Cuyahoga County Democrat Bride Rose Sweeney wins battle of District 16

By Courtney Shaw
 2 days ago
One of the most significant races in the August 2 primary election is over, with Democrat Bride Rose Sweeney defeating Monique Smith.

Sweeney is projected to win District 16 with 56% of the votes.

Redistricting and the new maps drawn this year by the Republican majority caused the two incumbents to fight to represent the new 16th House District, which includes Westlake, Bay Village and North Olmsted.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled that the Ohio Redistricting Commission's legislative maps were unconstitutional and gerrymandered — and having to keep redrawing new maps, despite never being ruled constitutional, caused the election for some candidates to be delayed.

