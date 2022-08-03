ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFGate

Local bag maker lampoons Austin as 'San Francisco's hottest neighborhood'

According to San Francisco bag makers Peak Design, the hottest neighborhood in San Francisco is Austin, Texas. The 3-minute video begins by describing Austin as "nestled on San Francisco's southeast side," then Peak Design creative director Lawrence P. Lander (whose LinkedIn says he is an Austin resident) proceeds to give a tour of the Texas city that has seen an extraordinary influx of Bay Area residents in recent years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Library Branch Closed Friday, Saturday Due To Staffing Shortages

WALNUT CREEK (BCN) The Walnut Creek branch library will be closed Friday and Saturday due to staffing shortages, Contra Costa County Library officials announced. The cause of the staffing shortages was not immediately explained by library officials, who encouraged people wishing to go to a library either day to visit the newly opened Pleasant Hill Library or other nearby branches such as Ygnacio Valley, Concord, Clayton or Lafayette.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
SFGate

What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands

Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
HIP HOP
SFGate

TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else

The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”  
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Councilmember Resigns Due To Move To Sonoma Co.

MILL VALLEY (BCN) Mill Valley City Councilmember Sashi Sabaratnam resigned from the council effective this week, citing a recent divorce that is prompting a move north to Sonoma County. Sabaratnam, who was first elected to the City Council in 2015 and was re-elected in 2020, said at Monday's council meeting...
MILL VALLEY, CA
#Bay City#East Bay
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Pours Millions Into Housing Relief, Wifi

San Jose's mayor took to the national stage to tout how the city used federal funds to address rampant homelessness and the digital divide. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo gathered virtually with politicians nationwide on Monday to discuss how American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds have been used in their communities. They looked at how data-driven research helped determine funding for housing, employment and health care needs. The event was hosted by the White House.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

The Daily 08-03-22 Cal pauses construction at People's Park due to reported violence

Police in riot gear descended on People's Park in Berkeley before sunrise on Wednesday to clear a small homeless encampment and put fencing around the area. A work crew showed up at the site as soon as the sun came up, bringing in equipment and felling trees to start construction on a 16-story building that will house more than 1,100 students.  As the day progressed, protesters gathered in the area, pulling down the fence and flooding the park.  By Wednesday afternoon, UC Berkeley paused the project, alleging "the destruction of construction materials, unlawful protest activity, and violence."
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries. Officers determined...
SAN LEANDRO, CA

