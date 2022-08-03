ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wnynewsnow.com

New Green Space, Play Area Coming To Jamestown’s Eastside

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A project to develop a new green space and play area on Jamestown’s eastside is coming to fruition. The Appleyard Greenway Project was first proposed about five years ago, to help improve the environment in what is a predominantly urban neighborhood surrounding the Appleyard Terrace Apartments in the area of Winsor and East Second Streets.
spectrumlocalnews.com

4 days of fun get underway Friday at Eden Corn Festival

EDEN, N.Y. — A Western New York festival favorite is back this year with freshly picked ears of corn. Expect some fun on the cob this weekend in Erie County as they celebrate 58 years of the Eden Corn Festival. Organizers expect to go through around 60,000 ears of...
EDEN, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County Fair introduces sensory friendly hours

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair has introduced some new accommodations for families with members who may not normally be able to go because they find the sights and sounds of the fair overwhelming. In addition to previously offered sensory kits, the fair is introducing a sensory room,...
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Search efforts continue for missing Buffalo teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been two years since a 12-year-old boy from Buffalo went missing, now his parents are looking for change. Buffalo Police say Jaylen Griffin was last seen on Aug. 4, 2020. They say he went to a grocery store in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and never returned home. And since then, Griffin's family and the community have been actively searching for him.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Rally held on anniversary of teenager’s disappearance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Loved ones are still holding out hope that a teenagerlast seen two years ago will be found safe. Jaylen Griffin disappeared on August 4, 2020. he was last seen on the Broadway and Memorial area in Buffalo. On Thursday night his mother held a community rally with the Bury the Violence […]
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Receives $1.28M For Emergency Communications

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County has received over a million dollars in state funding to better emergency communications. The allocation is part of $100 million in funding being awarded to 57 counties across New York State, with Chautauqua County getting $1.28 million. Known as the Interoperable...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Chautauqua County, NY USA

This morning I arrived at my summer fun spot, Chautauqua Institution, in Chautauqua County NY. This heart was located in the Welcome Center for the Institution. This was a happy start to my workday & will help me to treat our guests with kindness. Thank you & God Bless the person whose hands created my happy heart.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Silver Creek man allegedly obstructs EMS personnel

A Silver Creek man has been charged after he allegedly obstructed EMS personnel responding to a medical emergency call on Route 39 in the town of Hanover. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say 59-year-old Scott Smith was arrested after the incident that occurred on Wednesday afternoon. Smith was charged with obstruction of emergency medical services and released with appearance tickets. He's due in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
SILVER CREEK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Former Sherman Village Treasurer Arrested for Grand Larceny

A former village treasurer in the south county faces a felony charge for allegedly stealing over $20,000 in cash paid by residents of that village from 2012 to 2016. New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says 54-year-old Ann Gilbert, who served as treasurer for the Village of Sherman from June 2007 until August 2016, was charged with 3rd-degree grand larceny after a joint investigation by his office, the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office, and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wbfo.org

WATCH: Mayor Byron Brown walks off during public hearing

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown momentarily walked off the stage during a heated public hearing Wednesday on the Common Council's controversial proposed district map. This came after a shouting match with audience member Arise Shapley, who refused to use the microphone. Brown also misgendered Shapley, who is a trans non-binary person. Brown referred to Shapley as "ma'am" three different times, despite Shapley's corrections.
wnynewsnow.com

New Florist Opens In Downtown Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new flower shop opened for business in Downtown Jamestown on Wednesday. Florist and Store Owner LeAnn Sholl, alongside her Manager Danice Vogt cut, the ribbon officially opening Bloom Buddies Fresh Flowers and Gifts to the public. For the pair, plants have always...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sentenced For Residential Burglaries

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a trio residential burglaries in southern Chautauqua County. Last week, Judge David Foley sentenced David Spunaugle to five years in state prison, plus five years of parole supervision on his convictions of a burglary and attempted burglary charges.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Crash in Hanover injures Silver Creek man

A Silver Creek man suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Hanover Road in the town of Hanover last Saturday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and local EMS responded to the crash occurred shortly after 8 pm. The driver, 30-year-old Michael Cagney, was transported to a medical facility in Buffalo.
SILVER CREEK, NY

