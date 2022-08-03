ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmar, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Roadway blockages cause concern for commuters

Route 3 West on I-495 is blocked due to an overturned tractor-trailer on Exit 16E near the Lincoln Tunnel. This could be a big problem for commuters into New York City. There is also an overturned tractor-trailer off Exit 7 on the New Jersey Turnpike coming off US-206. This may cause issues for those heading into the Trenton area today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Bradley Beach, NJ
Government
Bradley Beach, NJ
Lifestyle
Belmar, NJ
Government
City
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
Belmar, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Jackson, NJ
City
Bradley Beach, NJ
City
Wildwood, NJ
City
Belmar, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Waves#West Wind#Beaches#The Jersey Shore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
News 12

Police: Hospital employee had large cache of guns inside work closet

The marketing director of Hudson Regional Hospital had a large cache of guns inside of a closet at the hospital, according to Secaucus police. Reuven Alonalayoff, of Elmwood Park, was arrested on Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport. He is now facing multiple weapons charges. The weapons were discovered last...
SECAUCUS, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy