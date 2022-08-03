Selena Gomez was seen doing what she does best on Wednesday, August 3 — looking posh and amazing. That in itself isn’t out of the ordinal for the Only Murders In the Building star, 30. But Selena’s latest sleek, swimsuit-clad appearance on a yacht in Positano had one notable exception — the presence of dashing and accomplished film producer Andrea Iervolino, 34. In pics, which you can SEE HERE, Selena held hands with him as he helped her into the water, lounged in the sun alongside him, and even sat near to him as they chatted at a table. In other pics, Andrea flirtatiously grabbed onto her ankles as he swam in the water, and she dangled her feet from the boat.

