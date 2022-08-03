Read on www.wxbc1043.com
Annual “Back To School Bash” Supply Distribution Scheduled For Sunday
HARDINSBURG (08/05/22) – With the new school year upcoming next week, the 4th edition of the “Back to School Bash” will be held on Sunday afternoon at 5 at the Breckinridge County Middle School. Carrie Carman with the Hardinsburg Baptist Church told our Gene Webster Friday the event allows County students to pick up a back-pack of supplies to begin the new school year. Carman noted that supplies can run in the range of a couple of hundred dollars. Donations of supplies and monetary donations will still be accepted at the Church.
Urologic care business in Louisville pays $60K fine for violating ADA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The largest provider of urologic care in the greater Louisville area has agreed to pay $60,000 to resolve allegations that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to provide individuals with mobility disabilities equal access to its services and facilities. According to...
Muhlenberg Co. Schools holding Back to School Fest
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a fun time planned for Muhlenberg County students Friday night. It’s the Back to School Fest. That’s from 6 to 8 at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center. That’s on Kentucky 1380 in Powderly. There will be fun, food...
Owensboro Health welcomes new group of five physicians to Grayson Co.
Five Owensboro Health physicians have begun practicing at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHLMC), bringing new services and expanding access to care in the Twin Lakes region, hospital officials announced. The announcement, officials said, marks a significant milestone in Owensboro Health’s efforts to recruit providers to Grayson Count; a...
DCMS to start new school year in old building
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Public Schools said they have some “unfortunate” news to share Wednesday night. The school corporation tells us Daviess County Middle School students and staff will begin the school year in their old facility at 1415 E 4th Street. Superintendent Matt Robbins says the new building is still […]
Hancock Teachers in training hear message: “Leader and me”
Today at North Hancock Elementary School an event was held with the topic – “Leader and Me”. The speaker was Muriel Summers, with the Franklin Covey Educational Foundation – the message – creating better adults through education of children. The subject of Ms. Summers seminar...
UofL Health looking to fill more than 600 health care positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is looking to hire more than 600 people throughout its network. The health care company is recruiting for all hospital positions, including nurses, respiratory therapists and surgical techs. A hiring fair is being held all day Wednesday, and potential applicants can talk to people...
COVID Update: 58 Actives In County As Of Monday Night
HARDINSBURG (08/02/22) – The latest data released by the Breckinridge County Health Department indicates 58 active COVID cases locally as of Monday (08/01) night with three patients hospitalized. There have been 29 confirmed positives in the month of August. The total number of positive cases during the pandemic is just under 56-hundred (5,592) with at least 82 deaths blamed on the virus.
Agreement reached: Confederate statue base to be moved
The Confederate statue from the Daviess County Courthouse lawn will soon have a new home. Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly says an agreement has been reached with the Daughters of the Confederacy.
West Nile virus popping up again in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – West Nile virus has started appearing in Kentucky once again this year, and although there are no vaccines to prevent it nor medications to treat it, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are steps you can take to prevent infection. Louisville...
886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
Foil Manufacturing Facility Planned For Elizabethtown
FRANKFORT (08/04/22) – Governor Beshear announced Thursday that LOTTE Aluminum Materials USA will locate a foil manufacturing operation in Hardin County with a $238.7 million investment that will create 122 full-time jobs. “I want to welcome LOTTE to Kentucky as we continue to see significant investment from EV-related businesses...
The Medical Center at Bowling Green to offer new treatment for COPD, Emphysema patients
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Medical Center at Bowling Green is now the first in Southcentral Kentucky to offer a new lung valve treatment for patients with severe COPD and emphysema. Recently approved by the FDA under their “Breakthrough Devices” status, the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve treatment represents a major...
Warrick County officials looking for person who dumped a dog
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Animal Control needs your help in identifying someone officials say dumped a dog. Officials with the facility say the woman dumped a puppy on the morning of August 5. Officials would like to remind people that it is illegal to dump animals. Please call WCAC at 812-897-6107 if […]
Protestors speak at Jefferson Square Park, call for Kentucky's AG to be held accountable
The Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression rallied in Jefferson Square Park. Attorneys, civil rights activists and family members of Breonna Taylor gathered in Louisville's Jefferson Square Thursday afternoon to celebrate after four officers involved in the raid that killed Taylor were federally charged in her death.
Aluminum foil facility to be built in Elizabethtown, creating more than 100 jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The electric vehicle industry is bringing dozens of more jobs to Hardin County. Gov. Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials LLC is building an aluminum foil manufacturing facility in Elizabethtown. The $238.7 million investment will create an estimated 122 full-time jobs. "Further growth of this sector...
LOTTE picks Kentucky city for $238M EV battery material plant
(The Center Square) – For the second time this week, a company that makes components for electric vehicle batteries has announced its intention to build a production plant in Kentucky. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials USA plans to build a $238.7 million facility in Elizabethtown...
Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief
Local efforts are underway to aid the victims of last week’s catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office has started collecting items to take to the region. A list of items can be found in the graphic below. The items can be dropped at the Mobile Command Center on the Square, at the County Animal Shelter or the 104.3, the River studios during normal business hours.
Breckinridge Circuit Court-Division 1
8/3/2022—Division 1 of Breckinridge Circuit Court with Judge Bruce Butler met Wednesday. Tinna Engler Jones, 51, pleaded not guilty to 1st degree criminal mischief and menacing. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for October 19. Patrick W. Stout, 38, pleaded not guilty to 1st degree possession of a controlled substance(meth),...
Dollar General in Newburgh reopened after alleged hazard
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A Dollar General that was shut down earlier this week is now back up and running. The store on Sharon Road in Newburgh had a sign in the window saying it was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. An employee told Eyewitness News the store was notified that it needed to […]
