COUNTY COVID-19 CASES UP SLIGHTLY
COVID-19 cases in Douglas County are up slightly in the past week. An update from the Douglas Public Health Network said 395 cases of the virus were reported in the week ending on Wednesday. That compares to 379 cases the previous week. County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the county is seeing higher numbers about three weeks after an uptick was seen in the metro counties around Portland.
MONDAY CITY COUNCIL MEETING CANCELED
Next Monday’s Roseburg City Council meeting has been canceled. Staff said there was only one agenda item to consider and a couple of items under the consent agenda, meaning the meeting would have been very brief. Those things were added to the next council meeting, which is scheduled for Monday, August 22nd at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 8.4.22
State Representative David Brock Smith talks concerns he is hearing about from residents, and looks ahead at the next legislative session. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 8 4 22.
▶️ Central Oregon fire information for Thursday, Aug. 4
The following is information from multiple official agencies about fires in Oregon as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. These include Central Oregon Fire Information, Willamette National Forest and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire, caused by lightning over the area in the last few days,...
BLM E-MILE RECREATION SITE COMMENT PERIOD OPENS
The Bureau of Land Management is looking at options to convert the E-Mile Day Use Site to an overnight campground with upgraded amenities and will have an open house at that site on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Cheyne Rossbach of the BLM said the agency has initiated...
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Aug. 3
OHA report, Aug. 2, 2022 – Cases: 1,148 new, 854,082 total; Deaths: 30 new, 8.160 total; Hospitalized: 400, 24 fewer than last week (7/20). CHW report, Aug. 2, 2022 – New cases: 5; Active cases: 321; New deaths: 0, 166 total; Total cases: 12,669.
DUII ENHANCED PATROLS DURING DUNEFEST
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will conduct enhanced DUII patrols during the DuneFest event in Winchester Bay, happening through Sunday. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said utilizing grant dollars administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation, deputies will perform enhanced DUII patrols on the sand and on roadways around the event.
Factory-built homes from Oregon nonprofit could help ease housing crisis
EUGENE — As a boy in the late 1950s, Terry McDonald watched as workers built an 80,000 square-foot manufacturing plant in an industrial neighborhood on the west side of Eugene. Long after childhood, McDonald felt an affinity for the factory, where American Steel once fabricated heavy-duty logging equipment until...
From July 30 to August 3, 20 new fire starts detected on Umpqua National Forest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning continues to be received over the Umpqua National Forest. Aerial flights continue throughout the day searching for smokes, US Forest Service officials said Wednesday. "Firefighting resources remain at the ready and are working diligently responding to detections (smoke reports) to extinguish any new blazes," Umpqua...
Oregon: Santiam, McKenzie Canyons Reopen to Welcome Campers Two Years After Wildfire Closure
East of Salem and Eugene in the Willamette National Forest, a sizable area of public land that was previously shut down by wildfires, which included the 2020 Labor Day fires, has reopened. People will be able to camp at some locations, hike trails, and visit popular locations that have been...
New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon
A fast-growing new wildfire in rugged, hard-to-access terrain on the Willamette National Forest 18 miles east of Oakridge was growing fast -- 500 acres at last report -- and sending smoke over the mountains and into the Bend area Wednesday afternoon, Central Oregon fire officials confirmed. The post New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
Douglas County firefighters extinguish fire at logging operation
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A small fire was put out by rural firefighting crews in Douglas County Wednesday afternoon, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. According to the DFPA, at about 3:45 p.m. on August 3, crews from the DFPA and Glide Rural Protection District arrived at a fire in a logging operation on Rock Creek Road near Idleyld Park. When they arrived, they found a quarter-acre fire burning felled timber and nearby trees. Officials say crews attacked the fire with help from a helicopter and had it contained by just before 5:30 p.m.
SMALL AMOUNT OF DAMAGE TO SUTHERLIN SENIOR CENTER
The building housing the Sutherlin Senior Center sustained a small amount of damage as the result of a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. A Sutherlin Police report said just after 3:30 a.m. a male driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the corner of East Central Avenue and Umpqua Street. Another driver had the right of way and was going through the intersection, resulting to the accident. The first vehicle collided with the sign along with hitting the other vehicle. No one was injured. The driver who caused the wreck was cited for failing to obey a traffic control device.
Charleston's Seafood, Beer 'n Wine Fest Makes Big Comeback to S. Oregon Coast
(Charleston, Oregon) – So many south Oregon coast goodies - so little time. The end of summer will taste especially good in the southern Oregon coast town of Charleston. There, from August 12 - 14, the Annual Charleston Seafood, Beer & Wine Festival returns after two years of being canceled. 2021 was especially hard on many fans of the longtime event, which would've reached its 30th year in 2020 if not for the pandemic. (Photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
Quakes, Aug. 5
Two earthquakes were recorded on the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Thursday, Aug. 4. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magntidue quake was recorded west of Bandon on the outer fault line. The second quake, a 2.7-magnitude, was located at the southern junction of the two fault lines, west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
CRASH CLAIMS THE LIFE OF ROSEBURG MAN
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Roseburg man on Thursday. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:30 p.m. 911 dispatchers received a report of the accident in the 6000 block of Rock Creek Road. O’Dell said DCSO responded to the scene along with Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and a law enforcement officer from the United States Forest Service.
MAN CITED FOR DRINKING IN PUBLIC
A Roseburg man was cited for drinking in public by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said just before 11:15 a.m. the 40-year was contacted by an officer under the Washington Street Bridge with a half-gallon of Fireball whiskey. The suspect was visibly intoxicated and took a drink of the whiskey while speaking with the officer. He was also issued his third exclusion notice, and then was released.
PART OF GLENDALE UNDER BOIL WATER NOTICE
Part of the City of Glendale is under a boil water notice, as of Tuesday afternoon. Public Works Lead Marcus Brenden said due to a water main break, drinking water service was temporarily shut off to all users that are northeast of the Windy Creek bridge. Water pressure dropped below twenty PSI, leading to the notice. Residents in that area should not drink the water until further notice has been given. Brenden said the city will make bottled water available to affected users.
ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
Fire near Dexter destroys structures
DEXTER, Ore. -- A fire at a shop near Dexter has completely demolished a building and an RV, and left one person with minor injuries. Fire officials say they responded to a reported structure fire on Rattlesnake Road just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 4. Crews reportedly arrived to find a shop and an RV engulfed in flames. Crews leapt to extinguish the fire, and after a short battle during which a propane tank reportedly exploded, the fire was 100% contained. Crews are presently working on clean up operations.
