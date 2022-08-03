Owner of Lauderhill Dog Shot to Death by Neighbor After Attack Wants Investigation

Read on www.nbcmiami.com
WSVN-TV
Man beat unconscious on Hollywood Beach, wife speak out as attackers remain at large
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - As the hunt continues for a couple of attackers who slammed a man’s head to the ground during a beach beating, we are now hearing the chilling stories from the victim and his wife. “I can’t even watch the video,” said Mayra Nodarse, the wife...
Click10.com
Mother of woman shot in head says she hopes suspected killer ‘goes to hell’
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The mother of a 25-year-old woman who was fatally shot in the head earlier this week in northwest Miami-Dade spoke to Local 10 News Thursday, saying “she didn’t deserve to die like she died.”. Surrounded by loved ones and clutching her daughter’s photo,...
Boyfriend caught in girl's bedroom found guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting of her father
WEST PALM BEACH — When Alberto Hernandez Jr. found an unfamiliar man in his Palm Springs-area home on the morning of Nov. 10, 2019, he yelled for his girlfriend to call 911. The other man, James Deon Bryant, whose teenage girlfriend had sneaked him into the home hours earlier, pulled a gun and warned...
margatetalk.com
Teen Arrested in Coconut Creek After Fleeing Police, Tossing Gun Into Lake
A man was found with drugs in Coconut Creek Tuesday after he tossed a handgun into a lake while running from police, authorities said. According to Coconut Creek Police, Kevin Delgado, 18, of 2240 NW 41st Ave. in Coconut Creek, was acting suspiciously when a patrol officer spotted him on Aug. 2 in the 2800 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue, inside the Tradewinds condominium complex, shortly after 2 a.m.
Former DEA special agent arrested after shooting driver in 'road rage' incident in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH — A retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent and firearms instructor is facing criminal charges after police in Boynton Beach alleged that he shot and wounded another man in an apparent road-rage encounter this week. Investigators arrested Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, early Thursday on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and of discharging a...
Boynton Beach woman arrested on animal cruelty charges
A Boynton Beach woman faces felony animal cruelty charges after her two pit bulls were left outside without food or water, according to police.
Click10.com
Police search for group seen on video brutally beating grandfather along Hollywood Broadwalk
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police officers are searching for a group of people after a South Florida man was attacked simply for trying to take his grandson to a public bathroom. The brutal beating that happened on June 19 was captured on cellphone video. The victim’s wife, Mayra Nodarse, said...
wflx.com
NY woman faces murder charge in South Fla. woman’s death
A New York woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of a South Florida woman last month. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of Springfield Gardens, New York, faces a charge of first-degree murder. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Thompson played a role in the death of a Tamarac woman...
NBC Miami
Hollywood Man Testifies Against Cop on Trial for Battery
The alleged victim of a police beating took the witness stand in the misdemeanor battery trial of a Hollywood officer Friday. Raymond Schachner Jr. testified he was about to take a shower in August 2019 when Hollywood Police burst into his father’s Cleveland Street home. Matthew Joseph Barbieri, 37,...
Second conviction in fatal shooting over stolen bicycle again lands man 35 years in prison
WEST PALM BEACH — A Lantana-area man received a sentence of 35 years in prison Thursday for a fatal shooting he committed a decade ago as a juvenile. A jury in March found Frank Quarles guilty of second-degree murder in the 2012 shooting death of 16-year-old Michael Coogle-Robertson after he had won a new trial following his 2017 conviction.
Ex-Coral Springs Mayor Imprisoned For Child Molestation Has Died
John Sommerer, who served as mayor of Coral Springs for a decade before his imprisonment for molesting a child, died Tuesday. He was 74. Sommerer, a certified public accountant, was forced from his mayoral job by term limits in 2004 after 10 years in office. He sought the office again in 2006 and lost to current Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook.
Click10.com
Another South Florida cop arrested; officer accused of biting, slapping boyfriend
MIAMI – Another South Florida police officer found themselves in trouble with the law this week; in the latest case, an El Portal police officer is facing a charge of simple battery after Miami police arrested her Wednesday. According to an arrest report, Miami police responded to the residence...
Click10.com
Police: Disoriented parents arrested after children found dirty, hungry inside car
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Two parents were arrested this week at a gas station in Miramar after they allegedly took drugs before their children were found in their car, dirty and hungry, authorities said. George Daniel Detezanos, 45, and Ciara Michelle Detezanos, 35, of Margate, face charges of child neglect,...
'That's what you get,' road-rage shooter tells victim, arrest report states
A west Boynton Beach man who was arrested following a road-rage shooting on Monday told the victim, "That's what you get," just seconds after opening fire on him, according to an arrest report.
NBC Miami
Owner of Pit Bull Who Attacked Woman, Dog Apologizes: ‘I Feel Bad'
The owner of a pit bull that attacked a pregnant woman and her dog in Fort Lauderdale is apologizing for the attack. “I feel bad. I really do," Miguel Ruben Rohloff told NBC 6. "... That was a little dog, and I thought, oh my God, and I saw the scar."
cw34.com
Graphic Video: Bathroom brawl on boardwalk, group still at large
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was brutally beaten after a group cut in line to a public bathroom in Hollywood on June 19. The wife of the victim told officers the fight broke out over after the two couples cut them in line to the bathroom. The woman said she was pushed by one of the women in the group, that's when her husband stepped in to protect her.
Police Seaching For Teen Who Exposed Himself to Mom, Child
The Pembroke Pines Police Department is on the hunt for a teen they say exposed himself to a mother and her child.
WSVN-TV
Fight caught on camera, man knocked unconscious in Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 40-year-old man was caught on camera as he was knocked unconscious and badly bruised during a fight on Hollywood Beach. It happened back in June, on Father’s Day, near Tyler Street and North Broadwalk. One man hit the other, causing the victim’s head to...
tamaractalk.com
NYC Resident Arrested in Murder of Tamarac Woman
A New York City woman was arrested Wednesday for her involvement in the murder of a Tamarac woman, authorities said. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of the Springfield Gardens neighborhood in Queens, played a role in the killing of the victim, according to the Broward Sheriff’s office. Investigators did not provide any details about Thompson’s alleged role in the homicide or publicly identify the murder victim.
Click10.com
New York woman arrested in killing of 23-year-old Tamarac woman
TAMARAC, Fla. – Police have arrested a New York woman in the murder of 23-year-old Kayla Hodgson in Tamarac last month, officials said Thursday. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, officers with the New York Police Department took 28-year-old Sakiyna Thompson into custody Wednesday in Springfield Gardens, Queens.
