ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osborn, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Arrest Grant City Woman on Three Charges in Worth County This Morning

Troopers report the arrest of a Grant City woman early this morning in Worth County on a trio of charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 57-year-old Catherine L. Robinson around 12:52 this morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a misdemeanor, and failure to have two lighted headlights.
WORTH COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stewartsville, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Stewartsville, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Osborn, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Independence Resident Seriously Injured in Cameron Accident

CAMERON, MO – An Independence woman sustained serious injuries in a crash in Cameron Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year old Israel Mariano was westbound on Grand Avenue around 1:45 in the afternoon when he failed to yield to an emergency vehicle. Mariano’s vehicle travelled through a ditch and across the eastbound lanes of US 36 and into the median where it struck a highway sign. The vehicle continued across the westbound lanes and struck an embankment.
CAMERON, MO
St. Joseph Post

Daviess County teen dead, 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash

DAVIESS COUNTY—A Missouri teen died and two others were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Wednesday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda CRV driven by Jonathan J. Stoor, 18, Gallatin, was northbound on Route BB. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 69 one half mile west of Winston.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Cameron Woman Arrested On Warrant

A Cameron woman was arrested by State Troopers Wednesday. Thirty-nine-year-old Sheena M Enloe was arrested at about 5:36 pm on two Clinton County warrants for alleged no insurance and speeding. She was taken to the Clinton County Jail pending the posting of bond.
CAMERON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kq2.com

Hearings set for Savannah man involved in standoff

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Bond and preliminary hearings for a Savannah man that was arrested following a standoff lasting most of the day on Sunday. 50-year-old Harry Newton Ritzinger’s bond hearing is set for next Tuesday with a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 19. According to court documents, officers responded...
SAVANNAH, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Stanberry Man Injured in Rollover Accident

STANBERRY, MO – An Albany man was taken to the hospital following an accident Wednesday evening in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred just prior to 8 pm on US 136, 4 miles west of Stanberry as 25-year old Noah Wilmes was westbound. Wilmes failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway, struck a mailbox and overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
STANBERRY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maitland Man Hurt In One Vehicle Accident

A Maitland man was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident in Holt County Tuesday afternoon. The Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Dean E. Hawn was driving a 2015 Mack truck westbound on Missouri Route 113 about four miles south of Maitland at 2:35 P.M. Tuesday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway. Hawn over corrected which sent the truck back onto the roadway where it began to skid.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
WJON

3 People Killed in Collision with Semi

WILLMAR -- Three people died when the car they were in collided with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday just west of Willmar in Kandiyohi County. Troopers say a car driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lee Summitt, Missouri was going...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy