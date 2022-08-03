Cryptomus Simplifies The Process Of Cryptocurrency Payments While Maintaining Safety, Transparency And Quality

Read on bitcoinist.com
Related
'Malicious actor' drains $5.2 million in crypto assets from 8,000 digital wallets in one go
Solana claims an exploit in users' wallet software is to blame.
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos That Could Beat Bitcoin
Ethereum has smart contracts and more developers than any other cryptocurrency. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CoinTelegraph
Decentralized finance faces multiple barriers to mainstream adoption
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a growing market popular with experienced crypto users. However, there are some roadblocks regarding mass adoption when it comes to the average non-technical investor. DeFi is a blockchain-based approach to delivering financial services that don’t rely on centralized intermediaries but instead use automated programs. These automated...
bitcoinist.com
Binance Adds Shiba Inu To Crypto Card, Enabling SHIB Payments For 60 Million Merchants
Shiba Inu has been taking the payments route to provide more utility for the cryptocurrency. Over the past year, numerous brands and merchants have begun to accept the meme coin as a mode of payment, seemingly to leverage the popularity of the coin among investors. It has now taken another step in its payments utility as it lands on the largest crypto exchange in the world, Binance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Bipartisan legislation would regulate cryptocurrencies through the CFTC
A bipartisan group of senators is looking to give the Commodities Futures Trading Commission regulatory authority over cryptocurrencies. Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and John Boozman (R-AR) on Wednesday introduced the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act, which would create a mandatory framework for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin that the lawmakers involved hope will safeguard customers and digital markets.
US's SEC declares $300 million crypto scam as a pyramid scheme
Forsage was founded in February 2020 by promoters who stayed in Georgia, Indonesia, and Russia. It operated in five U.S. states and continued operations even after cease-and-desist orders. The SEC aims to recover the company's income with interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. has charged 11...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail
The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
bitcoinist.com
Glassnode Report Shows Previous Bitcoin Surge Was A Bull Trap
In the past few days, some leading cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, have shown a bullish price trend. Some link the reversal in value to the US President and the Fed’s recent outplay of events. However, Glassnode has a contrary opinion. The blockchain analytics firm believes that the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
SANGO Coin: The First Government-Backed Cryptocurrency That Is Not A CBDC
Government-backed digital assets, CBDCs, have been put forward by different countries to implement crypto payments in the country as opposed to using decentralized currencies such as Bitcoin. It is in response to the rapid adoption rate of cryptocurrencies around the world due to their rising value and high returns. The cryptocurrencies did not give governments any control over them, hence the reason behind the Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).
Ethereum options surge points to ‘flippening,’ but surpassing Bitcoin is likely still far off
The buzz surrounding the upcoming Ethereum “merge”—a technology upgrade that is poised to make the blockchain more efficient—has been moving the crypto market of late. This has in turn led Ethereum bulls on crypto Twitter to ask “wen flippening?”—referring to a future moment where Ether (ETH) overtakes Bitcoin (BTC) as the top coin by market cap.
bitcoinist.com
As The Fed Increase Rates By 75 Points What Crypto Investments Can Help Shield You From Inflation?
A very basic but often effective way to help combat inflation is through the use of monetary policy. Monetary policy is where interest rates are changed to try and alter consumer habits typically by moving inflation rates. For example, higher interest rates encourage savers to keep more money in the bank by offering higher yields and those who owe money through loans and mortgages will see their repayments increase unless on a fixed interest rate plan.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Difficulty Adjustments Leads To Rebound In Hashrate
Data shows the latest downwards adjustment in the Bitcoin mining difficulty has lead to the hashrate observing a bounce back up. Bitcoin Mining Hashrate Observes Surge During Last Couple Of Weeks. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the hashrate has risen up following the largest decrease in...
Moving Your Crypto To Ethereum L2
Don’t you hate it when you open a recipe and the first page of it is just someone’s life story? Yeah, me too. So I don’t want to bore you with general information about Layer 2 blockchains and non-custodial web3 wallets. In case you do want to read about it, I’ll leave it at the end of this post.
bitcoinist.com
Electrifying! With Stablesats, Galoy Brings The Dollar To The Lightning Network
If this works as promised, Stablesats could change the game. It could change the world, even. The new Galoy product solves a problem and an urge that the bitcoin community has had for ages. Synthetic dollars that don’t need a token or rely on a third party to work. In fact, if Stablesats works as promised it will solve the most difficult of the tasks that Strike and The Human Rights Foundation offered a bounty of one BTC for.
bitcoinist.com
5 Best Crypto Presales and Crypto ICOs 2022
Getting in on the next big thing is best before it hits the market. An initial coin offering (ICO) may be a good time to scoop up some coins, but even better is the presale. Numerous cryptocurrencies have ICOs, but it’s important to determine the best crypto presales. Our...
bitcoinist.com
Poloniex to List ETH Potential Hard Fork Tokens in Support of the Merge
August 4, 2022, Panama City, Panama – Poloniex, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, announces that it fully supports the Ethereum Merge with listing of two potential forked ETH tokens: ETHS & ETHW, with commencement date of trading on August 8. More details. Through its more than...
bitcoinist.com
How Summer Is Turning Into A Short-Lived Altcoin Season
Altcoin season is a phenomenon that excites investors in the crypto market. It often means a period of multiple gains as the altcoins see their valuations and prices grow rapidly. This usually comes after a bull run in the price of bitcoin, which is now the case with the current market. With summer coming into full bloom, altcoins seem to be having the time of their lives as performance has been outstanding all around.
bitcoinist.com
Carbon12 – The New Reserve Currency for Christians
USA, August 4, 2022 – Forum12, a group of faith-based futurists has partnered with Gravity. Jack, Inc. to announce the development of Carbon12, a cryptocurrency token built by Christians, for Christians. Carbon12 aims to establish a parallel economy of believers that functions independently of the traditional financial system by creating an ecosystem that circulates capital among an international faith community.
bitcoinist.com
PrimeXBT vs. ByBit vs. Deribit: Who Offers The Most Powerful Leverage?
When crypto bull market profits dry up, the best way to keep gains coming is by using leverage to open long and short positions on cryptocurrencies when volatility strikes. Traders can tailor their trading strategy to fit the trend, not fight against it. The margin trading space is filled with...
bitcoinist.com
Data Shows Bitcoin Still Highly Correlated With Stock Market
Data shows the Bitcoin correlation with the stock market has been high in recent months as the crypto has been closely following S&P 500 and NASDAQ. Bitcoin Has Continued To Mimic Movements Of The US Stock Market In 2022. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, while BTC...
Comments / 0