18 tips to save money in the kitchen as Louisiana grocery prices skyrocket

Four questions to consider before moving out of Louisiana
Louisiana's music scene, Creole-Cajun inspired foods, and celebratory atmosphere makes it a unique state that draws international attention.
Louisiana, BR area now last among rates of homes listed as equity rich, seriously underwater
The Baton Rouge area had the highest percentage of mortgaged homes classified as seriously underwater and the lowest amount classified as equity rich among over 100 U.S. metro areas surveyed in the second quarter. The state of Louisiana was also last in both categories in data released this week by...
Louisiana residents collect additional $129 million from insurance companies
Commissioner Jim Donelon said the LDI Office of Consumer Services, which has staff members who review consumer complaints and work with company representatives to resolve disagreements.
L'Auberge, Boomtown parent company changing its name
Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name. The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment. The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
NOLA.com
Eighth Louisiana homeowners insurer goes under, stranding 10,300 policyholders
Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Co., a Miami-based insurer that was on the verge of financial collapse for weeks, has been taken over by Florida's government. The firm had 10,300 Louisiana policyholders who will now be directed to the state’s industry bailout program. Weston is the eighth insurer writing...
KPLC TV
LSU AgCenter: Vegetables to plant in August
Aug. 1 - Oct. 31. For more information, check out the AgCenter’s vegetable planting guide.
Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend
If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
Natchez Democrat
Noodling legalized in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE — According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the sport of catching catfish with your bare hands, called noodling, became legal in Louisiana on August 1. There are a few safety precautions fishermen should follow if they do decide to go noodling. Always have at...
WDSU
'I don’t know where the breaking point is at': A look at the threats the Louisiana seafood industry faces
NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s crawfish, crabs, fish, shrimp or oysters, Louisiana is known for its seafood. The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s largest employers. But the Louisiana seafood industry is threatened. “We are accountable for one-third of the seafood in this country. That’s something to...
KTBS
Louisiana has 1 billionaire, see who it is
Compiled a list of richest billionaires in Louisiana using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisiana homeowners scramble after insurance companies cancel policies
NEW ORLEANS — From policies to premiums, a lot of folks in Louisiana have had a rough time recently, trying to protect their homes. Concerned and quite frankly fed up, Louisiana homeowners showed up to the University of New Orleans Wednesday evening for answers about insurance. “We’re in pretty...
Insurance Commissioner says Louisiana homeowners market in "crisis"
In much of south Louisiana, insurers are in retreat after feeling pinched by hundreds of thousands of claims worth billions of dollars, the newspapers report.
KPLC TV
DCFS provides update on Summer P-EBT benefits
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has provided the following update in response to questions about Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Tranfser (P-EBT) benefits:. WHEN WILL I SEE MY CHILD’S BENEFITS?. Most students who are eligible for Summer P-EBT have not received benefits...
A Couple Moved To The Oldest Modern Home In Louisiana & TikTok Is Obsessed With The Interior
A couple packed up and moved from their "dream" apartment in Austin, TX to the oldest standing modern home in Shreveport, LA. They posted their journey to TikTok on July 25 and users were so excited to see the interior. In the video that received 329.6K views, the creator, Elles...
Did You Know That There Are Now More Breaux Bridges in Mississippi Than There Are in Louisiana?
Breaux Bridge used to be a charming place that was unique to Louisiana. As a matter of fact, Breaux Bridge, LA was recently named one of the most charming towns in the country—but the exclusivity to Louisiana changed back in 2018 when a restaurant named Breaux Bridge decided to open its doors in Mississippi.
Louisiana business cited for making underage sales for the second time in 3 months
On Wednesday, the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office announced that several local businesses were revisited after being cited for selling alcohol to juveniles in May.
Louisiana legalizes Fentanyl test strips hoping to save lives
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana has joined a growing number of states that have decriminalized the use of Fentanyl test strips. The small strip of paper can save a life. It can detect the presence of the powerful synthetic opioid. Fentanyl has rapidly become the deadliest drug in the New...
NOLA.com
Amid insurance crisis, crowd packs New Orleans meeting to gripe about spiraling premiums
About 100 people packed a public meeting in New Orleans on Wednesday night to express their frustrations over skyrocketing home insurance rates and lob questions at Louisiana’s top official tasked with regulating an industry that is overwhelmed with claims after two years of major storms. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon...
Louisiana Living: Marie’s Medical, new line of shoes
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Samantha Kolokouris of Marie’s Medical joined Ashley Doughty to discuss the company’s new line of shoes. To learn more information, watch the video posted above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
KTAL
New Louisiana law protects tenants from illegal evictions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn’t get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible to pack up and leave in the wake of a disaster.
