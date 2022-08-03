Read on bocanewsnow.com
BOCA RUDETON: Woman Leaves Car In Lane At The Reserve At Boca Raton
Parked Cars Can’t Move. Other Drivers Stuck. All While Woman Is Apparently In Salon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman apparently left her car right in the middle of a travel lane in the parking lot at Boca Raton’s “The Reserve” Friday afternoon. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boca police release description of vehicles in deadly hit and run
Police in Boca Raton released a description of the vehicles involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian earlier this week.
Former DEA special agent arrested after shooting driver in 'road rage' incident in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH — A retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent and firearms instructor is facing criminal charges after police in Boynton Beach alleged that he shot and wounded another man in an apparent road-rage encounter this week. Investigators arrested Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, early Thursday on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and of discharging a...
NBC Miami
Trio Arrested in Weston, Accused in $1 Million Cargo Thefts
Three men, suspected in at least five cargo thefts worth more than $1 million, were caught in the act and jailed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Jose Batista-Suarez, 40, Rene Hechavarria-Echemend, 34, and Ernesto Aguilera-Baute, 36, were arrested Thursday on charges that include grand theft of cargo over $50,000 and fraud.
Fatal hit and run causes shutdown in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boca Raton Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit and run crash. The crash happened on Glades Road around 6:33 a.m. on Wednesday, when police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling west at the intersection of Glades and Butts Roads.
Boca Raton Police searching for silver SUV after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
Authorities are searching for the driver of a silver SUV who is on the lam after hitting a pedestrian in an intersection in Boca Raton early Wednesday morning, according to police. The SUV driver hit the pedestrian in the westbound lanes while crossing the intersection of Glades Road and Butts Road in the 2300 block shortly before 6:30 a.m., Boca Raton Police said. A bystander found the ...
Road-rage shooting suspect posts $85,000 bail, released from jail
A former federal agent appeared in court after he was arrested and accused of shooting a man in a road-rage incident in Boynton Beach.
Boca Raton Police Investigate Deadly Hit & Run
A Boca Raton Police spokeswoman says they have surveillance video from a business near where the crash occurred along Glades Road to figure out that the suspect vehicle was a 2008 to 2014 light-colored Nissan Rogue with front end damage.
Man Accused of Leading Cops on High-Speed ATV Chase in Fort Lauderdale
A Georgia man was arrested in Fort Lauderdale for allegedly driving recklessly against traffic and leading police on a pursuit on an all-terrain vehicle. Brian Leonard Arno, 31, was doing “wheelie tricks” on a yellow and black Yamaha Raptor ATV about 7:30 p.m. July 23, according to the arrest report.
WSVN-TV
Police search for Fort Lauderdale man accused of credit card theft
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man accused of another costly crime. Surveillance video shows him in a Fort Lauderdale medical office, using the credit card machine to transfer nearly $20,000 to his credit card. It happened at a business near Middle River Drive and...
UPDATE: Boca Raton Deadly Hit And Run Driver Fled In Nissan Rogue
WATCH VIDEO OF THE ROGUE CAPTURED BY A GAS STATION CAMERA. LISTEN TO 911 CALLS… “MA’AM, THERE APPEARS TO BE A BODY ON GLADES ROAD!” SEE RESCUERS WORK ON VICTIM… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department is searching for a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Car theft leads to cruiser crash in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A stolen vehicle led to a cruiser crashing in Southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened near North Kendall Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue, Thursday. Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they said was stolen. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped...
He cut off a car on Florida's Turnpike. A fatal wreck followed. Now he faces a manslaughter charge.
BOCA RATON — A Greenacres man is facing criminal charges following his arrest more than a year after a multivehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike that killed a Central Florida teen. Daquan Smith, Jr., 17, of Apopka died in the April 6, 2021, wreck near the Glades Road exit west of Boca Raton. ...
Utility Worker Killed By Distracted Lyft Driver In West Palm Beach
Julio Angel Flores Figueroa was marking utilities in the center median along Southern Boulevard, near Australian Avenue when the Chevy Malibu drifted to the left and hit the man.
Boyfriend caught in girl's bedroom found guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting of her father
WEST PALM BEACH — When Alberto Hernandez Jr. found an unfamiliar man in his Palm Springs-area home on the morning of Nov. 10, 2019, he yelled for his girlfriend to call 911. The other man, James Deon Bryant, whose teenage girlfriend had sneaked him into the home hours earlier, pulled a gun and warned...
Brightline train hits, kills man in Delray Beach; body found in no-trespassing area
DELRAY BEACH — A man died Tuesday morning after a Brightline train struck him in Delray Beach, police said. Police did not immediately identify the man. Officers responded at about 8:45 a.m. to a call at Southeast Eighth Street and Southeast First Avenue, north of Linton Boulevard. They found the man dead in an area that was marked as no trespassing, a police spokesman said.
Click10.com
Man dies from brain injury 6 years after motorcycle crash in Broward County
WEST PARK, Fla. – A 42-year-old man died Monday, six years after he was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in West Park, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, Sherman Hall Copeland was riding a 2014 Honda CBR motorcycle in the 4200...
treasurecoast.com
Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County
Multiple arrests of local retail thieves in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff is reporting multiple arrests for stealing from our local stores. This is what they said:. REPEAT RETAIL THEFT SUSPECTS LEARN THAT RETAILERS AND CUSTOMERS ARE HAVING ENOUGH AS THEY MOVE QUICKLY TO GET...
Click10.com
Another South Florida cop arrested; officer accused of biting, slapping boyfriend
MIAMI – Another South Florida police officer found themselves in trouble with the law this week; in the latest case, an El Portal police officer is facing a charge of simple battery after Miami police arrested her Wednesday. According to an arrest report, Miami police responded to the residence...
NBC Miami
Woman Arrested in New York for Role in July Murder of Tamarac Woman
Police have arrested a woman in New York for her role in the July murder of a woman in her Tamarac apartment, authorities said. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, was arrested in Springfield Gardens and is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one charge of first-degree murder. According to...
