Melanie Griffith’s ’80s Film ‘Working Girl’ Is Getting A Remake
Actress and singer Selena Gomez is reportedly working on a remake of the 1988 film Working Girl. The comedy classic starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Alec Baldwin, and Joan Cusack. Selena is in talks to produce the series that will air on Hulu. In the original movie, Tess...
Selena Gomez hopes to eventually quit acting to get married, be a mom
Selena Gomez is ready to wave goodbye to Hollywood. The singer/actress revealed she eventually wants to get married and become a mom — and she’s prepared to step away from acting to focus on her personal life. The “Only Murders in the Building” star made the revelation on Friday’s episode of the TaTaTu video podcast “Giving Back Generation.” “I hope to be married and to be a mom,” the 30-year-old told hosts Raquelle Stevens and Ashley Cook, who also happen to be her longtime friends. “Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of...
Andrea Iervolino: 5 Things To Know About Film Producer Selena Gomez Went Yachting With
Selena Gomez was seen doing what she does best on Wednesday, August 3 — looking posh and amazing. That in itself isn’t out of the ordinal for the Only Murders In the Building star, 30. But Selena’s latest sleek, swimsuit-clad appearance on a yacht in Positano had one notable exception — the presence of dashing and accomplished film producer Andrea Iervolino, 34. In pics, which you can SEE HERE, Selena held hands with him as he helped her into the water, lounged in the sun alongside him, and even sat near to him as they chatted at a table. In other pics, Andrea flirtatiously grabbed onto her ankles as he swam in the water, and she dangled her feet from the boat.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Horror pics of Anne Heche’s fiery car crash revealed after Ellen DeGeneres’ ex is hospitalized with ‘severe burns’
ELLEN Degeneres' ex Anne Heche has reportedly been rushed to the hospital for "severe burns" after a violent car accident. Horror photos from the terrifying wreck show actress Anne Heche allegedly crashed her vehicle into a home on Friday which led to an explosive fire. Anne, 53, was involved in...
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
'Top Gun: Maverick' Earns Tom Cruise an Historic Salary After Box Office Performance
Top Gun: Maverick has been a massive hit for Paramount Pictures, and now the movie has earned Tom Cruise a historic salary after its phenomenal box office performance. Crusie often tends to take a lower upfront payment on many of the films he stars in, instead working a contract deal that allows him to get a cut of a film's "first-dollar gross." According to Variety, this means that the actor "gets box office bonuses before the studio even breaks even."
Actress Ana De Armas Is Spitting Image Of Marilyn Monroe In New Biopic Trailer
The newest trailer for the Marilyn Monroe biopic has just dropped, starring actress Ana de Armas. The film comes to us from director Andrew Dominik and is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, called Blonde. It will be the first Netflix original with an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content” (along with a sexual assault scene) by the Motion Picture Association.
Mom posts photo of baby girl who looks like Woody Harrelson – and Woody Harrelson responds
People are used to speculating whether a baby looks like mom or dad. But when a mom in Northern Ireland posed the question on Twitter as to how her baby girl looks so much like Woody Harrelson, the internet went wild. On August 3, Dani Grier Mulvenna tweeted a smiling...
Celebrities May Be Changing Their Minds About the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Case Amid New Evidence
Click here to read the full article. After the verdict was read in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, we discussed why the outcome wasn’t a win for anyone. The complicated case, filled with alleged domestic violence, addiction, and mental health issues, grew into a fierce anti-Amber Heard campaign on social media, and many celebrities appeared to be cheering on Depp’s victory when the verdict came out. Now that new details about the inner workings of the former couple’s marriage have been revealed in 6,000 pages of court documents, there are a few Depp celebrity supporters who might be changing...
Selena Gomez’s All-Time Best Style Moments: See Her Fashion Evolution
Selena Gomez has graced red carpets since a young teenager — see how her style has changed throughout the years!
Woody Harrelson Spotted Boating in Croatia with Wife amid Talks to Star in Jukebox Musical 'Sailing'
Woody Harrelson is enjoying a day out on the water with his wife. The three-time Oscar nominee, 60, was spotted boating with his wife, Laura Louie, in Croatia on Saturday. The couple, who has been married since 2008, was captured with wide smiles as Harrelson waved to passengers on a nearby ship. The Hunger Games star also was also seen raising his fist into the air at another moment.
Brad Pitt discusses being directed by his former stunt double in Bullet Train: "There was a beautiful symmetry"
David Leitch was Brad Pitt's stunt double in multiple movies
Kevin Hart, Regina Hall, And Mark Wahlberg Star In Netflix’s ‘Me Time’ Trailer
Click here to read the full article. Netflix has released a colorful trailer for the upcoming film Me Time. The comedy stars industry veterans Kevin Hart, Regina Hall, and Mark Wahlberg. Hart and Hall play a married couple while Wahlberg takes the role of the wild best friend. In a short clip of the R-rated movie, audiences are introduced to the main characters as well as the adventurous antics of the two men. More from VIBE.comRegina Hall And Sterling K. Brown Star In 'Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul' TrailerDave Chappelle Surprises Fans With Candid Set During Rock And Hart...
Marilyn Monroe Estate defends Ana de Armas casting following ‘Blonde’ backlash
Marilyn Monroe’s estate has defended the casting of Ana de Armas for the upcoming biopic Blonde, following complaints that the actress doesn’t sound like the Hollywood icon. The Netflix film will see de Armas star as the titular blonde bombshell who rose to fame as a comedic actress,...
Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe will make his acting debut on 'Never Have I Ever'
Deacon Phillippe is ready to see his own name in lights. The 18-year-old musician, who is the son of Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe, will make his acting debut in Season Three of the Netflix comedy "Never Have I Ever." Phillippe will guest-star as a...
