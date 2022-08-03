Read on chautauquatoday.com
wnynewsnow.com
New Green Space, Play Area Coming To Jamestown’s Eastside
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A project to develop a new green space and play area on Jamestown’s eastside is coming to fruition. The Appleyard Greenway Project was first proposed about five years ago, to help improve the environment in what is a predominantly urban neighborhood surrounding the Appleyard Terrace Apartments in the area of Winsor and East Second Streets.
spectrumlocalnews.com
4 days of fun get underway Friday at Eden Corn Festival
EDEN, N.Y. — A Western New York festival favorite is back this year with freshly picked ears of corn. Expect some fun on the cob this weekend in Erie County as they celebrate 58 years of the Eden Corn Festival. Organizers expect to go through around 60,000 ears of...
Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
Fund raising is taking place to have asbestos removed from Jamestown shelter
A Chautauqua County shelter is going up against asbestos with the help of Ascension Leadership Academy.
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
Search efforts continue for missing Buffalo teen
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been two years since a 12-year-old boy from Buffalo went missing, now his parents are looking for change. Buffalo Police say Jaylen Griffin was last seen on Aug. 4, 2020. They say he went to a grocery store in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and never returned home. And since then, Griffin's family and the community have been actively searching for him.
Rally held on anniversary of teenager’s disappearance
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Loved ones are still holding out hope that a teenagerlast seen two years ago will be found safe. Jaylen Griffin disappeared on August 4, 2020. he was last seen on the Broadway and Memorial area in Buffalo. On Thursday night his mother held a community rally with the Bury the Violence […]
erienewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Receives $1.28M For Emergency Communications
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County has received over a million dollars in state funding to better emergency communications. The allocation is part of $100 million in funding being awarded to 57 counties across New York State, with Chautauqua County getting $1.28 million. Known as the Interoperable...
Erie County Parks Department warns of Fall Fest vendors to be aware of vendor scams
LANCASTER, N.Y. — As people start to look forward to fall, the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is putting out a reminder for vendors planning on attending the 2022 Fall Fest. On Thursday the parks department is again reminding vendors to make sure they are registering...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Chautauqua County, NY USA
This morning I arrived at my summer fun spot, Chautauqua Institution, in Chautauqua County NY. This heart was located in the Welcome Center for the Institution. This was a happy start to my workday & will help me to treat our guests with kindness. Thank you & God Bless the person whose hands created my happy heart.
chautauquatoday.com
Silver Creek man allegedly obstructs EMS personnel
A Silver Creek man has been charged after he allegedly obstructed EMS personnel responding to a medical emergency call on Route 39 in the town of Hanover. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say 59-year-old Scott Smith was arrested after the incident that occurred on Wednesday afternoon. Smith was charged with obstruction of emergency medical services and released with appearance tickets. He's due in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
chautauquatoday.com
Former Sherman Village Treasurer Arrested for Grand Larceny
A former village treasurer in the south county faces a felony charge for allegedly stealing over $20,000 in cash paid by residents of that village from 2012 to 2016. New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says 54-year-old Ann Gilbert, who served as treasurer for the Village of Sherman from June 2007 until August 2016, was charged with 3rd-degree grand larceny after a joint investigation by his office, the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office, and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.
wbfo.org
WATCH: Mayor Byron Brown walks off during public hearing
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown momentarily walked off the stage during a heated public hearing Wednesday on the Common Council's controversial proposed district map. This came after a shouting match with audience member Arise Shapley, who refused to use the microphone. Brown also misgendered Shapley, who is a trans non-binary person. Brown referred to Shapley as "ma'am" three different times, despite Shapley's corrections.
wnynewsnow.com
New Florist Opens In Downtown Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new flower shop opened for business in Downtown Jamestown on Wednesday. Florist and Store Owner LeAnn Sholl, alongside her Manager Danice Vogt cut, the ribbon officially opening Bloom Buddies Fresh Flowers and Gifts to the public. For the pair, plants have always...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Sentenced For Residential Burglaries
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a trio residential burglaries in southern Chautauqua County. Last week, Judge David Foley sentenced David Spunaugle to five years in state prison, plus five years of parole supervision on his convictions of a burglary and attempted burglary charges.
chautauquatoday.com
Crash in Hanover injures Silver Creek man
A Silver Creek man suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Hanover Road in the town of Hanover last Saturday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and local EMS responded to the crash occurred shortly after 8 pm. The driver, 30-year-old Michael Cagney, was transported to a medical facility in Buffalo.
“I’m confident that this case is going to be resolved”: New developments in 18 year Chautauqua County cold case
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY (WIVB) — Investigators are close to cracking a murder case that has haunted the Jamestown area for almost two decades. Yolanda Bindics was last heard from at 8:20 p.m. on August 10, 2004 after she finished her shift at the Family Dollar in Jamestown. Her body was found two years later in what […]
Inmates At The Cattaraugus County Jail Are Now Allowed Visitation
People locked up at the Cattaraugus County Jail can now have in-person visits again. Family members and loved ones can now visit the jail in person three days each week. The jail is located at 301 Court St, Little Valley, NY 14755. The hours for visitation are:. Monday - 4:30...
Narcity
A White Arctic Wolf Escaped Near Niagara Falls & Police Are Looking For It
A white Arctic wolf is running loose in a city near Niagara Falls after it escaped from its home, and police are currently looking for it. In a news release issued on August 3, the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) shared that the female wolf dug out of its enclosure on August 2 at around 9 a.m. in Port Colborne.
