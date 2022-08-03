Read on newjersey.news12.com
Last day of heat wave in full effect for Hoboken, Hudson County
As today is the last day of the heat wave, it is important to find ways to beat the heat and stay cool. Hoboken, Jersey City, and Newark are among some of the cities that may experience the worst of the heat wave. Newark is expected to experience the worst...
ALERT CENTER: Roadway blockages cause concern for commuters
Route 3 West on I-495 is blocked due to an overturned tractor-trailer on Exit 16E near the Lincoln Tunnel. This could be a big problem for commuters into New York City. There is also an overturned tractor-trailer off Exit 7 on the New Jersey Turnpike coming off US-206. This may cause issues for those heading into the Trenton area today.
ALERT CENTER: Fire engulfs Red Lobster location in New Jersey
A fire engulfed the Red Lobster in East Brunswick early Friday morning but was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Humane Long Island: Images show owner of Sloth Encounters exploiting exotic animals
A petition to shut down the Hauppauge Animal Adventure is expected be given to the Islip town supervisor on Tuesday. The owner of Sloth Encounters, Larry Wallach, is already facing multiple fire marshal violations. Animal advocacy group Humane Long Island says video shows Wallach exploiting exotic animals. News 12 reached...
13-year-old turns lemonade stand idea into a reality at Bronx farmers market
A 13-year-old is selling homemade lemonade at Preston High School's farmers market.
NYPIRG: Brooklyn's B12 bus route was least reliable in NYC
New York City's slowest and least reliable bus routes have been revealed in rulings by the New York Public Interest Research Group.
Injured bear spotted in Greenburgh
A bear with an injured right raw has been seen limping around Dobbs Ferry.
Neighbors protest plan to house sick ex-Rikers inmates in Morris Park
The additional facility would have 70 units for former inmates who are critically ill.
LIRR: Service changes to New Hyde Park, Merillon Avenue stations
The Long Island Rail Road says major changes started this week to eastbound service at New Hyde Park and Merillon Avenue due to work on the platforms as part of the Third Track project.
Bergen County installs 2 new charging stations for county vehicles
Bergen County has installed two more electric vehicle charging stations in the county, as the transition to electric vehicles continues.
Keeping it vintage: Bronx entrepreneur brings nostalgia, fashion to life in Pelham Bay
Founder Justin Leibowitz, a graduate of Fordham Prep and the College of Mount Saint Vincent, didn't get into vintage items until after college. He grew his business online and hustled before eventually opening his only location in late 2019.
Air conditioning returns for tenants of Mineola apartment buildings following power outage
Crews spent the day working to fix the problem even though the cable was not owned by the company.
Forum Diner in Bay Shore closes its doors after 50 years
The owners say that they couldn’t keep up with rising food costs and rent.
Family: Yorktown teen missing since Aug. 4
News 12 was told Kristan Lee, 15, was last seen in Connecticut boarding a New York City-bound Metro-North train.
Police: Hospital employee had large cache of guns inside work closet
The marketing director of Hudson Regional Hospital had a large cache of guns inside of a closet at the hospital, according to Secaucus police. Reuven Alonalayoff, of Elmwood Park, was arrested on Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport. He is now facing multiple weapons charges. The weapons were discovered last...
Neighbors say complaints go unheard about auto body shop's parking
Competition Collision parks the cars they’re working on – along with their own employees’ cars – on Bismark Avenue making it difficult for residents to get around.
NYCHA hosts Family Day at Moore Houses, honors actor Lou Torres
Bronx residents came out on Saturday to celebrate Moore Houses Community Family Day with music, food, and activities. Among the fun, there was a sentimental street renaming for a legendary South Bronx actor Lou Torres.
Gov. Hochul signs package of bills aimed at allowing seniors to ‘age in place’
Two of the bills signed by the governor focused on seniors aging in place.
New Rochelle fireman donates kidney to help one of his own
A New Rochelle firefighter who’s served his community for nearly two decades recently helped one of his own by donating his kidney.
Hopewell Starbucks baristas are on strike, say company is uncooperative
Baristas at the Hopewell Starbucks in Mercer County were the first in New Jersey to vote unanimously to unionize in April.
