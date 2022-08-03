Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heating up for a few days

Read on www.wkyt.com
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning everyone! It is a First Alert Weather Day and we are watching out for strong to severe storms that could cause flash flooding and high water issues. Certainly not what we need, so make sure you stay weather prepared!. Starting off this morning...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Threat Continues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some dry weather has moved into the region today and that’s a wonderful thing. This will carry us into Wednesday as temps rise. From there, we get in on another stormy setup. Wednesday is a steamy day with just isolated showers or storms around. Heat...
mountain-topmedia.com
City announces support for Blue-White game in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The city of Pikeville says it is happy to discuss the possibility of the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team holding its annual Blue-White scrimmage game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. The possibility of the game being moved to Pikeville arose during a telethon in...
WKYT 27
UK football team helps with sending packages to eastern Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People from all over the world have been sending Amazon packages to help the people in eastern Kentucky. More than 10,000 of those packages were sent to the home of central Kentucky priest Father Jim Sichko, and the entire UK football team took a break from fall camp to help out.
Here’s how you can help those in need in the devastating Kentucky flooding
Deadly, devastating flooding has upended the lives of thousands in Eastern Kentucky. Here's how you can help those victims.
wksu.org
'I feed people, that's my heart.' One Kentucky chef delivers food and hope to flood victims
More than 1,300 people have been rescued from the flooding in Eastern Kentucky that’s killed at least 37. Now the region is in a heat wave — making rescue difficult and putting vulnerable people, many without shelter, water or electricity, at further risk. One of the bright spots in this grim story has been the national response — donations are pouring in, mostly financial.
indianapolismonthly.com
Lexington Is Really Growing Places
IT’S OFFICIAL. Houseplants are the new dogs. Philodendrons and monstera alike bring the satisfaction of a hobby and the companionship, as it were, of a pet. If you’re one of the many with a love of flora and gardens, head south. Lexington, Kentucky, has green spaces galore to explore.
WKYT 27
Mike Pratt’s celebration of life held at Memorial Coliseum
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big Blue Nation honored a legend on Friday. On June 16, longtime UK basketball radio analyst and former Wildcat star Mike Pratt died. Friday at Memorial Coliseum, where he played from 1967-1970, a celebration of life for Pratt was held. It was an emotional service, with...
WKYT 27
Cats unveil new “Bahamas uniforms”
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball revealed on Thursday its new Bahamas uniforms, which the team will wear on its upcoming trip beginning next week. The uniforms were unveiled on UK basketball’s social media. The three new uniforms are the traditional white over white “home” uniform, an...
WKYT 27
TEAM COVERAGE: More flood-affected counties approved for FEMA assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave another update on the flooding situation in Eastern Kentucky:. Gov. Beshear said on Friday the number of confirmed fatalities in the flooding remains at 37. Kentucky State Police reports there are still two missing persons still being searched for in relation to the flooding.
bvmsports.com
John Calipari threw a fit upon learning a home-and-home with Gonzaga means actually playing at Gonzaga
Question for all of my college basketball fans: is it really a home-and-home series if one team doesn’t actually get to play at home? Well, thanks to John Calipari, we’re about to stretch the terminology. The upcoming home-and-home between Kentucky and Gonzaga, which begins during the 2022-23 college basketball season, will see the Zags host the Wildcats on November 20.…
WKYT 27
WATCH | Mike Pratt's Celebration of Life held at Memorial Coliseum
WATCH | Henry Clay football looks to ‘finish’ the job in 2022. The Blue Devils have won only three games but with every season there is a hope for a turnaround campaign. Barbasol Championship set to begin in Kentucky this week. WATCH | Barbasol golfers play mini golf...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky reveals uniforms for upcoming trip to the Bahamas
The Kentucky Wildcats will be doing just that when they make their trip to the Big Blue Bahamas Tournament. John Calipari’s team will be donning some pretty neat uniforms at the Baha Mar Resort. Kentucky will face the Dominican Republic National Select Team in an exhibition on Aug. 10....
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky death toll remains at 37, extreme heat expected
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky press conference on Thursday. According to the governor, the death toll from the floods remains unchanged at 37 Kentuckians. Beshear says the fatalities include eight in Breathitt County, two in Clay County, 17 in Knott County, three in Letcher County, and seven in Perry County. […]
WKYT 27
EKU hosts donation drive for flood victims
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Several communities are joining relief efforts to help people affected by flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Eastern Kentucky University hosted a donation drive Thursday at the EKU’s Arts Center. Campus leaders tell us this is not about EKU but about Madison County stepping up to help those going through a difficult time.
WKYT 27
Beshear makes stop in Lexington to thank first responders involved with flood rescues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear stopped in Lexington to thank first responders on Thursday, saying some with the Lexington Fire Department rescued 130 Kentuckians alone and assisted in missions that saved more than 2,000 lives. The governor commissioned the first responders as Kentucky Colonels, the highest honor he...
Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky
Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
wdrb.com
Power of the Pope drives donations for Kentucky priest collecting for flood victims
RICHMOND, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's always that house in a neighborhood where the Amazon truck seems to just park. Rev. Jim Sichko lives in that house in one Richmond subdivision. "This is a lot of stuff," an Amazon driver could be heard saying during a recent drop-off. All of the...
WKYT 27
Georgetown Police Department sending supplies to eastern Kentucky
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Plenty of help is coming into eastern Kentucky from so many areas, whether it’s feeding people or donating supplies. “We’re lucky enough to have a few officers we can send that way to help out,” said Sgt. Michael Evans with the Georgetown Police Department.
wdrb.com
TikTok goes wild over Kentucky man playing tobacco cans to hit songs
LEXINGTON, KY. (WDRB) -- Noise coming from Jon Damron's Lexington apartment is far from what a neighbor would ever complain about. "I'm a guitar player," Damron said. "I started at a fairly young age." His talent on the guitar is not what's striking a chord about Damron with people around...
