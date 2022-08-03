ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus City Schools announce resources available as students prepare for school year

By Mike McCarthy
WSYX ABC6
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on abc6onyourside.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Meijer extends 15 percent teacher discount for the entire 2022-23 school year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meijer announced Wednesday that it is extending its 15 percent off teacher discount for the entire 2022-23 school year. This is the second year that Meijer has extended its back-to-school teacher coupon. According to officials, they expect this coupon to save the average teacher over $100 dollars.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
WSYX ABC6

Pelotonia: power in the pedal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the power in the pedal. A ride with thousands of cyclists, taking on one mission, finding a cure for cancer. For one father-daughter duo, Pelotonia is more than a bike ride, it's a way to fight and give back. "Her mommy died of cancer,...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus City Schools#High School#School Supplies#School Counselor#Teachers Union#Families
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State joins 11 Midwest institutions to launch semiconductor-focused network

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Following the passage of the CHIPS Act, Ohio State has joined 11 Midwest institutions to launch a semiconductor-focused partnership that will help support domestic industry growth. College and universities in Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana teamed up to form the Midwest Regional Network to Address National...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Meta teaching Columbus small businesses new tricks to grow online

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A social media giant is offering free help to struggling small businesses across the country. More than 200 million businesses use Facebook, now known as Meta, to advertise. Now Facebook wants to help them learn the "tricks of the trade" right here in Columbus. "These...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WSYX ABC6

Governor DeWine announces new Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the appointment of the new Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent Wednesday morning. Starting August 12, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Jones will assume the responsibilities of superintendent of the OSHP and will also be promoted to the rank of colonel. He will...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus author bring the magic to Hilliard Library

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus author has a few magic tricks up her sleeves. Children’s entertainer Erica Carlson shares a few of her magic tricks and discusses her book "Sedgie The Hedgie" with Good Day Columbus' Katie McKee and Cameron Fontana. She’ll be illustrating her magic and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Grove City observes National Purple Heart Day with special ceremony

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend marks a time to honor those who have suffered injuries or made the ultimate sacrifice in combat. Sunday is National Purple Heart Day and Grove City observed it with a special ceremony Friday morning. Purple Heart Day was first observed in 2014...
GROVE CITY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Celebrating National Watermelon Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's National Watermelon Day!. Barrel & Boar Chef Tetzloff shares his tips for grilling and cutting the perfect watermelon with Good Day Columbus' Katie McKee and Cameron Fontana.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Johnstown City Council president and mayor facing recall election

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — Johnstown City Council President Marvin Block and Mayor Chip Dutcher could be removed from office by voters in a newly-approved recall election on August 30. This comes as Johnstown prepares for construction this year on Intel’s $20 billion chip manufacturing operation just over a mile...
JOHNSTOWN, OH
WSYX ABC6

More dogs keep neighborhoods safe, according to OSU study

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new study from Ohio State University suggests that the more dogs in your neighborhood, the safer your area will be!. The study shows neighborhoods with more dogs see lower rates of homicide, robbery, and aggravated assaults compared to neighborhoods with fewer dogs. "He's very...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy