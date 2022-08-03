ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, IA

98.1 KHAK

Bad Cases of ‘Corn Sweat’ Are Heating Up Iowa

Midwesterners are no strangers to oppressive summer temperatures. As a native East Coaster, one of the first things I really picked up on when I moved to Iowa was the whiplash-like weather that Iowa has. The winters are bitter and the summers are sweltering. In a recent report, parts of...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Enjoy Fair Food Fried In Soy Oil

Missouri Soybeans hopes attendees at this year’s state fair will enjoy several food items on the menu that will be fried in high-oleic soybean oil. Baylee Asbury, director of education and outreach, says two prominent establishments will use the frying oil made from Missouri crops. Missouri Soybeans will have...
MISSOURI STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter

It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Turf Expert Offers Advice On Dry Lawns

(Ames, IA) -- A lot of lawns across the state of Iowa have gone dormant due to the hot, dry conditions. Normally green Kentucky Bluegrass is now yellowish brown and crunches under foot. Iowa State University Horticulture Professor Nick Christians says Kentucky Bluegrass is very hearty, because of it's root system and will bounce back in September or whenever Iowa receives significant rain again. He says in the meantime, if you wish to water your lawn to maintain it's green color, it's a commitment. He says allowing the lawn to cycle in and out of dormancy is hard on the turf and could lead to damage.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa farmers stop selling sweet corn because of weather conditions

ELY, Iowa (KCRG) — Over thirty years as a farmer, Butch Wieneke knows what high qualitysweet corn looks, and feels like. That’s why selling anything other than the best, is not an option for him and his family. Last Thursday, they made the tough decision to stop selling.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales

As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
ELY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Farm Bureau Survey Finds Concern Over Cost of Meat and Dairy Products

(Radio Iowa) The latest Iowa Farm Bureau Food and Farm index survey is showing the concerns people have with food prices. The Farm Bureau’s Zach Bader says prices were listed at the top of the list of concerns for the first time in nine years of the survey for a couple of items.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Baby bison will be available for viewing at Bison Day in Iowa

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — You'll have a chance this weekend to check a rare piece of Iowa wildlife. The Neal Smith Wildlife Refuge in Jasper County is hosting "Bison Day" this Saturday. It's an opportunity for people to learn about the roaming animals and learn about their tall grass...
JASPER COUNTY, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Extended dryness impacting southern Iowa crops

A southwest Iowa farmer says they are in need of rain. “We are seeing some cracks in our fields that are three quarters of an inch wide,” said Ray Gaesser of Corning. Gaesser tells Brownfield the first week of July was the last time they received any moisture. “We’ve definitely taken a yield cut this last week with the heat and the soils drying out.”
IOWA STATE
KIMT

A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Summit has easements for 270 miles of its carbon pipeline in Iowa

Starting today, Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing state regulators with lists of landowners along its proposed pipeline who have not agreed to voluntary easements. Justin Kirchoff, president of Summit Ag Investors, said hundreds of people have signed contracts to let the carbon pipeline run through their property. “We’ve got...
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

Change is in the air for Iowa Public Radio

Myrna Johnson recalls the excitement of returning to her home state more than nine years ago to lead Iowa Public Radio. In many ways, 2022 is proving to be even more exciting for Johnson as IPR’s executive director, as the organization moves into its next 100 years of broadcasting, now as a newly independent nonprofit.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning

In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
PERRY, IA
iowa.media

Iowa will seek new federal funds for coal mine mitigation

Iowa will apply for up to $6 million of new federal funding to stem the pollution and other safety hazards posed by leftover coal mines in the southeastern part of the state, according to the state Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The Interior Department invited states this week to...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Agencies Developing Drought Plan

(Radio Iowa) Three state agencies are developing guidelines and real-time resources for city and county officials who may have to restrict water usage during a drought emergency. Tim Hall of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the first-ever state “drought plan” would leave decisions about limiting water usage to local officials.
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Hot Weekend For Central Iowa With Potential Severe Weather

Residents in central Iowa that have weekend plans outdoors will experience hot temperatures with a slight chance of thunderstorms. National Weather Service Meteorologist Andrew Ansorge says that temperatures will really warm up today and then carry on throughout the weekend with a high of 98 degrees on Saturday and 91 on Sunday. Ansorge says that people need to take precautions when outside.
IOWA STATE

