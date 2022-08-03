ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon's Q2 Earnings: Returning to the Top?

By Ciro Ribeiro
 2 days ago

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report investors have been riding a roller coaster during the last two years. The stock climbed 74% in 2020. But then it went sideways, growing less than 3% in 2021.

And until the company reported its second-quarter (Q2) earnings for 2022, the stock appeared to be in freefall. It had lost 36% since the start of the year — enough to send it back to pre-pandemic prices.

But after its Q2 earnings beat analyst expectations on Thursday, Amazon shares have surged by more than 10%.

Today, the Amazon Maven gives its take on the e-commerce titan’s earnings release. What was good? What could have been better? And more importantly, what should you expect in the second half of 2022?

Figure 1:  Amazon's Q2 Earnings: Returning to the Top? Unsplash

(Read more from the Amazon Maven: Amazon Prime Day: Was It Enough to Save the Quarter?)

Cloud Computing and Advertising: Even Better Than the Market Forecast

Amazon's cloud-computing business, Amazon Web Services (AWS), appears to be not only recession-proof, but also capable of surprising analysts. The segment's revenue grew 33%, while operating income increased by 28%. That was nearly enough to save Amazon's bottom lines.

But there was another positive surprise: Amazon's advertising business. The company's expansion into Google's (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report territory grew 18% year over year, in terms of revenue.

Considering the operating margins for Meta's (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report and Google's advertising businesses, Amazon could be building an even more powerful revenue stream than its computing unit.

Profit Loss: Not as Bad as the Market Expected

Much of the negative sentiment regarding Amazon's stock comes from uncertainty regarding its business in an inflationary scenario.

Investors were expecting poor growth in the company’s top lines and high operational costs in its bottom lines.

In terms of global revenue for the quarter, analysts were expecting $119 billion in net sales. However, Amazon positively surprised the market by beating expectations — something it hasn't done in a long time — with $121 billion in revenue for the quarter.

And if we strip out the losses from its Rivian (RIVN) investment, we can see that Amazon would have reported a profit.

Now, this isn't to say that the company has overcome its headwinds. But these are good signs.

“Despite continued inflationary pressures in fuel, energy, and transportation costs, we’re making progress on the more controllable costs we referenced last quarter, particularly improving the productivity of our fulfillment network,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said, adding that Amazon was also “seeing revenue accelerate.”

The Future: Bullish Perspectives

As the Amazon Maven has outlined before, Amazon stock is well positioned for future growth. However, investors should not expect to see short-term gains.

There are two main reasons why holding Amazon solely for the short term is not a good strategy:

  1. Despite AWS (and maybe the advertising business) being Amazon's cash cow, e-commerce still plays a major role in the company's long-term strategy. As the possibility of a recession remains on the table, Amazon's stock still might suffer new losses.
  2. Amazon’s recent gains beat expectations because the market was undervaluing its revenues and its margins. However, as analysts review their valuation projections, they'll be less likely to underestimate the company’s revenues again.

The good news is Amazon could be a great long-term stock because the company is poised to lead both the e-commerce and the cloud computing spaces — two rapid-growing industries.

Therefore, after the current macroeconomic headwinds have passed, Amazon's stock could hit the jackpot again.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Amazon Maven)

Comments / 0

Amzn#Amazon Ceo#Amazon Shares#Amazon Stock#Amazon Web Services#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Q2 Earnings#Amazon Com Inc#Meta
