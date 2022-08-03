The building housing the Sutherlin Senior Center sustained a small amount of damage as the result of a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. A Sutherlin Police report said just after 3:30 a.m. a male driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the corner of East Central Avenue and Umpqua Street. Another driver had the right of way and was going through the intersection, resulting to the accident. The first vehicle collided with the sign along with hitting the other vehicle. No one was injured. The driver who caused the wreck was cited for failing to obey a traffic control device.

SUTHERLIN, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO