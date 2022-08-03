ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

World Triathlon Announces Decision On Transgender Athletes

World Triathlon will allow transgender women to compete in the women's division under tighter restrictions. The Olympic sport's governing body announced Wednesday that a transgender woman who "has competed as a male in any sporting competition" before transitioning must wait four years before entering women's events. Athletes also must maintain...
SOCIETY
KFOR

Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Jack Dodd

LINDSAY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Jack Dodd of Lindsay High School. Jack plays football for the Leopards. He is also an All-State qualifier in weightlifting and cross country, and a state medalist in track. He...
LINDSAY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'These suspended players have walked away from the Tour and now want back in': Jay Monahan sends memo to PGA Tour players after LIV Golf Series lawsuit

On Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have filed lawsuits against the PGA Tour in response to suspensions they received after making the move to the Saudi-backed circuit. Not long after, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent...
GOLF
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Boxing Champion

Former Australian boxing world champion Johnny Famechon died at the age of 77. Famechon, who retired from boxing at age 24, had a long-term brain injury from a stroke suffered after getting hit by a car in 1991. The Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced his passing Thursday. "Johnny Famechon...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#Rowing#Mining Equipment

Comments / 0

Community Policy