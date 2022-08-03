A Look Back at Alma, Michigan: 1850s-1950s

The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”

CLINTON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO