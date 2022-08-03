ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Ridge, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Road worker hit by vehicle overnight in construction zone

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A road construction worker was hit by a vehicle overnight on I 75. It happened in the construction zone between Volkswagen and Ooltewah around 3 AM. Chattanooga Police say a vehicle went into the closed lanes and hit the worker, then lost control and left the roadway.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Ridge, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
City
East Ridge, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
WJHL

Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day. Police […]
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Clerk shoots customer at Chattanooga gas station, say police

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A gas station clerk shot one of his customers after they threw a drink in his face, according to Chattanooga Police. After opening fire, the clerk left the store unattended, but later returned to the scene, according to an affidavit we obtained. This happened early Tuesday...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

Summerville Police Report more Info on Sunday Drive-By Shooting Incident

On Sunday of this week, shortly after midnight, Summerville Police officers were dispatched to 44 McGinnis Circle in reference to shots fired from a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. Summerville Police say that during the initial investigation, officers were able to obtain the vehicle description and...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
WTVCFOX

One dead after Highway 27 crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol says one driver has died after an accident on Highway 27 Friday afternoon. A crash report says 79-year-old Phillip Morris was heading south while 28-year-old Tera Denton was heading north. Morris crossed the median and hit Denton. THP says Denton does have...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Reed
WDEF

Police charge clerk with Lookout Valley shooting at store

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police make an arrest in a shooting at the Circle K on Browns Ferry Road on Tuesday. But it wasn’t the customers who were charged, it was the clerk, Anthony Visher. Police were called to the store just after midnight, but no one was there.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Counterfeit#Crime#Olympics#Fraud
WDEF

Warrant leads to drugs and guns in Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – The Murray County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant led them to a haul of drugs and guns. With plenty of backup, they served it at a home on Greenway Road on Wednesday. They seized 278 pressed, suspected Fentanyl pills, meth, THC oil and...
CHATSWORTH, GA
WDEF

Rossville Man Shot While Standing in His Home Window

Rossville, GA (WDEF) – A 29-year-old Rossville man was shot and killed while standing in front of a window inside his home Monday afternoon. It happened at a home in the 400 block of East Peachtree Street. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses told them a red pickup...
ROSSVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Four suspects arrested after drug bust in Young Harris

Two people were arrested and two arrest warrants were issued following a drug bust on Aug. 2 in Towns County. Officers with the Towns County Sheriff’s Office raided Mountain County Inn on Ga. 66 in Young Harris after citizens complained of drug activity. Authorities conducted a two-week-long investigation which...
YOUNG HARRIS, GA
WDEF

Woman who crashed into pole may have had medical emergency

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police investigators say a woman who crashed this afternoon may have suffered a medical event. The wreck happened at 4515 Brainerd Road around 1 PM. Police say the 56 year old woman hit a pole. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
WDEF

Man charged with murder in Sand Mountain stabbing

FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) – Jackson County deputies have charged a Sand Mountain man after a fatal stabbing before dawn. It happened outside a home on County road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 AM. Officers arrived to find that 21 year old Damian Blaze Wade was dead from...
FLAT ROCK, AL
WDEF

Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction

Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy