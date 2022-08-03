ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where things stand in the criminal cases related to Danny Santulli's hazing at Fiji house

By Roger McKinney, Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
Court hearings related to the criminal hazing of University of Missouri freshman Danny Santulli last fall are set for this month and continue into September and October.

Santulli was trying to join Phi Gamma Delta, commonly known as Fiji, when he participated in what was called "pledge dad reveal night," a drinking party at the fraternity house, where he became unresponsive. His blood-alcohol content reached 0.486, six times the legal limit for driving.

Santulli is home with his family in Minnesota, but he can't see, walk or talk because of severe brain damage the alcohol poisoning caused. He requires around-the-clock care, the family's attorney, David Bianchi, has said.

The family has settled civil lawsuits with 23 defendants, though details of the agreements aren't public.

Now 11 people have been charged criminally.

A status hearing was held Tuesday for Alec Wetzler, of St. Louis, the only defendant charged with misdemeanors. He's charged with misdemeanor supplying alcohol to a minor and misdemeanor possession of alcohol by a minor.

The hearing was reset for Sept. 27 at the request of his attorney, Rusty Antel, who said he was still in the process of receiving discovery evidence.

Felony defendant Thomas Shultz, of Chesterfield, had a hearing Tuesday on his attorney's motion for a change of venue. The attorney, Brent Haden, made the argument that heavy media coverage made it impossible for Shultz to get a fair trial in Boone County. The prosecution opposed the motion.

Judge Jeff Harris said he would issue a ruling later, taking it under advisement.

Shultz has another hearing set for Aug. 22.

Five of the felony defendants — Samuel Gandhi, of St. Louis; Samuel Morrison, of Cameron; Blake Morsovillo, of Springfield; Harrison Reichman, of Kansas City; and John (Jack) O'Neill, of Columbia — are scheduled for initial court appearances on Aug. 25.

Ryan Delanty, of Ballwin, has a court hearing scheduled Aug. 15.

Preliminary hearings are set for Sept. 28 for Benjamin Karl and Sept. 29 for Samuel Lane, both of Columbia.

Looking ahead, a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 6 for Benjamin Parres, of Chesterfield.

All except Wetzler are charged with felony hazing for life endangerment, but some also face other charges.

Court hearing dates are often changed.

There were student protests on campus immediately after the hazing incident.

The fraternity has been booted off campus by the university. MU has disciplined 13 members of the fraternity, but officials say federal privacy laws prevent them from saying who has been disciplined or what discipline they have received.

Roger McKinney is the education reporter for the Tribune. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.

