Breckinridge County, KY

wxbc1043.com

Annual “Back To School Bash” Supply Distribution Scheduled For Sunday

HARDINSBURG (08/05/22) – With the new school year upcoming next week, the 4th edition of the “Back to School Bash” will be held on Sunday afternoon at 5 at the Breckinridge County Middle School. Carrie Carman with the Hardinsburg Baptist Church told our Gene Webster Friday the event allows County students to pick up a back-pack of supplies to begin the new school year. Carman noted that supplies can run in the range of a couple of hundred dollars. Donations of supplies and monetary donations will still be accepted at the Church.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
myq104.com

Urologic care business in Louisville pays $60K fine for violating ADA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The largest provider of urologic care in the greater Louisville area has agreed to pay $60,000 to resolve allegations that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to provide individuals with mobility disabilities equal access to its services and facilities. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. Schools holding Back to School Fest

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a fun time planned for Muhlenberg County students Friday night. It’s the Back to School Fest. That’s from 6 to 8 at the Muhlenberg County Agriculture and Convention Center. That’s on Kentucky 1380 in Powderly. There will be fun, food...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Owensboro Health welcomes new group of five physicians to Grayson Co.

Five Owensboro Health physicians have begun practicing at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHLMC), bringing new services and expanding access to care in the Twin Lakes region, hospital officials announced. The announcement, officials said, marks a significant milestone in Owensboro Health’s efforts to recruit providers to Grayson Count; a...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

DCMS to start new school year in old building

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Public Schools said they have some “unfortunate” news to share Wednesday night. The school corporation tells us Daviess County Middle School students and staff will begin the school year in their old facility at 1415 E 4th Street. Superintendent Matt Robbins says the new building is still […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
hancockclarion.com

Hancock Teachers in training hear message: “Leader and me”

Today at North Hancock Elementary School an event was held with the topic – “Leader and Me”. The speaker was Muriel Summers, with the Franklin Covey Educational Foundation – the message – creating better adults through education of children. The subject of Ms. Summers seminar...
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

UofL Health looking to fill more than 600 health care positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is looking to hire more than 600 people throughout its network. The health care company is recruiting for all hospital positions, including nurses, respiratory therapists and surgical techs. A hiring fair is being held all day Wednesday, and potential applicants can talk to people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wxbc1043.com

COVID Update: 58 Actives In County As Of Monday Night

HARDINSBURG (08/02/22) – The latest data released by the Breckinridge County Health Department indicates 58 active COVID cases locally as of Monday (08/01) night with three patients hospitalized. There have been 29 confirmed positives in the month of August. The total number of positive cases during the pandemic is just under 56-hundred (5,592) with at least 82 deaths blamed on the virus.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

West Nile virus popping up again in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – West Nile virus has started appearing in Kentucky once again this year, and although there are no vaccines to prevent it nor medications to treat it, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are steps you can take to prevent infection. Louisville...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wxbc1043.com

Foil Manufacturing Facility Planned For Elizabethtown

FRANKFORT (08/04/22) – Governor Beshear announced Thursday that LOTTE Aluminum Materials USA will locate a foil manufacturing operation in Hardin County with a $238.7 million investment that will create 122 full-time jobs. “I want to welcome LOTTE to Kentucky as we continue to see significant investment from EV-related businesses...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Warrick County officials looking for person who dumped a dog

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Animal Control needs your help in identifying someone officials say dumped a dog. Officials with the facility say the woman dumped a puppy on the morning of August 5. Officials would like to remind people that it is illegal to dump animals. Please call WCAC at 812-897-6107 if […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
thecentersquare.com

LOTTE picks Kentucky city for $238M EV battery material plant

(The Center Square) – For the second time this week, a company that makes components for electric vehicle batteries has announced its intention to build a production plant in Kentucky. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials USA plans to build a $238.7 million facility in Elizabethtown...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wxbc1043.com

Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief

Local efforts are underway to aid the victims of last week’s catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office has started collecting items to take to the region. A list of items can be found in the graphic below. The items can be dropped at the Mobile Command Center on the Square, at the County Animal Shelter or the 104.3, the River studios during normal business hours.
KENTUCKY STATE
wxbc1043.com

Breckinridge Circuit Court-Division 1

8/3/2022—Division 1 of Breckinridge Circuit Court with Judge Bruce Butler met Wednesday. Tinna Engler Jones, 51, pleaded not guilty to 1st degree criminal mischief and menacing. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for October 19. Patrick W. Stout, 38, pleaded not guilty to 1st degree possession of a controlled substance(meth),...
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Dollar General in Newburgh reopened after alleged hazard

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A Dollar General that was shut down earlier this week is now back up and running. The store on Sharon Road in Newburgh had a sign in the window saying it was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. An employee told Eyewitness News the store was notified that it needed to […]
NEWBURGH, IN

