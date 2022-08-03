Steve Wariner inducted into Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Read on lakercountry.com
April Murray, age 41, of Russell Springs
April Murray, 41, of Russell Springs, KY, passed away Thursday, August 4th, at Norton Hospital, Louisville, KY. April was born in Somerset, KY on April 14, 1981, a daughter of Chestelene (Hammond) and Aubrey Popplewell, of Jamestown, KY. She was the wife of Kenna Murray and a homemaker. April is...
Irene Tuttle-Ilusak, age 84, of Columbia
Irene Tuttle-Ilusak, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at her home. She was 84 years of age. Irene was born November 5, 1937, in Cincinnati, daughter of the late Drew and Mabel Irene Roflow Michael. She loved being outdoors and birdwatching. Irene enjoyed dancing, working with ceramics and working puzzles. She loved her little dog and companion, Emily.
Development continues on Cave City entertainment venue
CAVE CITY — A recent small business revolving loan was given to Glass Ceiling Enterprises to develop an outdoor venue and entertainment area for visitors to Cave City. The Barren County Economic Authority said the loan was low-cost and provided to the group for their advancement of downtown culture. The space is called “The Ace Alley Event Center.” The space is within walking distance for 1 out of 5 adults living in the city.
Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky
Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
200 attend Stand Up Rural America Summit in Somerset
SOMERSET, Ky.—Nearly 200 participants from across the U.S. spent two days learning best practices in economic development at the Stand Up Rural America Summit, hosted July 26-28 at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset. Presented by ACCELERATION by design LLC in partnership with the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority...
Lake Cumberland Raft Up is this Saturday
The annual Lake Cumberland Raft Up is this Saturday, August 6th. Headquartered at Camp Earl Wallace in Monticello in neighboring Wayne County this year, the raft up is put on by the Lake Cumberland Marina Association, an association of area marinas. Starting in 2010, the Lake Cumberland Raft Up began...
RC Schools planning to gather donations for flood relief next week
The Russell County School District is planning to gather donations for eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts next week. Superintendent Michael Ford said the school district will be collecting both monetary donations and food and supplies specific to individual needs that the eastern Kentucky school districts have shared. These donations will...
KSP: Oneida woman dead after motorized construction equipment hits motorcycle in Kentucky
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — A woman is dead after a wreck in McCreary County, according to the Kentucky State Police. KSP Post 11 London responded to the crash on US 27 South in the Strunk community just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. 55-year-old Anthony Trammell was traveling...
Fatal Crash U.S. 27 South in Strunk Community of McCreary County, Kentucky
STRUNK, KY - The Kentucky State Police Post 11 London is reporting that KSP Troopers responded to a fatal crash that occurred just after 2:30 P.M on August 3, 2022. The accident happened on U.S. 27 South in the Strunk Community of McCreary County. Upon arrival and through preliminary investigation,...
KSP searching for escaped Barren County inmate
Glasgow, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Post 3 is currently searching for a Barren County inmate. According to a release by KSP, Donald P. Shelton, 33, walked away from a work release on Hiseville Park Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. KSP stated Shelton was last seen wearing blue jeans and a neon green Barren County Jail Shirt.
57 new COVID cases reported in Russell County
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 57 new COVID-19 cases in Russell County last week. Looking at case totals from neighboring counties, Pulaski County reported 126 cases, Wayne County reported 85, Adair County 55, Casey County 54, Clinton County 34, and Cumberland County 33. Looking at hospitalizations in the...
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal collision in McCreary County
STRUNK, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky State Police Post 11 London responded to a fatal crash that occurred just after 2:30 pm on August 3, 2022. The accident happened on US27 South in the Strunk Community of McCreary County. Upon arrival and through preliminary investigation, officers found 55-year-old...
Mercer Man Is One Of Two People Arrested In Connection To Gravel Switch Shooting
Two people, including a local man, have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Marion County that sent one man to the hospital. Edwin Riley, 45, of Harrodsburg, was placed in the Shelby County Detention Center on Wednesday, uly 27, at 8:28 a.m., according to the jail website. Riley is charged with 1st degree assault. He is being held without bond.
Laurel County man arrested on rape charges
A Laurel County man has been arrest after being accused of raping a woman in July.
Two arrested on charges related to drug possession
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police have arrested two people on several drug charges. On Tuesday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Grandview Avenue in reference to a complaint, according to a social media post by GPD. The post further stated officers received consent to search the residence, where they...
