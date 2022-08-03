ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Bridgewater breaks ground for expansion

Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bWmGF_0h2ylgxC00
A groundbreaking is shown under way at Bridgewater Interiors, LLC, on Tuesday. The plant is located in the Eastaboga region of Oxford. Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

EASTABOGA — One of the nation’s largest minority-owned companies has embarked on an expansion to add machinery and storage space to its Calhoun County plant. At least 35 new jobs will result.

“This is a very big project for us,” Bridgewater Interiors plant manager Kelvin Wright said as he welcomed guests to the company’s groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning. Bridgewater manufactures and supplies auto seat systems for the Honda Pilot and Passport models assembled in Lincoln.

