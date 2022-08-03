Man guilty of killing stranger by pushing her off Helensburgh Pier

Read on www.bbc.com
More craziness in the world. Another unpredictable and unnecessary death. Femicide is on the rise. Condolences.
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
BBC
Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life
A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
Pictured: The NHS nurse and mother-of-two who died after falling from a height... as man appears in court charged with murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who died in north-west London after reports of a woman who had 'fallen from a height'. Leonidas Georgalla, 50, of Harrow, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court today for a preliminary hearing. He is accused of murdering Kathleen...
Couple guilty of murdering boy after ‘utterly horrific and prolonged’ torture
A 15-year-old boy who was tortured and killed by his mother and her partner in a campaign of “utterly horrific and prolonged” torture was murdered by the two people he “should have been able to trust the most in the world”, a senior prosecutor has said.
Woman, 26, who left her blind neighbour suicidal after falsely claiming he had raped her is jailed for two years
A woman who left her vulnerable blind neighbour feeling suicidal after falsely claiming he had raped her has been jailed for two years. Jade Wass, 26, called police saying she had been attacked by her neighbour while camping outside of a home in Teesside on July 8, 2020. She claimed...
Women fight barefoot in the street in shocking ‘Shameless-style’ brawl as even child joins in
THIS is the shocking moment barefoot women trade punches in a “Shameless-style” brawl in the street – and even a child joins in. Bystanders were horrified as tempers flared between the two women – one thought to be a young adult and the other one older – in Leeds, West Yorkshire.
Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation
Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
Frantic search for girl, 10, with ‘sandy blonde hair’ who vanished from her family home four days ago
Police are asking for help to find a 10-year-old girl after she vanished from her home. The little girl was last seen at a on home on Phylis Street in Ipswich, Queensland, on Friday at about 10am. Police and family are worried about her due to her young age. She...
Forklift driver charged with manslaughter after workplace accident in which a worker was pinned against a truck
A forklift driver has been charged with manslaughter after an investigation into a fatal workplace incident in Sydney's west last year. Emergency services were called on February 1, 2021, to a St Marys business following reports a man had been pinned between a truck and forklift. The 40-year-old man died...
XL Bully dog that grabbed mother-of-two, 43, around the throat before mauling her to death had 'snapped and turned mad in the heat', family say
A mother-of-two was mauled to death by her pet American Bully XL dog after it 'turned mad in the extreme heat'. Joanne Robinson, 43, died at the scene of the attack at a house in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on Friday night. She is understood to have been the owner of...
Couple with ten kids trapped neighbour in her own home after blocking her car in ‘childish’ row
A COUPLE with 10 kids have been branded ''childish'' after trapping their neighbour in her own home by blocking her car. Samina Delaney, 40, and Shahid Iqbal, 38, were charged with harassment after they deliberately parked their family car so close to Natalie Allison's vehicle she was unable to move it.
BBC
Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
Moment mother, 38, glassed a teacher from her child's school leaving her permanently scarred in drunken brawl outside a bar
This is the moment a mother was caught on camera glassing a teacher from her child’s school in a drunken row outside a seaside bar. Kelly Thomas, 38, was ordered to pay £600 compensation to the shocked teacher, who was left scarred for life, after the judge watched the shocking CCTV images of the attack.
Urgent search for woman ‘kidnapped outside of Target’ after witnesses describe her desperate attempts to flee odd car
AN URGENT search is underway to locate a missing woman believed to have been abducted on Thursday and to currently be in danger. Jasmine Contreras, 29, was reportedly kidnapped outside of a Target store in broad daylight after witnesses said she was offered a ride in an older car and failed attempts to escape.
Grim end to infamous cold case as accused killer, 53, takes his own life just hours before verdict on whether he murdered his ex-lover, 23, and it means her shattered family will NEVER get closure
An accused murderer has been found dead just one day before a judge was to hand down the verdict on whether he killed his lover 10 years ago. James Scott 'Jim' Church, 53, stood trial for 68 days in the NSW Supreme Court charged with the murder of Leisl Smith, 23, who vanished from Tuggerah Railway Station on the Central Coast on August 19, 2012.
British woman whose father was falsely arrested for raping her in Crete says she fears her attacker will strike other UK tourists after botched investigation
A British woman whose own father was falsely accused of raping her while on holiday in Crete has warned other women visiting the island not to go out alone. Tammi Forsythe – who bravely waived her right to anonymity – fears her attacker will strike again after a botched police investigation into her terrifying assault by Greek police.
Baby girl birthed on road emerges unscathed after mother is crushed by truck in India
A baby girl was delivered on a road in northern India during an accident which the infant miraculously survived. The baby’s mother was crushed by a truck and died just minutes after she gave birth. The incident occurred near Firozabad city in Uttar Pradesh state on Wednesday when eight-month...
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
Brit tourist, 34, killed on honeymoon after ‘ignoring red warning flag’ to go swimming on Thai beach
A BRITISH tourist has died on his honeymoon after allegedly ignoring red warning flags to go swimming in the rough sea on a Thai beach. Ali Mohammed Mian, 34, had been on vacation for just two days after arriving on the island of Phuket, southern Thailand, on July 12. He...
