Some Items Taken In Falls Of Rough FD Break-In Recovered, Investigation Continues

KSP Post 4 July Activity Report: Troopers arrest nearly 400, cite over 600 speeders, give 225 courtesy notices
Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its July Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 2,293 citations and arrested 30 impaired drivers. Opened 47 criminal cases, made 384 arrests and served 101 criminal court documents. Cited 601 speeders and...
14news.com
Police: 49 people facing charges following large drug bust in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities say 49 people were charged in connection to a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson County. According to the Henderson Police Department, the investigation led to the confiscation of 337 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of cocaine powder/crack. 133 grams of synthetic marijuana, 10 amphetamine pills, 280 grams of marijuana and a handgun.
49 indicted following narcotics investigation in Henderson County
(WEHT) - The Henderson Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police concluded a large scale narcotics trafficking operation on Friday that resulted in 49 defendants being indicted by a grand jury with a total of 54 felony charges.
wevv.com
Woman facing Arson charge after house fire in Owensboro
An Owensboro, Kentucky woman is behind bars on an arson charge after police say she intentionally set fire to a home on Wednesday. Early Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Owensboro Police Department and member of the Owensboro Fire Department responded to a house fire in the area of West 9th Street and Frederica Street.
wdrb.com
Officials confirm body of 4-year-old discovered in wooded area in Bullitt County is Serenity McKinney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The body of a 4-year-old girl previously reported missing in Kentucky was officially identified this week when DNA results returned, Bullitt County Coroner David Billings said Friday. Serenity McKinney was first reported missing in February 2022 after her grandparents said they hadn't seen her since Christmas...
Owensboro man sentenced for 2 counts of manslaughter
An Owensboro man, Brandon Lashbrook, 27, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill, was indicted on Friday on two counts of manslaughter by the Daviess County grand jury. Each count carries a seven year sentence for a combined total of 14 years in prison.
14news.com
Warrick Co. Animal Control looking for woman accused of dumping puppy
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Warrick County Animal Control are looking for a woman who they say dumped a puppy. They say it happened Friday morning. If you know anything about this, you’re asked to call Warrick County Animal Control at 812-897-6107.
14news.com
Authorities: Missing Spencer County teen possibly in danger
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are still searching for a Spencer County girl who’s now been missing for nearly two weeks. Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenburg says he would consider 15-year-old Kendall King to possibly be in danger because of her age, and because they don’t know where she is or who she is with. The chief says he doesn’t believe King is in imminent danger, but they are looking for her.
14news.com
Officials: Two dogs die in Warrick Co. house fire
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a house fire in Warrick County Thursday. It happened on St. Lucia Drive in a neighborhood right off Telephone Road. Dispatchers tell us it started as a kitchen grease fire. Officials tell us two dogs died in the fire. We will update...
wevv.com
Henderson authorities looking for vehicle in connection to recent shooting
The Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Kentucky, is asking for the public's help in a shooting investigation. HPD said Wednesday that it was investigating a recent shooting where the red vehicle seen in the picture above is believed to be a suspect. Anyone who may have information on the vehicle...
wbiw.com
Laconia man killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON CO. – Wednesday, at approximately 9:00 am, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle head-on crash in Jefferson County that resulted in the death of a Harrison County, Indiana man. The initial investigation indicates that a red 1997 Chevrolet truck, being driven by Richard...
14news.com
Surveillance video showing juvenile fight at Crème Coffee House leads to new policy
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - One Owensboro business is making some changes for Friday After 5 this week. The Crème Coffee House will only allow minors into the building if they’re with an adult. The change comes after a series of violence inside the business over the past two...
Central City adds classic cruiser to police fleet
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — You’ve heard of police departments getting brand new cruisers, but a Muhlenberg County police department has one that’s more than five decades old. The department recently added a restored 1970 Dodge Dart that was made to look like a Central City Police cruiser. It’s owned by Officer David Morris and […]
wxbc1043.com
Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office Collecting For Flood Victims
HARDINSBURG (08/02/22) — The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media on Tuesday it is collecting items for flood victims in eastern Kentucky. A list of items can be found below. The items can be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Mobile Command Center on the Square or the Breckinridge County Animal Shelter.
wevv.com
Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning
Multiple fire departments have responded to a massive fire in Ohio County, Kentucky Thursday morning. Ohio County Dispatch confirms that the call came in for a fire along Liberty Street at 5:43AM. The scene is still active and emergency crews are asking folks to avoid the area as they deal...
Flash flooding reported in Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT) – There are reports of flash flooding Friday morning in Muhlenberg County. Dispatchers say there is currently some flooding along Broad Street, Center Street and Front Street in Central City. Earlier, crews closed part of South Second Street in Central City due to high water. We’re told that water has since […]
Warrick County officials looking for person who dumped a dog
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Animal Control needs your help in identifying someone officials say dumped a dog. Officials with the facility say the woman dumped a puppy on the morning of August 5. Officials would like to remind people that it is illegal to dump animals. Please call WCAC at 812-897-6107 if […]
wevv.com
Madisonville man accused of giving alcohol to child at Hopkins County Fair
A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing some serious charges after being accused of giving alcohol to a child at the Hopkins County Fair. The investigation started when an officer with the Madisonville Police Department was at the fair on Friday, where they say they saw a female juvenile stumbling, and falling over to the ground.
The Daily South
100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...
Wave 3
Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department has filed to charge a Jeffersonville mother, accused of neglecting a 49-day-old infant and lying to law enforcement officials during investigation. Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she committed the offenses of neglect of a dependent and...
