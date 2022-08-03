Read on www.northwestmoinfo.com
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Grant City Woman on Three Charges in Worth County This Morning
Troopers report the arrest of a Grant City woman early this morning in Worth County on a trio of charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 57-year-old Catherine L. Robinson around 12:52 this morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a misdemeanor, and failure to have two lighted headlights.
Child among those critically injured in crash Friday morning on I-435 in KCMO
A 4-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash early Friday morning on Interstate 435 and Winner Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
Driver, child hospitalized after I-435 crash in Kansas City
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 in Kansas City sent a child and an adult to the hospital Friday morning.
Topeka man arrested, deputies find stolen skid-loader, trailer on a remote part of property
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Topeka man is behind bars after being arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for taking a Volvo skid-steer loader and using a stolen trailer to do so. Brian Ray Stevenson, 50, was arrested by Jackson County deputies following an investigation that led them to the skid-loader on Butler Road […]
Victim identified in suspicious death ruled a homicide Saturday
The victim in a suspicious death in Kansas City that was ruled a homicide days later has been identified.
northwestmoinfo.com
Independence Resident Seriously Injured in Cameron Accident
CAMERON, MO – An Independence woman sustained serious injuries in a crash in Cameron Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year old Israel Mariano was westbound on Grand Avenue around 1:45 in the afternoon when he failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. Mariano’s vehicle travelled through a ditch and across the eastbound lanes of US 36 and into the median where it struck a highway sign. The vehicle continued across the westbound lanes and struck an embankment.
Daviess County teen dead, 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—A Missouri teen died and two others were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Wednesday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda CRV driven by Jonathan J. Stoor, 18, Gallatin, was northbound on Route BB. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 69 one half mile west of Winston.
kchi.com
Cameron Woman Arrested On Warrant
A Cameron woman was arrested by State Troopers Wednesday. Thirty-nine-year-old Sheena M Enloe was arrested at about 5:36 pm on two Clinton County warrants for alleged no insurance and speeding. She was taken to the Clinton County Jail pending the posting of bond.
Missouri man injured after post office parking lot crash
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Thursday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Kia Sorento driven by Sydney P. Harris, 19, Columbia, was westbound on MO. 116 just west of MO. 13. The car traveled across the center...
KCTV 5
‘Part of me is dead’: Family pleads for answers after KC mother of 3 shot to death in car
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three Kansas City children are mourning the loss of their mother. Twenty-eight-year-old Muasheya Jackson was killed in a double shooting on Thursday night near 50th and Olive streets. “It just don’t seem right,” her 13-year-old daughter Kei-Myah Jackson told KCTV5. She described her last memory...
Double shooting leaves one dead in Kansas City Thursday night
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a double shooting Thursday night.
Suspect in Overland Park homicide arrested
According to police, a Kansas City, Missouri, man was arrested in the shooting death of a man in Overland Park, Kansas, on Sunday.
Man sentenced for meth conspiracy near Kansas City elementary school
A 43-year-old Kansas City man is sentenced to 10 years in prison for making large amounts of crystal meth near George Melcher Elementary School.
Police identify victim killed in deadly crash Tuesday in Kansas City, MO
Police Friday identified a man that was killed earlier this week in a crash near E. 31st St and Van Brunt Boulevard.
kq2.com
Hearings set for Savannah man involved in standoff
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Bond and preliminary hearings for a Savannah man that was arrested following a standoff lasting most of the day on Sunday. 50-year-old Harry Newton Ritzinger’s bond hearing is set for next Tuesday with a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 19. According to court documents, officers responded...
Kansas City brother, sister plead guilty to robbing delivery driver
A Kansas City brother and sister have each pleaded guilty to robbing a pizza delivery driver in October 2020.
Independence bus driver reacts to shortage causing route changes
Leann Wilson, a bus driver for the Independence School District, is reacting after staff shortages caused the district to change some routes.
northwestmoinfo.com
Stanberry Man Injured in Rollover Accident
STANBERRY, MO – An Albany man was taken to the hospital following an accident Wednesday evening in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred just prior to 8 pm on US 136, 4 miles west of Stanberry as 25-year old Noah Wilmes was westbound. Wilmes failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway, struck a mailbox and overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maitland Man Hurt In One Vehicle Accident
A Maitland man was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident in Holt County Tuesday afternoon. The Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Dean E. Hawn was driving a 2015 Mack truck westbound on Missouri Route 113 about four miles south of Maitland at 2:35 P.M. Tuesday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway. Hawn over corrected which sent the truck back onto the roadway where it began to skid.
3 People Killed in Collision with Semi
WILLMAR -- Three people died when the car they were in collided with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday just west of Willmar in Kandiyohi County. Troopers say a car driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lee Summitt, Missouri was going...
