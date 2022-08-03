Read on www.williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Murfreesboro man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A man from Middle Tennessee was sentenced Friday for taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Man charged with attempted rape of juvenile at Nashville laundry center
A 30-year-old man was charged with attempted rape of a juvenile after an incident at an apartment complex laundry center.
Ogburn gets life in prison plus 100 years for murder of Tanesha Hardy
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A life sentence plus 100 years was handed down by Judge Robert Bateman to convicted murderer Timothy Ogburn in the Montgomery County Courts Center on Thursday. Earlier this year, Ogburn was convicted of the murder of Tanesha Hardy in a drive-by shooting on May...
Suspect accused of stabbing mother, sisters-in-law in Tennessee
Metro police said they have captured the suspect accused of stabbing to death two women and injuring a third in Nashville Thursday morning.
Man jailed after deadly multi-victim shooting in South Nashville
While at the apartment scene, officers got a call from the suspect, 24-year-old Shaquavius Moore, who said he was in Cheatham County and wanted to surrender.
Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank robber
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is searching for the suspect who robbed a Nashville bank Thursday afternoon.
3 Nashville men indicted for conspiracy to steal firearms
Three men from the Nashville area have been indicted in a conspiracy to steal firearms after burglarizing a firearms dealer in Greenbrier last month.
Murfreesboro police search for missing woman
Murfreesboro Police are asking the public to help them find a missing 22-year-old, Mya Christine Fuller.
Three men facing conspiracy to steal firearms charges
Three Middle Tennessee men were indicted this week on various charges following two burglaries last month.
Interstate shooting investigation underway in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on an interstate in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police, two people fired at each other’s cars while driving on I-65 North around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The two men may know each other. Detectives closed Trinity Lane exit ramp for the investigation.
Internal investigation shows editing of MNPD body camera footage was more widespread than claimed
A Metro Nashville Police Department internal investigation, obtained by WPLN News this week, revealed that more than one employee was altering body camera footage without permission. IT employee Jeremy Dorcey has been with the police department for a year and a half. Up until April of this year, he and...
South Nashville ex-employee threatens to kill colleague who gave poor work review
A man threatened to kill his colleague after a poor performance review, according to a Metro police affidavit.
Stabbing victims’ family heartbroken after Tuesday double homicide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is heartbroken after his wife and mother were stabbed Tuesday within hours of each other. Metro Nashville Police Department said the man’s brother is the person who did it. Rashad Donaldson said he and his wife both grew up in Nashville. They...
Indictment: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office / ATF and Other Agencies Investigate the Theft of 37-Firearms at Gun Stores
MIDDLE TENNESSEE - A case that involved the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and MTSU Police, among other departments working with the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms), lead to three Nashville area men being indicted Monday, August 1, 2022. The trio were indicted for conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee (FFL), which would be a licensed gun store. In this case, they are accused of burglarizing two licensed gun stores, one in Woodbury and the second in Greenbrier, Tennessee and allegedly stealing 37-guns, according U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin.
Woman killed, three others injured in South Nashville shooting
A woman is dead and three of her relatives are injured after a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex.
First married couple graduates together from Metro Police Academy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Thursday, 61 men and women graduated from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Academy. Two officers, Lisa and Angel Vidrios, who graduated Thursday, are married. Metro Police say they are the first married couple to graduate from Nashville’s academy. They have three kids and just moved to Nashville from San Diego.
Jewish Citizens Under Attack in Nashville
DEVELOPING STORY: Someone is targeting Jewish citizens of Nashville. Anti-Semetic fliers were found on dozens of driveways in the city’s tony West End. “I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one,” one man told Fox 17. “Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown.”
Nashville man admits to stabbing three, killing two family members
Metro Nashville Department Police officers arrested a suspect Tuesday afternoon in two deadly stabbings that happened that morning.
Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro crash
A student at Rutherford County Schools died Friday morning after being hit by a car.
Job Opening Announced at TBI Headquarters
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position:. Responsible for monitoring fingerprint submissions from criminal justice and non-criminal justice agencies (for example: poor quality prints, demographic information, fingerprint verification, etc.). Utilizes the appropriate databases to process data, including Access databases, Computerized Criminal History database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System, E-agent, IQX, Expungement database, Tennessee Applicant Processing Services, and Automated Records Management System. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in various databases. Addresses and resolves complaints concerning criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and court clerks.
