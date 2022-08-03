ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN
WSMV

Interstate shooting investigation underway in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on an interstate in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police, two people fired at each other’s cars while driving on I-65 North around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The two men may know each other. Detectives closed Trinity Lane exit ramp for the investigation.
wgnsradio.com

Indictment: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office / ATF and Other Agencies Investigate the Theft of 37-Firearms at Gun Stores

MIDDLE TENNESSEE - A case that involved the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and MTSU Police, among other departments working with the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms), lead to three Nashville area men being indicted Monday, August 1, 2022. The trio were indicted for conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee (FFL), which would be a licensed gun store. In this case, they are accused of burglarizing two licensed gun stores, one in Woodbury and the second in Greenbrier, Tennessee and allegedly stealing 37-guns, according U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin.
WSMV

First married couple graduates together from Metro Police Academy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Thursday, 61 men and women graduated from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Academy. Two officers, Lisa and Angel Vidrios, who graduated Thursday, are married. Metro Police say they are the first married couple to graduate from Nashville’s academy. They have three kids and just moved to Nashville from San Diego.
Mighty 990

Jewish Citizens Under Attack in Nashville

DEVELOPING STORY: Someone is targeting Jewish citizens of Nashville. Anti-Semetic fliers were found on dozens of driveways in the city’s tony West End. “I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one,” one man told Fox 17. “Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown.”
tbinewsroom.com

Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:. Responsible for monitoring fingerprint submissions from criminal justice and non-criminal justice agencies (for example: poor quality prints, demographic information, fingerprint verification, etc.). Utilizes the appropriate databases to process data, including Access databases, Computerized Criminal History database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System, E-agent, IQX, Expungement database, Tennessee Applicant Processing Services, and Automated Records Management System. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in various databases. Addresses and resolves complaints concerning criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and court clerks.
