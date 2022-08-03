‘Weed would be the only thing that would help me eat’: Stars who use marijuana for medical purposes

Read on www.thecheyennepost.com
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
Singer, 30, Postpones Pap Smear To Go On Dream Vacation: Then She Was Diagnosed With Cancer And Now Can’t Have Baby
Sarah Waters discovered she had an aggressive form of poorly-differentiated squamous cell carcinoma earlier this summer. Now, she’s urging all women to “never” postpone Pap smears. Cervical cancer is usually detected through a routine Pap smear. During this test, your doctor will collect a sample of cells...
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
Parent Scrutinized for Feeding Family Fake Meat Without Permission
"Tricking someone into eating something other than what they thought they were eating is a massive breach of trust," one user commented
Podcast: Driving While Stoned; Spoiled College Students Against Safe Pesticides
Join ACSH directors of bio-sciences and medicine Cameron English and Dr. Chuck Dinerstein as they break down these stories on episode 14 of the Science Dispatch podcast:. There is some truth to the urban myth that those high on marijuana tend to drive more slowly and at greater distances from other cars, either out of fear of being pulled over or because of some impairment of their perceptions. With eighteen states (and the District of Columbia) legalizing recreational pot, and no ability to determine the presence of marijuana as an intoxicant, there is rising concern about the drug’s impact on traffic accidents and fatalities.
Pregnant Heather Rae Young skips family vacation on medical advice
Pregnant Heather Rae Young has skipped a family vacation on medical advice. The 'Selling Sunset' star - who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa - revealed that she did not join Tarek and his kids, Brayden, six, and Taylor, 10, on holiday in Mexico this week, as her doctor advised against it.
