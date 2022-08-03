Winamp, the old-school MP3 software, is officially back

Read on www.nme.com
Digital Trends
Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200
Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
Cult of Mac
Grab a Windows 10 Pro lifetime license for $15, Office for $28 and more July deals
This post on discount Microsoft software is brought to you by Keysbuff. In a special offer as July turns to August, software activation keys provider Keysbuff.com lets you nab great deals on Microsoft products. Cult of Mac readers can click on the links below and save big on Windows 10 — and find major savings on lots of other Microsoft software, too.
makeuseof.com
9 New Linux Distros to Try Out in 2022
As an open-source operating system, Linux continues to rule the market, even in 2022. The highly malleable Linux kernel has come a long way, evolving into many avatars and spawning different desktops suitable for numerous use cases. As is custom, a slew of new Linux distributions has become available to...
Billboard
Back-to-School Laptop Deals: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re heading back to the office, or back to school, it’s a great time to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ars Technica
Winamp, the best MP3 player of the 1990s, just got a major update
Back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, before the days of the iPod and the iTunes Music Store, there was an app called Winamp. People over the age of 30ish will remember Winamp as the premiere music player for people using Napster, Limewire, and Kazaa to illegally download Aerosmith MP3s to their Gateway desktop computers. (For anyone younger than that: It was like Spotify, but you needed to collect every single song you wanted to listen to manually and add it to the app yourself.)
Engadget
Amazon Luna arrives on Samsung's latest smart TVs
Earlier this year, the Samsung Gaming Hub brought Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce Now, Google Stadia and other gaming services to Samsung smart TVs and smart monitors, promising to add new services like Amazon Luna "soon." Soon, it turns out, is today: Amazon's cloud gaming service is now available on 2022 Samsung smart TVs.
CNET
Verizon Used to Be the Fastest Internet Provider. But There's a New Speed Test Winner
Verizon has been knocked off the mountain. The latest Ookla Speedtest Intelligence report, released in late July, named Cox Communications as the fastest fixed broadband provider among top US internet service providers during the second quarter of 2022. To qualify as a top provider, a company must account for 3% or more of Ookla's total test samples during the period. Verizon had finished on top in the first three months of 2022.
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
Microsoft Teams is finally fully optimized for Apple's best devices
After a long wait, Microsoft Teams is now officially fully optimized to run on Apple SIlicon devices, the companies have revealed. The video conferencing service has been updated to provide native support for Apple-powered devices such as the M1 MacBook Pro, with the production-grade universal binary version of Teams designed to work on any Apple computer, including those with Apple’s own M-series chips.
AOL Corp
Shoppers say this 65-inch Toshiba Fire TV has 'astounding' sound — and it's down to $430
The weather's hot, the sun's blazing, and school's out. When it comes to our shopping lives, well, Memorial Day, July 4th and Prime Day are well past us, so impressive deals are a little hard to come by. But we've foraged around and found a beauty for those of you looking to up your home-entertainment game: This Toshiba 65-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is now just $430 at Amazon with an on-page coupon, down from its usual $600.
CNET
Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only
Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model, and $310 on the 128GB model. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.
Computers on the Farm: How to Select Software - Compatibility Counts
Computers and marriages should share one thing in common: Compatibility. If it's not there, the system won't work. Not all hardware and software are compatible. In fact, hundreds of producers of computer equipment and computer programs are in the market, and there are few across-the-board standards. So it's important to get hardware and software that are compatible. Software, or the computer programs themselves, are not like records that can be played on any record player. They have to be compatible with the hardware in terms of the programing language used, operating system, size, format, and other factors. Try to find a store in your area where you will get the expertise you need to obtain the right combination of software and hardware to meet your needs.
Apple Insider
Latest OBS Studio beta runs natively on Apple Silicon
OBS, a popular live-streaming app, has announced that the OBS Studio 28 beta runs natively on Apple Silicon Macs. While full release of OBS is only fully compatible with Intel-based Macs, the latest beta -- OBS Studio 28.0 -- will now run natively on Macs with M1 and M2 chips.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
As great as T-Mobile has been doing in the mobile 5G field these last couple of years, winning basically all the speed and availability titles possible and constantly extending its lead over the competition, it looks like the "Un-carrier's" 5G Home Internet network is starting to get even more attention with unexpectedly rapid growth and killer deals.
Microsoft frees up memory on Xbox Series S to "improve graphics performance"
“Hundreds of additional megabytes of memory are now available to Xbox Series S developers"
Digital Trends
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
Intel is working on a new type of processor you've never heard of
Intel has let slip information about a new type of processor soon to make its way into the company’s portfolio: the versatile processing unit, or VPU. Although no formal announcement has been made, written materials published by Intel alongside a new Linux driver confirmed the existence of the processor, which is designed to accelerate AI inference workloads.
NME
‘The Sims 4’ patch removes the incest bug
EA has released a new The Sims 4 patch which addresses a bug where Sims would want to date their family members. After the release of The Sims 4 High School Years expansion on July 28, many players reported a series of bugs that were making the game unplayable. One of them included an issue where family members would flirt and try to date each other, while another was forcing Sims to age up at an accelerated rate, meaning they were growing up, getting old and dying really fast.
How To Store Batteries To Make Them Last Longer
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Toys, electronics, kitchen appliances, health and beauty devices and so many other items in...
AOL Corp
Amazon's secret outlet is a goldmine of deals: Our picks, up to 65% off
Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet, and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items. Browse through the massive hush-hush section for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy or Fido. Ready for some don't-miss deals on Crocs, Ninja, NutriBullet and more? These are our favorites:
