Two Massive Cryptocurrency Wallets Also Hacked, What's Happening?

‘I’m out millions of dollars’: Thousands of crypto investors have their life savings frozen as Voyager files for bankruptcy protection
Robert first came across Voyager Digital in March 2020. Like countless others, he decided to give the cryptocurrency broker a try. The platform was easy to navigate. It offered him an up to 9% annual percentage yield (APY)—much higher than a traditional savings account. It claimed to be FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) insured. And being a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, he thought, how bad could Voyager be?
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos That Could Beat Bitcoin
Ethereum has smart contracts and more developers than any other cryptocurrency. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Address Awakens by Suddenly Moving 1,110 Bitcoin
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
A 29-year-old part-time remote worker living abroad and making $4,000 a month explains how she finds work and affords her lifestyle
Michelle Checchi has been working remotely since 2019. She says her lifestyle is "much more affordable" than she'd expect to have in the US.
The Welshman who accidentally threw out 8,000 Bitcoin in 2013 is mounting an $11 million campaign to get it back
Venture capitalists back the mother of all dumpster dives.
US's SEC declares $300 million crypto scam as a pyramid scheme
Forsage was founded in February 2020 by promoters who stayed in Georgia, Indonesia, and Russia. It operated in five U.S. states and continued operations even after cease-and-desist orders. The SEC aims to recover the company's income with interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. has charged 11...
AOL Corp
Hackers stole nearly $200 million from US crypto firm
Nomad, a San Francisco-based crypto firm, has lost $190 million worth of its digital currency in a series of thefts, blockchain security firm PeckShield told Reuters on Tuesday. The crypto firm said on Twitter that it was “aware of the incident” and was investigating the matter. “We are...
Benzinga
Dogecoin Daily: Price Flips Yet Again, Foundation Director Says Stop Investing In Meme Coin As A 'Speculative Asset'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.8% lower at $0.07 in the early hours of Thursday morning. DOGE traded flat along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched down 0.3% to $1.07 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -0.8%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -0.4%. 24-hour against Ethereum...
u.today
Bitcoin, Ether and Others Back in Green, Solana Developers Take No Responsibility: Crypto Market Review, August 4
'Malicious actor' drains $5.2 million in crypto assets from 8,000 digital wallets in one go
Thousands of digital wallets on the Solana blockchain were drained of funds by a "malicious actor" last night. Over $5.2 million in crypto assets were lost in the attack, but Solana is blaming external software, stating that it's not an issue with its own blockchain. Cybersecurity experts have surmised that...
u.today
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
CNBC
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
If You Invested $1,000 When Jim Cramer Sent This Tweet About Coinbase, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Coinbase Inc COIN is an option for anyone wishing to start investing in cryptocurrencies since it offers a user-friendly interface, instructional resources and robust security features. Yet some investors might be hesitant to put their money in the company's stock. Shares of Coinbase have never returned to its initial public...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail
The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
u.today
Cardano Founder Explains to User How Much ADA Bought with $5,000 in January 2021 Is Worth
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
