentucky. A list of items can be found below. The items can be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Mobile Command Center on the Square or the Breckinridge County Animal Shelter.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wxbc1043.com

Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief

Local efforts are underway to aid the victims of last week’s catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office has started collecting items to take to the region. A list of items can be found in the graphic below. The items can be dropped at the Mobile Command Center on the Square, at the County Animal Shelter or the 104.3, the River studios during normal business hours.
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Crews called to house fire in Hartford

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hartford Fire Department tell us they were called to a house fire Thursday morning. That’s on Liberty Street behind the Community Center. They say no one lives there. Dispatch tells us that call came in around 5:30. We’re told crews are still...
HARTFORD, KY
WHAS11

Bullitt County Coroner identifies Serenity McKinney's body

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County Coroner officially identified Serenity McKinney’s body Friday. This has been a nearly 6-month long wait for the little four-year-old’s grandmother, father and other loved ones. She was found in February near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line. The Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office is...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnky.com

KSP reminds public of traffic safety checkpoints

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind drivers of traffic safety checkpoints. A release by KSP stated some proactive measures to keep roads safe include several traffic safety checkpoints and using general patrol tactics in known problematic areas in the district. KSP uses traffic...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Authorities: Missing Spencer County teen possibly in danger

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are still searching for a Spencer County girl who’s now been missing for nearly two weeks. Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenburg says he would consider 15-year-old Kendall King to possibly be in danger because of her age, and because they don’t know where she is or who she is with. The chief says he doesn’t believe King is in imminent danger, but they are looking for her.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN

