ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Bristol bus boycott campaigner Roy Hackett dies at 93

By Aamna Mohdin Community affairs correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TTIUu_0h2yrrCZ00

The civil rights activist Roy Hackett, who was one of the lead organisers of the Bristol bus boycott, has died at the age of 93.

The 1963 campaign, which lasted four months, mobilised people across the city to stop using Bristol Omnibus Company buses because of its refusal to hire black and Asian people. At the time, a “colour bar” in Britain meant that people from minority ethnic backgrounds could legally be banned from housing, employment and public places.

The protests that followed not only forced the company to change its policies, but paved the way in passing the Race Relations Act of 1965 and 1968. Hackett was appointed an MBE in 2020.

The Bristol lord mayor, Paula O’Rourke, paid tribute to the civil rights campaigner, saying: “So very sad to hear Bristol civil rights legend Roy Hackett, organiser of the Bristol bus boycott 1963 and founder of St Pauls Carnival has passed away. My thoughts are with Roy’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Related: Roy Hackett: the civil rights hero who stood in front of a bus – and changed Britain for ever

Hackett, who once said he was “born an activist”, grew up in Trench Town in Kingston, Jamaica. He moved to Britain in 1952, living in Liverpool, London and Wolverhampton, before settling in Bristol.

He described his early years in the UK as a “dog’s life”, due to the difficulty in finding employment and housing. “Housing was the biggest problem, because they was strictly against us,” Hackett previously told the Guardian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QBhLe_0h2yrrCZ00
A mural in Bristol paying tribute to Roy Hackett. Photograph: Olumedia/The Guardian

Hackett helped organise the bus boycott alongside Owen Henry, Audley Evans, Prince Brown and Paul Stephenson. Partly inspired by the US civil rights movement, and the successful bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama, in which Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat, the group marshalled the city’s 3,000-strong Caribbean community into action.

The boycott, which campaigners announced at a press conference on 29 April 1963, is thought to be the first of its kind in Britain.

Hackett went on to co-found the Commonwealth Coordinated Committee, which set up Bristol’s St Pauls Carnival in 1968. The group’s campaigns applied pressure on the local council to act on housing and employment. The committee still runs today as the Bristol West Indian Parents and Friends Association.

In 1959, Hackett married his childhood sweetheart Ena, who arrived in Bristol in 1958. He leaves behind three children.

George Ferguson, a former mayor of Bristol, also sent his condolences, saying: “Bristol honours brave 1960s civil rights campaigner who influenced UK racial discrimination legislation.”

The deputy mayor of Bristol, Asher Craig, said: “The transition of Mr Hackett has hit many of us really hard. A humble, principled, freedom fighter – Bristol bus boycott, St Pauls Carnival, Bristol West Indian Parents & Friends Association, Bristol Race Equality Council – his legacy will live on.”

Kehinde Andrews, a professor of Black studies at Birmingham City University and author who interviewed Hackett in 2020, said: “Hackett’s life is a testament to the strong history of Black activism in Britain and how we much do much better at remembering it. He was a powerful, thoughtful and funny man. His force of will came through even when I spoke to him in his 90s. We have lost a legend.”

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Organisations also paid tribute, with the race equality thinktank Runnymede Trust tweeting it was “deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Roy Hackett, a UK civil rights icon”, while the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants said: “Very sad news. Roy Hackett was one of the leaders of the Bristol bus boycott in 1963, which overturned the colour bar and helped lead to the first Race Relations Act.

“We fought for what we have now. Let’s push it further. Rest in power, Roy.”

• This article was amended on 4 August 2022 because an earlier version was incorrect to say that Hackett was “appointed an OBE in 2009”.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Civil rights campaigner Roy Hackett dies aged 93

Tributes have been paid to a civil rights campaigner who was one of the organisers of the Bristol Bus Boycott.Roy Hackett, who has died at the age of 93, was part of the successful campaign to overturn a ban by Bristol Omnibus Company on employing black and Asian drivers and conductors.Mr Hackett, who was the co-founder of the Commonwealth Co-ordinated Committee which set up the St Paul’s Carnival in 1968, leaves behind three children.Roy Hackett, an inspiration, a great leader, a campaigner all his life and a joy to be around.https://t.co/thjpkGU78L— Thangam Debbonaire 💙 (@ThangamMP) August 3, 2022Bristol West Labour...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosa Parks
The Guardian

Sarah Gartland obituary

My friend Sarah Gartland, who has died aged 55 of ovarian cancer, was a teacher of English as a foreign language, and a stoic feminist and political activist. Born in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, Sarah was the elder daughter of Christine (nee Wilde), a sales assistant, and Bill Gartland, a fireman. Her sister, Helen, was born three years later.
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bristol Bus Boycott#Race Relations#Bristol Omnibus Company#Asian#Mbe#St Pauls Carnival
The Guardian

Nascar star Kyle Busch and family escape Mall of America shooting

Kyle Busch, a two-time Nascar champion, and his family safely escaped the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis after someone fired shots. Bloomington police, which said no one appeared to be injured, was still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6pm Thursday. The police said two groups at the mall got into an altercation at a store and one group left, but someone in that group fired three rounds.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Guardian

AA chief reveals his microwave tip to foil tech-savvy car thieves

A metal box inside a microwave is not most people’s idea of a sensible key cupboard, but the AA’s president has revealed it is where he stores his car fob. Edmund King already used a Faraday pouch – a bag with a metal lining to block signals – to hold his keyless fob but has gone to extra lengths since his wife’s £50,000 Lexus was stolen by hackers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

389K+
Followers
91K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy