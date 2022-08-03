Packers Share Thoughts on Wearing Guardian Caps at Camp

Read on wtaq.com
Yardbarker
Raiders QB Stabler Became Armed and Dangerous
Quarterback Kenny Stabler of the Oakland Raiders probably threw more passes in his first six seasons with the Silver and Black than he did in the rest of his career. That’s because Stabler was the No. 3 quarterback behind starter Daryle Lamonica and backup George Blanda during that time after the Raiders selected him in the second round (No. 52 overall) out of Alabama in the 1968 NFL Draft.
NFL・
Aaron Rodgers Compares Teammate To Charles Woodson: Fans React
Aaron Rodgers bestowed some high praise on one of his teammates ahead of the 2022 season. After a Packers training camp practice on Wednesday, the back-to-back league MVP compared sixth-year cornerback Rasul Douglas to his former defensive back teammate Charles Woodson. "Rasul is one of the smartest guys I've ever...
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers on injured rookie WR Christian Watson missing start of training camp: 'It's not a big concern'
A rookie wide receiver has been one of the breakout stars of Green Bay Packers training camp -- at least, according to the team's quarterback. Aaron Rodgers talked up fourth-rounder Romeo Doubs this week, noting that he seems to make a "wow" play every day. Of course, Doubs was not...
Packers' Aaron Rodgers credits U.S.-banned psychedelic for best NFL season
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his experience with ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic that is illegal in the United States, "paved the way" for the "best season" of his decorated NFL career. Rodgers spoke about his experience during an appearance on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast,...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Had Special Reunion On Thursday Afternoon
Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb were quite a dynamic receiving duo for Aaron Rodgers for several seasons with the Packers. On Thursday, the group was reunited at Green Bay's training camp practice. Rodgers and Cobb are still wearing green and gold, while Nelson, who retired following the 2018 season, was just visiting.
Bears OC Luke Getsy on Aaron Rodgers' use of psychedelics: 'I was not invited on those trips'
Before Luke Getsy was the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator, he served as Aaron Rodgers’ quarterbacks coach with the Green Bay Packers from 2019-21. So Getsy knows Rodgers well. Rodgers is once again in the news — this time after sharing his experience using psychedelics during trips to South America...
thecomeback.com
Foul ball yields disastrous and incredible results for Tigers fan
We’ve seen foul balls go both impeccably well and disastrously bad for fans at Major League ballparks this season. In Thursday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, we saw both. It started bad when a foul ball from Tigers shortstop Javier...
FOX Sports
Packers' rookie review: Doubs stands out while Watson waits
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — This was supposed to be the training camp in which Christian Watson showcased why the Green Bay Packers traded up in the second round to take the wide receiver from North Dakota State. It hasn’t quite worked out that way. Watson underwent knee surgery...
Packers legendary wide receivers talk importance of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame
KOHLER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame hosted its 2nd Celebrity Golf Outing event at Blackwolf Run Golf Course in Kohler on Friday. There was no shortage of celebrities showing out for the event, as Local 5 News was able to catch up with Packers legendary wide receivers Jordy Nelson and Donald Driver.
Yardbarker
Seven Players to Watch on Packers Family Night
In the grand scheme of Green Bay Packers training camp, Friday’s Family Night will be the ninth practice of the summer. Really, the atmosphere makes it something a bit bigger than just another practice. “I think they all weigh equally,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I do think that you’re...
Yardbarker
Matt LaFleur Had A Hilarious Problem At Packers Camp
Matt LaFleur has enjoyed a ton of success since he became the Green Bay Packers head coach in 2019. He has been to the playoffs in all of those years while his offense is led by four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. The Packers have also won 13 games in each of...
EXPLAINER: NFL using helmet caps for player safety, research
Part of the NFL’s safety experiments to reduce head injuries is the expanded use of the padded helmet caps NFL players have been seen wearing during training camps this summer. All offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and tight ends are required to wear the Guardian Caps at practices through...
NFL・
