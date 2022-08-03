ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heating up for a few days

By Jim Caldwell
WKYT 27
 2 days ago
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning everyone! It is a First Alert Weather Day and we are watching out for strong to severe storms that could cause flash flooding and high water issues. Certainly not what we need, so make sure you stay weather prepared!. Starting off this morning...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Threat Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some dry weather has moved into the region today and that’s a wonderful thing. This will carry us into Wednesday as temps rise. From there, we get in on another stormy setup. Wednesday is a steamy day with just isolated showers or storms around. Heat...
LEXINGTON, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

City announces support for Blue-White game in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The city of Pikeville says it is happy to discuss the possibility of the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team holding its annual Blue-White scrimmage game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. The possibility of the game being moved to Pikeville arose during a telethon in...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Lexington, KY
Sports
Lexington, KY
Cars
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
wksu.org

'I feed people, that's my heart.' One Kentucky chef delivers food and hope to flood victims

More than 1,300 people have been rescued from the flooding in Eastern Kentucky that’s killed at least 37. Now the region is in a heat wave — making rescue difficult and putting vulnerable people, many without shelter, water or electricity, at further risk. One of the bright spots in this grim story has been the national response — donations are pouring in, mostly financial.
KENTUCKY STATE
indianapolismonthly.com

Lexington Is Really Growing Places

IT’S OFFICIAL. Houseplants are the new dogs. Philodendrons and monstera alike bring the satisfaction of a hobby and the companionship, as it were, of a pet. If you’re one of the many with a love of flora and gardens, head south. Lexington, Kentucky, has green spaces galore to explore.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Mike Pratt’s celebration of life held at Memorial Coliseum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big Blue Nation honored a legend on Friday. On June 16, longtime UK basketball radio analyst and former Wildcat star Mike Pratt died. Friday at Memorial Coliseum, where he played from 1967-1970, a celebration of life for Pratt was held. It was an emotional service, with...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Cats unveil new “Bahamas uniforms”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball revealed on Thursday its new Bahamas uniforms, which the team will wear on its upcoming trip beginning next week. The uniforms were unveiled on UK basketball’s social media. The three new uniforms are the traditional white over white “home” uniform, an...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

TEAM COVERAGE: More flood-affected counties approved for FEMA assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave another update on the flooding situation in Eastern Kentucky:. Gov. Beshear said on Friday the number of confirmed fatalities in the flooding remains at 37. Kentucky State Police reports there are still two missing persons still being searched for in relation to the flooding.
FRANKFORT, KY
bvmsports.com

John Calipari threw a fit upon learning a home-and-home with Gonzaga means actually playing at Gonzaga

Question for all of my college basketball fans: is it really a home-and-home series if one team doesn’t actually get to play at home? Well, thanks to John Calipari, we’re about to stretch the terminology. The upcoming home-and-home between Kentucky and Gonzaga, which begins during the 2022-23 college basketball season, will see the Zags host the Wildcats on November 20.…
SPOKANE, WA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky reveals uniforms for upcoming trip to the Bahamas

The Kentucky Wildcats will be doing just that when they make their trip to the Big Blue Bahamas Tournament. John Calipari’s team will be donning some pretty neat uniforms at the Baha Mar Resort. Kentucky will face the Dominican Republic National Select Team in an exhibition on Aug. 10....
LEXINGTON, KY
WATE

Gov. Beshear: Kentucky death toll remains at 37, extreme heat expected

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky press conference on Thursday. According to the governor, the death toll from the floods remains unchanged at 37 Kentuckians. Beshear says the fatalities include eight in Breathitt County, two in Clay County, 17 in Knott County, three in Letcher County, and seven in Perry County. […]
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

EKU hosts donation drive for flood victims

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Several communities are joining relief efforts to help people affected by flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Eastern Kentucky University hosted a donation drive Thursday at the EKU’s Arts Center. Campus leaders tell us this is not about EKU but about Madison County stepping up to help those going through a difficult time.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky

Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Georgetown Police Department sending supplies to eastern Kentucky

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Plenty of help is coming into eastern Kentucky from so many areas, whether it’s feeding people or donating supplies. “We’re lucky enough to have a few officers we can send that way to help out,” said Sgt. Michael Evans with the Georgetown Police Department.
GEORGETOWN, KY

