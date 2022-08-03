ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

50 years of God, community, lifelong learning: Mount Marty-Watertown marks milestone

By Kerry Kulkarni, Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eq4Jy_0h2yjzPL00

Mount Marty University's Watertown campus is celebrating a half-century of success.

During the past 50 years, the school has helped educate students in a close-knit, caring and flexible setting.

"We're excited that for 50 years we've been able to serve Watertown and surrounding communities with a bachelor's degree right here at home," said Mount Marty-Watertown Campus Director Kimberly Bellum. "And we are excited to continue moving forward and growing now that we are back at the Lake Area Technical College campus."

In 1972, Yankton-based Mount Marty opened its Watertown campus at Harmony Hill Education Center. It was designed to help parents who were looking to continue their education. The university has changed locations a couple of times. It was at Lake Area from 1998 through 2013 and has been back at the campus since 2019.

"Our student body appreciates being on a college campus with all its amenities," Bellum said.

More: Lake Area Tech Archway complex named Dana J. Dykhouse Business Center of Learning

Local students can study close to home

One big benefit of the Watertown campus is that it allows local students to study close to home.

"As we've evolved and changed, we've really found our niche here at Lake Area," Bellum said in a news release. "They've been very welcoming and see the value of having an opportunity like this right here on their campus."

Mount Marty offers five bachelor's programs, including elementary education, criminal justice, business management, human services and psychology. A new fitness management degree is in the works.

But the school offers more than just geographical convenience.

More: Spotlight shines on Watertown workforce demand at Terex, Lake Area events: Brad Johnson

Schedule flexibility a big benefit for Watertown students

Hailey Crowe is a nontraditional student at Mount Marty-Watertown who transferred from Black Hills State University in Spearfish when she and her family moved to town. She is working toward a human services degree. Crowe works as a registered behavior technician with Spectrum Matters and wants to grow her career by finishing the education necessary to become a behavioral analyst.

Crowe said she's faced challenges along the way and needed a flexible schooling option and the guidance of staff like Associate Director of Admissions Heidi Schooley.

"Heidi is good at working around your schedule and finding what works best for you," Crowe said. "I went to Black Hills State fresh out of high school and I struggled. I was a little fish in a big sea, and I ended up not liking school. I kept taking semesters off and trying again later. But at Mount Marty, I feel like I have a more personal connection. I went from failing to a 4.0 student."

More: Brad Johnson: College students in Watertown learn uncomfortable racial truths

Becky Schlotterbeck is a nontraditional student in her 40s and will soon graduate with a teaching certificate. The availability of night classes and the flexibility offered to students on the Watertown campus have allowed her to balance her job and family while still working on her education. Though she's not fresh out of high school, she has had no problems bonding with other students.

"They really are like family at Mount Marty," said Schlotterbeck. "MMU is willing to be flexible and understands that family comes first. They gave me the opportunity to get my degree."

'A great learning community'

Nathan Russell is working on a bachelor's in business management. He also obtained his associate degree from Mount Marty-Watertown. Time spent with friends he's made on campus have been beneficial, he said.

"Mount Marty provides a great learning community, which I have never witnessed at other campuses," Russell said. "You hear people forming friend groups, but not learning communities."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LLUdn_0h2yjzPL00

"Times are really changing, and students are looking for campuses smaller than a huge university," Bellum said. "Once we get them here on the campus, we keep them. They like the small classroom sizes. Everyone knows them, and they will be taken care of and supported."

The 50-year milestone is a source of tremendous pride for the Benedictine university because of its dedication to providing greater access to education, according to the release.

As part of the anniversary celebration, a cookout is scheduled for Aug. 30 on Mission Day at Mount Marty-Watertown. Students, Alumni, staff, friends and family are invited to the event.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: 50 years of God, community, lifelong learning: Mount Marty-Watertown marks milestone

Comments / 0

Related
gowatertown.net

Goss Opera House announces shows for their 2022-2023 season

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Goss Opera House in Watertown, South Dakota launches their third season of live entertainment and will consist of (7) seven shows from September 2022 – April of 2023. This diverse entertainment line-up consists of the JAS Quintet – instrumental jazz and improvised music, For the Love...
WATERTOWN, SD
beckersspine.com

South Dakota health system acquires orthopedic practice

South Dakota's Prairie Lakes Healthcare System finalized its acquisition of Glacial Lakes Orthopaedics in Watertown, S.D., Aug. 1, according to local broadcaster KXLG. Glacial Lakes has been in operation since 1985, and has three orthopedic surgeons, two advanced providers and 11 employees, all of whom will join the health system's Prairie Lakes Orthopedics specialty clinic.
WATERTOWN, SD
hubcityradio.com

Watertown City Council decide “Construction Manager at Risk”

WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- At this week’s City Council meeting, up for approval was choosing a “Construction Manager at Risk” (CMAR) Public Works Director Heath VonEye starts off the discussion. VonEye goes over the proposals received. Councilman Tupper mentions RJM was “heavily vetted in this process; they definitely stood...
WATERTOWN, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, SD
Education
City
Watertown, SD
KELOLAND TV

TJ Maxx is coming to Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings’s shoppers will soon have another option for buying accessories and clothes. From restaurants and hotels to stores over the years Brookings has welcomed a lot of new businesses to town. TJ Maxx is the latest store to make the move. “This was actually...
BROOKINGS, SD
gowatertown.net

PACH Back to School Food Drive – Details HERE

Watertown Radio is collecting donations for the Watertown PACH (People Against Childhood Hunger) program. Now through August 26th, you can drop off your donation in our lobby. Some of the accepted donations include:. Peanut Butter. Canned Chicken Noodle Soup. Canned Tomato Soup. Canned Spaghetti & Meatballs. Canned Beef Ravioli. Canned...
WATERTOWN, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benedictine University#Learning Community#Elementary Education#College#Mount Marty University
brookingsradio.com

Brookings Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault

A Brookings man is arrested for aggravated assault. Lieutenant Joel Perry says 39 year old Adam Salinas of Brookings was arrested last night on the 800 block of Prarie View Drive for an alleged assault. Perry says the case is still under investigation; Salinas is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Monday.
BROOKINGS, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Clark, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Clark; Davison; Deuel; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody; Sanborn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 511 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BRULE BUFFALO CLARK DAVISON DEUEL HAMLIN HAND HANSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MCCOOK MINER MOODY SANBORN
AURORA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bryant man arrested after crash west of Lake Norden

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 32-year-old man is facing charges after a single-vehicle crash that happened early Tuesday morning. The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened west of Lake Norden, on County Road 446 and 194th Street. Their investigation determined that the crash happened during...
BRYANT, SD
kingsburyjournal.com

Apartment fire leads to drug arrest

On Thurs., July 28 at around 2 p.m., Lake Preston Fire and Lake Preston Ambulance were called to an apartment fire at 100 2nd St NE in Lake Preston. It was reported that citizens used fire extinguishers to help contain the fire until the fire department arrived and was able to quickly put it out.
LAKE PRESTON, SD
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

360
Followers
1K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy