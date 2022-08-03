Read on www.sfgate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
Related
The Bay Area has the largest gap between renting and buying a home in the nation
Even as the Bay Area housing market cools and competition slows, that may not mean it's time to buy a home.
SFGate
Local bag maker lampoons Austin as 'San Francisco's hottest neighborhood'
According to San Francisco bag makers Peak Design, the hottest neighborhood in San Francisco is Austin, Texas. The 3-minute video begins by describing Austin as "nestled on San Francisco's southeast side," then Peak Design creative director Lawrence P. Lander (whose LinkedIn says he is an Austin resident) proceeds to give a tour of the Texas city that has seen an extraordinary influx of Bay Area residents in recent years.
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
SFGate
Library Branch Closed Friday, Saturday Due To Staffing Shortages
WALNUT CREEK (BCN) The Walnut Creek branch library will be closed Friday and Saturday due to staffing shortages, Contra Costa County Library officials announced. The cause of the staffing shortages was not immediately explained by library officials, who encouraged people wishing to go to a library either day to visit the newly opened Pleasant Hill Library or other nearby branches such as Ygnacio Valley, Concord, Clayton or Lafayette.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands
Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
Avelo Airlines has $58 RT flights from Sonoma to Palm Springs
With service on Mondays and Fridays, it's the perfect weekend or week-long getaway.
TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else
The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”
SFGate
Councilmember Resigns Due To Move To Sonoma Co.
MILL VALLEY (BCN) Mill Valley City Councilmember Sashi Sabaratnam resigned from the council effective this week, citing a recent divorce that is prompting a move north to Sonoma County. Sabaratnam, who was first elected to the City Council in 2015 and was re-elected in 2020, said at Monday's council meeting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arson suspect started 10 fires in one Bay Area town, officials say
A 25-year-old woman has been accused of starting 10 vegetation fires in Los Altos Hills.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Pours Millions Into Housing Relief, Wifi
San Jose's mayor took to the national stage to tout how the city used federal funds to address rampant homelessness and the digital divide. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo gathered virtually with politicians nationwide on Monday to discuss how American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds have been used in their communities. They looked at how data-driven research helped determine funding for housing, employment and health care needs. The event was hosted by the White House.
Papalote's Victor Escobedo is the SF salsa king behind one of the Mission's busiest taquerias
"I stand here like, look at the Mission. This is an amazing place that saw me grow up."
The Bay Area property owners fighting the housing crisis by turning their office into a home
"They don't want cash, they don't want an LLC. They really want to give someone an opportunity to make it a home."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Concrete slab added to Golden Gate Park as part of Outside Lands renovation
Some nearby residents called it an eyesore.
The Daily 08-03-22 Cal pauses construction at People's Park due to reported violence
Police in riot gear descended on People's Park in Berkeley before sunrise on Wednesday to clear a small homeless encampment and put fencing around the area. A work crew showed up at the site as soon as the sun came up, bringing in equipment and felling trees to start construction on a 16-story building that will house more than 1,100 students. As the day progressed, protesters gathered in the area, pulling down the fence and flooding the park. By Wednesday afternoon, UC Berkeley paused the project, alleging "the destruction of construction materials, unlawful protest activity, and violence."
Popular Malaysian eatery to reopen in San Francisco with a prix fixe menu
The menu will rotate often and highlight the varied cuisines found across Malaysia.
UC Berkeley pauses People's Park construction amid 'unlawful protest activity,' alleged violence
UC Berkeley said it is pausing construction at People's Park due to "the destruction of construction materials, unlawful protest activity, and violence."
Proposal would turn former Bay Area movie theater into 15-story apartment building
The project would retain the theater's iconic facade and neon marquee.
Saul's Deli in Berkeley has found new owners after a long search
"Sometimes the timing is right."
The best bands to see at San Francisco's Outside Lands music festival
From the only Bay Area rapper on the lineup to a controversial Russian artist.
SFGate
Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash
SAN LEANDRO (BCN) San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries. Officers determined...
Comments / 0