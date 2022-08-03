ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Man charged with stealing gas from J.W. Steakhouse in Decatur

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man has been arrested in connection to stealing gas from the J.W. Steakhouse, according to authorities.

36-year-old William Lee Suits was charged with fourth-degree theft of property and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Man surrenders to Madison County SWAT team in Huntsville

This same restaurant has been at the center of gas theft-related crimes several times in recent months , after three men were arrested and charged with spending $14,000 on the business’ gas card without authorization, according to police.

The Priceville Police Department says that on Wednesday, August 2, officers found the vehicle that was seen in security camera pictures taken on June 21, showing a man stealing gas from catering vehicles at the restaurant.

Officers said the vehicle was parked at a local motel. After finding it, law enforcement staked out the car for around eight hours. Later that afternoon, officers saw the vehicle leaving the motel and pulled it over.

Barricade situation over in Limestone County

Suits, who had been developed as a suspect in the gas theft investigation, was driving.

Authorities were able to get a warrant for fourth-degree theft of property and arrested Suits. According to officers, he had an unspecified amount of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.

Suits was taken to the Morgan County Jail, where he was held in lieu of a $1,500 bond.

The Priceville Police Department thanked the community for providing tips and information that helped in the arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

