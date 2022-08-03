Read on www.calaverasenterprise.com
Related
boxrox.com
Event 1 Chaos: 4 Athletes Did 4 Laps, 1 Athlete Did 6, CrossFit Names Wrong Panchik
It was supposed to be a beautiful and exciting beginning of the 2022 CrossFit Games. We are not sure about the “beautiful”, but it sure was exciting. Three words: Event 1 chaos – some athletes performed less than what was required and one athlete, in particular, did more than everyone else.
World Triathlon Announces Decision On Transgender Athletes
World Triathlon will allow transgender women to compete in the women's division under tighter restrictions. The Olympic sport's governing body announced Wednesday that a transgender woman who "has competed as a male in any sporting competition" before transitioning must wait four years before entering women's events. Athletes also must maintain...
40 YEAR SALUTE, Part II: BHS 1st state title team eyes HOF
(Note: This is the second of a two-part feature on the upcoming induction of the Bartlesville High School 1982 softball team into the Bartlesville Athletic Hall of Fame.) Prior to the controversial merger in 1982 of Bartlesville College and Sooner high schools to form Bartlesville High School, most, if not all the tangibles...
KFOR
Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Jack Dodd
LINDSAY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Jack Dodd of Lindsay High School. Jack plays football for the Leopards. He is also an All-State qualifier in weightlifting and cross country, and a state medalist in track. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'These suspended players have walked away from the Tour and now want back in': Jay Monahan sends memo to PGA Tour players after LIV Golf Series lawsuit
On Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have filed lawsuits against the PGA Tour in response to suspensions they received after making the move to the Saudi-backed circuit. Not long after, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent...
GOLF・
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Boxing Champion
Former Australian boxing world champion Johnny Famechon died at the age of 77. Famechon, who retired from boxing at age 24, had a long-term brain injury from a stroke suffered after getting hit by a car in 1991. The Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced his passing Thursday. "Johnny Famechon...
Sage Ridge seventh-grader takes third in nation in Youth Triathlon Championships
Competing in pouring rain helped lift Rhys Ferrito to the best performance of his young life, and an invitation to join an elite team. Ferrito, a seventh-grader at Sage Ridge school in south Reno, finished fourth overall, third in the nation last Sunday in the Youth Triathlon Championships, 12 and under, in Ohio on July 31. ...
boxrox.com
Individual Events 3 and 4 Have Been Revealed at the 2022 CrossFit Games (Brand New Movements!)
Two more events have been released. 3 rounds of races through pegboards, jump-ropes, pistols and handstand walks. Athletes will race through the 4 stations, with the fastest times moving on to the next round. Event 4 – Elizabeth Elevated. 21-15-9-9-9 reps for time of:. Squat cleans. Dips with parallel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CrossFit legend Sam Briggs is quitting to become a firefighter after 13 years dominating the sport
Sam Briggs competed in the CrossFit Games nine times, and won in 2013. She said she's quitting to become a firefighter, but plans to keep training.
Comments / 0