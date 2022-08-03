ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RUDETON: Woman Leaves Car In Lane At The Reserve At Boca Raton

Parked Cars Can’t Move. Other Drivers Stuck. All While Woman Is Apparently In Salon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman apparently left her car right in the middle of a travel lane in the parking lot at Boca Raton’s “The Reserve” Friday afternoon. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Former DEA special agent arrested after shooting driver in 'road rage' incident in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH — A retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent and firearms instructor is facing criminal charges after police in Boynton Beach alleged that he shot and wounded another man in an apparent road-rage encounter this week. Investigators arrested Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, early Thursday on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and of discharging a...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Trio Arrested in Weston, Accused in $1 Million Cargo Thefts

Three men, suspected in at least five cargo thefts worth more than $1 million, were caught in the act and jailed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Jose Batista-Suarez, 40, Rene Hechavarria-Echemend, 34, and Ernesto Aguilera-Baute, 36, were arrested Thursday on charges that include grand theft of cargo over $50,000 and fraud.
WESTON, FL
cbs12.com

Fatal hit and run causes shutdown in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boca Raton Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit and run crash. The crash happened on Glades Road around 6:33 a.m. on Wednesday, when police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling west at the intersection of Glades and Butts Roads.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boca Raton Police searching for silver SUV after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

Authorities are searching for the driver of a silver SUV who is on the lam after hitting a pedestrian in an intersection in Boca Raton early Wednesday morning, according to police. The SUV driver hit the pedestrian in the westbound lanes while crossing the intersection of Glades Road and Butts Road in the 2300 block shortly before 6:30 a.m., Boca Raton Police said. A bystander found the ...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Boca Raton Deadly Hit And Run Driver Fled In Nissan Rogue

WATCH VIDEO OF THE ROGUE CAPTURED BY A GAS STATION CAMERA. LISTEN TO 911 CALLS… “MA’AM, THERE APPEARS TO BE A BODY ON GLADES ROAD!” SEE RESCUERS WORK ON VICTIM… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department is searching for a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Car theft leads to cruiser crash in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - A stolen vehicle led to a cruiser crashing in Southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened near North Kendall Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue, Thursday. Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they said was stolen. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped...
MIAMI, FL
treasurecoast.com

Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County

Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff is reporting multiple arrests for stealing from our local stores. This is what they said:. REPEAT RETAIL THEFT SUSPECTS LEARN THAT RETAILERS AND CUSTOMERS ARE HAVING ENOUGH AS THEY MOVE QUICKLY TO GET...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Arrested in New York for Role in July Murder of Tamarac Woman

Police have arrested a woman in New York for her role in the July murder of a woman in her Tamarac apartment, authorities said. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, was arrested in Springfield Gardens and is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one charge of first-degree murder. According to...
TAMARAC, FL
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

