Read on www.valleynewslive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead neighborhood warning of armed burglar caught on camera
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead neighborhood is on edge after a doorbell camera caught an alleged burglar attempting to breaking into a home moments after busting out a vehicle window in the driveway. It happened in the early morning hours Thursday, Aug. 4 in the 1500 block...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Fargo Police find missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE (4:40 PM): Fargo Police say Kirra has been located and is safe. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fargo Police are asking your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl, last seen around 1:00 AM, August 5. Kirra Borden is described as 5′7″ with brown hair that is buzzed...
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Three WE Fest incidents reported; Detroit Lakes woman arrested in domestic dispute
8:59 a.m., near Meadow View Lane, Detroit Lakes, harassment. A caller said their neighbor continues to harass them verbally, with loud music and noisy equipment. 9:43 a.m., near mile marker 113 on County Road 37, Ponsford, a 17-year-old Grand Forks woman suffered a possible concussion after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck. Airbags deployed during the crash. She was transported to a hospital in Park Rapids for treatment.
DL-Online
Otter Tail County man injured in Hwy 210 crash
An Otter Tail County man was injured in a one-car crash on Highway 210 on Thursday. Alan Wendell Olson, 76, of Clitherall suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Fergus Falls hospital for treatment. Airbags did not deploy and he was not wearing a seatbelt. No alcohol was involved in the accident, according to the State Patrol.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KNOX News Radio
Officers in Cass County shooting identified
The Cass County Sheriff’s Department has identified the officers involved in a fatal shooting in Mapleton this week. Authorities say all were members of the Fargo Police Department. Sgt. Travis Moser is an 18-year member of the FPD…Detectives Josh Heller and Ryan Jasper have been with the department for...
DL-Online
ATV crash injures Perham man
A rural Perham man was injured in an ATV accident Wednesday evening, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. Perry Lillis, 58, of rural Perham was driving the ATV and was injured in the crash. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and later remained under the care of the hospital, with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.
lakesarearadio.net
Fire Crews Respond To Morning Fire At Stenerson Lumber in Detroit Lakes
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Fire crews were dispatched to Stenerson Lumber in Detroit Lakes on a fire call on Friday morning. Detroit Lakes Police Department responded to a smoke alarm call at the lumber company on Highway 34. Open flames were found in the rafters of the building. Detroit Lakes Fire Department, Audubon Fire Department, and Wolf Lake Fire Department were then called to the scene. The fire was extinguished and Wolf Lake utilized their attic vac to remove burning insulation from the structure.
valleynewslive.com
Legal expert weighs in on deadly shooting of Mapleton man by officers
MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One legal expert and former police officer is weighing in on what’s next in the long review process of Monday’s shooting by four Fargo officers which killed a Mapleton man. The four officers have been placed on paid administrative leave as investigators...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsdakota.com
Mapleton Man Killed By Law Enforcement Identified
MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A Mapleton man was shot and killed after an hours-long negotiation with law enforcement on Monday, August 1st. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the deceased person, as 35-year-old Andrew James Martinez. The Cass County Sheriff received two 911 calls...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Local Chiefs, Sheriffs fire up grills for annual cook off
(Fargo, ND) -- The 17th Annual Night To Unite Chiefs and Sheriffs Burger Cook-Off has a winner. This year's cook-off was hosted Tuesday by the Fargo Police Department at Lindenwood Park. Seven police and sheriff's departments were represented in the contest. Each chief or sheriff cooked one burger that was judged by a panel.
valleynewslive.com
Officers fatally shoot suicidal man in Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers have fatally shot a suicidal person that put the town of Mapleton, ND into a shelter in place on Monday. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office ordered the shelter-in-place for a shots fired incident around 10:00 Monday morning. They say people living in...
valleynewslive.com
ND AG’s office now reviewing Fargo officer deadly shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The case of an early July deadly shooting by a Fargo Police officer is now in the hands of the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office. 28-year-old Shane Netterville was shot on the morning of July 8 after officers were called to the 1500 block of 34th St. S. for three men who appeared to be dead inside of a van in a garage. When officers arrived, court documents say Netterville fled in the van ‘directly towards officers’ and shortly after, 11-year veteran, Adam O’Brien fired his gun. Netterville died hours later at the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valleynewslive.com
Two hurt in a car accident in Crookston
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are injured after a two car accident in Crookston on Saturday. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Crookston Police Department, Crookston Area Ambulance, and Crookston Fire Department responded to Highway 2 and Highway 75 in Crookston for a car accident involving two vehicles.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo School Board could drop the Pledge of Allegiance. Tragedy leads to toy drive. Gunfire at Mall of America.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: How reciting the Pledge of Allegiance could soon become a thing of the past for a local school board. A toy drive is happening now in Fargo to remember two brothers who died in a car accident on a local highway. Gunfire breaks out at the Mall of America. How police are now searching for the suspect.
valleynewslive.com
Good Samaritan helps man with dementia after getting lost on bike ride
VINING, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Good Samaritan came to the rescue when a Fargo man with dementia became separated from his wife during a bike ride. Around 1 pm Thursday, Kellie Kringlie notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that her husband, Dale, was missing after she was separated from him during a bike ride at the Glendalough State Park in rural Battle Lake.
wdayradionow.com
Man identified after being pulled from Otter Tail County lake following crash
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Authorities say a motorcyclist pulled from Lawrence Lake has been identified. Officials say 70-year-old George Hough was rescued from the lake Friday morning. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
Name revealed in fatal Cass County motorcycle crash
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Cass County that led to the death of one man. The man has been identified as 75-year-old Charles Hiram Bekkerus from Fargo. Bekkerus was driving a motorcycle at about 3:52 p.m., July 31, when the accident occurred. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, […]
Firefighter saves life of 2-year-old found face down in Minnesota lake
A 2-year-old child was saved from drowning in a Minnesota lake Sunday morning by a firefighter who happened to be visiting family in the area. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 11 a.m., near the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. Deputies...
valleynewslive.com
Charges possible after family rescued from cornfield near Downer
DOWNER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says charges are possible after officials searched a cornfield looking for a mother and two children on Friday, July 29. The search was initiated after a man walked into the Dilworth Police Department on the morning of July 29,...
kvrr.com
Red River Women’s Clinic’s Moorhead location revealed
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Red River Women’s Clinic has a new location in Moorhead. City records say it will be at 302 Highway 75 North across from Moorhead Public Service. The clinic raised nearly $1 million on GoFundMe to move from its Downtown Fargo location to Moorhead.
Comments / 0