Health Services

BBC

Owami Davies: Murder arrests over missing student nurse

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London. Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July. Her relatives have not heard...
The Independent

Woman, 60, and man, 78, arrested on suspicion of murdering baby boy

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a baby boy in Burnley.Lancashire Police were called at around 1.20pm on 1 March to an address in the village of Hapton following reports a baby had suffered a medical episode.The child was rushed to hospital for treatment following the arrival of emergency services, but he died on 5 March. The force said his family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.In March, a 60-year-old woman from Haslingden and a 78-year-old man from Burnley were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.Following further enquiries, they were both...
BBC

Sheffield: Missing teenager found 'safe and well'

A 16-year-old girl who had been missing from her home for more than two days has been found, police say. The teenager, from Sheffield, had last been seen on CCTV entering Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve at about 15:00 BST on Tuesday.
Daily Mail

Man, 59, is charged with attempting to abduct child from Aldi after man was seen on CCTV talking to youngster before trying to pick them up and walk out of the store

A man has been charged with attempting to abduct a child from Aldi after a man was spotted on CCTV trying to pick up a youngster. Sergejus Paskevicius, 59, from Heywood in Rochdale, was arrested and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court today accused of child abduction.
BBC

Missing Madison Wright: Man charged with murder

A man has been charged with the murder of a 30-year-old woman who disappeared 10 days ago. Madison Wright, from Basildon, in Essex, was last seen on 22 July. A body was discovered at Wat Tyler Country Park on Saturday. Formal identification has yet to take place but police said Ms Wright's family had been informed .
The Independent

Woman held on suspicion of manslaughter after unexplained death of baby in Swindon

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a newborn baby in Swindon.Emergency services were called to a residential address in Holbein Close, Grange Park, in the early hours of Monday.Wiltshire Police has arrested a woman in her 30s on suspicion of manslaughter and she is being held in custody.Police said the death of the child is still being treated as unexplained.A post-mortem is due to take place on Monday.Police have not revealed whether the baby was a boy or a girl.Detective Inspector Simon Childe said: “This is a complex investigation into the very tragic death of a newborn baby.“At this very early stage, although we have made an arrest, we are treating the death as unexplained and await the results of a post-mortem examination next week.”
BBC

Jesse Richards: Plea for 'closure' 13 years after murder

Police have renewed their appeal for information on the 13th anniversary of a man's murder. Jesse Richards, 40, is thought to have been killed over a drugs debt in Evesham, Worcestershire, in 2009. Despite five men being jailed over his death in 2012 and a £10,000 reward for information about...
BBC

Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping

Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
BBC

Breonna Taylor: US police charged over shooting death

Four US police officers have been arrested and charged over the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. Ms Taylor was killed in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, on 13 March 2020 by plainclothes police who were executing a "no-knock" search warrant. The hospital worker, 26, was shot as officers stormed the...
BBC

Man in court accused of murdering teen in car park

A man accused of murdering a teenager has been remanded in custody. Paramedics were called to The Street car park in Radstock at 18:40 BST on Sunday to reports Charley Bates, 16 had been stabbed. The teenager, also from Radstock, near Bath died at the scene. Joshua Delbono, 18, of...
BBC

Police investigating 'unexplained' Swindon baby death

Police say the death of a newborn baby is being treated as unexplained. Wiltshire Police were called to an address in Grange Park, in the west of Swindon, during the early hours of Monday morning. Paramedics called police to the scene after the baby was pronounced dead, the force said.
BBC

Wood Green shooting: Four charged after man killed in street

Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a man who was shot in a north London street. Camilo Palacio, 23, was killed on Wood Green High Road on 24 July. Devonte Jackson, 27, of Hornsey, and a 16-year-old boy have appeared before Highbury magistrates, charged with arson, assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
BBC

Stop and search of black schoolboy by Met Police investigated

The police watchdog is investigating whether Met Police officers used excessive force when stopping and searching a black 14-year-old schoolboy, after his mother complained. The search took place close to Blackhorse Lane tram stop in Croydon, south London, on 23 June. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the...
BBC

Merseyside Police officer given final warning over racist remark

A police sergeant has been given a final written warning for making a racist remark about a colleague's ethnicity. A Merseyside Police disciplinary panel found Sgt Craig Baker guilty of gross misconduct. It found he had breached the force's standards of professional behaviour in terms of equality and diversity. The...
BBC

Two drug arrests after MDMA found in pet food shipments

Two men have been arrested after eight kilograms of the drug MDMA was found in in two separate shipments of pet food. Border Force officers discovered two parcels destined for addresses in Scotland at a mail hub in Coventry, West Midlands. The parcels, containing dog and cat food, had been...
