Columbus City Schools announce resources available as students prepare for school year

WSYX ABC6
Fears of Columbus teacher strike have community leaders, parents asking serious questions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — What about the kids? It's a serious question that many Columbus community leaders are asking. For weeks now, we've covered the back and forth between the union for Columbus City School teachers and the school board. The two sides are at a roadblock in contract...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Education Association votes to authorize union to file 10-day strike notice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association (CEA) took steps to prepare for a strike Thursday night as contract negotiations between the teachers union and Columbus City Schools Board of Education continue. The teachers union met for more than two hours Thursday before the CEA legislative assembly unanimously...
WSYX ABC6
Meijer extends 15 percent teacher discount for the entire 2022-23 school year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meijer announced Wednesday that it is extending its 15 percent off teacher discount for the entire 2022-23 school year. This is the second year that Meijer has extended its back-to-school teacher coupon. According to officials, they expect this coupon to save the average teacher over $100 dollars.
WSYX ABC6
List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
WSYX ABC6
67 Ohio counties in orange on CDC COVID-19 community level map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the third week in a row, Franklin County is in orange on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a high spread of the virus in the county. The CDC said Franklin County's case rate per...
WSYX ABC6
CCS board files Unfair Labor Practice Charge against CEA amid contract negotiations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As contract negotiations continue between the Columbus City Schools Board of Education and the Columbus Education Association, the board announced on Wednesday it has filed an Unfair Labor Practice Charge against the CEA with the State Employment Relations Board. Columbus School Board President Jennifer Adair...
WSYX ABC6
Pelotonia: power in the pedal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the power in the pedal. A ride with thousands of cyclists, taking on one mission, finding a cure for cancer. For one father-daughter duo, Pelotonia is more than a bike ride, it's a way to fight and give back. "Her mommy died of cancer,...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio offering pay raises and recruitment, retention bonuses to OSHP troopers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a letter sent to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Public Safety said the state will be offering recruitment and retention bonuses and some troopers will be getting pay raises. DeWine has instructed the Department of Public Safety and Department...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State joins 11 Midwest institutions to launch semiconductor-focused network
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Following the passage of the CHIPS Act, Ohio State has joined 11 Midwest institutions to launch a semiconductor-focused partnership that will help support domestic industry growth. College and universities in Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana teamed up to form the Midwest Regional Network to Address National...
WSYX ABC6
Local artists and high school students team up to honor those who died from COVID-19
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of high school students has teamed up with local artists to create a mural dedicated to those who died from the COVID-19 virus. The mural is located on the side of the Ganthers Place Community Center building at the corner of Parson Avenue and Reinhard Avenue.
WSYX ABC6
Meta teaching Columbus small businesses new tricks to grow online
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A social media giant is offering free help to struggling small businesses across the country. More than 200 million businesses use Facebook, now known as Meta, to advertise. Now Facebook wants to help them learn the "tricks of the trade" right here in Columbus. "These...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County offenders taking life changing steps one day at a time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Taking life-changing steps, one day at a time. It's certainly not easy, but for residents of the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility this is their chance to really do something positive for themselves and their families. ABC 6 has been given exclusive access inside...
WSYX ABC6
Governor DeWine announces new Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the appointment of the new Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent Wednesday morning. Starting August 12, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Jones will assume the responsibilities of superintendent of the OSHP and will also be promoted to the rank of colonel. He will...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus author bring the magic to Hilliard Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus author has a few magic tricks up her sleeves. Children’s entertainer Erica Carlson shares a few of her magic tricks and discusses her book "Sedgie The Hedgie" with Good Day Columbus' Katie McKee and Cameron Fontana. She’ll be illustrating her magic and...
WSYX ABC6
Grove City observes National Purple Heart Day with special ceremony
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend marks a time to honor those who have suffered injuries or made the ultimate sacrifice in combat. Sunday is National Purple Heart Day and Grove City observed it with a special ceremony Friday morning. Purple Heart Day was first observed in 2014...
WSYX ABC6
Celebrating National Watermelon Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's National Watermelon Day!. Barrel & Boar Chef Tetzloff shares his tips for grilling and cutting the perfect watermelon with Good Day Columbus' Katie McKee and Cameron Fontana.
WSYX ABC6
Central Ohio rescue group helping find homes for dogs displaced by Kentucky flooding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Devastating flooding in Kentucky destroyed homes and left many displaced. A Central Ohio dog rescue group is working to find forever homes for some dogs after flood waters demolished an animal shelter. Stop the Suffering is a Columbus, Ohio-based nonprofit that rescues dogs and cats...
WSYX ABC6
Johnstown City Council president and mayor facing recall election
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — Johnstown City Council President Marvin Block and Mayor Chip Dutcher could be removed from office by voters in a newly-approved recall election on August 30. This comes as Johnstown prepares for construction this year on Intel’s $20 billion chip manufacturing operation just over a mile...
WSYX ABC6
More dogs keep neighborhoods safe, according to OSU study
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new study from Ohio State University suggests that the more dogs in your neighborhood, the safer your area will be!. The study shows neighborhoods with more dogs see lower rates of homicide, robbery, and aggravated assaults compared to neighborhoods with fewer dogs. "He's very...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio man posing as funeral home director found guilty on multiple felony charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A common pleas court judge in Lucas County found an Ohio man accused of running an illegal funeral home operation guilty on multiple felony charges. In October 2021, Shawnte Hardin, 41, was indicted on 37 charges related to providing funeral services without a license. On...
