‘Weed would be the only thing that would help me eat’: Stars who use marijuana for medical purposes

Join ACSH directors of bio-sciences and medicine Cameron English and Dr. Chuck Dinerstein as they break down these stories on episode 14 of the Science Dispatch podcast:. There is some truth to the urban myth that those high on marijuana tend to drive more slowly and at greater distances from other cars, either out of fear of being pulled over or because of some impairment of their perceptions. With eighteen states (and the District of Columbia) legalizing recreational pot, and no ability to determine the presence of marijuana as an intoxicant, there is rising concern about the drug’s impact on traffic accidents and fatalities.

