Read on www.eastridgenewsonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chattanoogacw.com
Officer injured while chasing car theft suspect in Chattanooga Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga Police officer is recovering after he was injured chasing a car theft suspect Thursday afternoon, according to Chattanooga Police, who say a patrol car was also damaged in the incident. This all began Thursday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., on the 4900 block of...
WTVC
Charges pending after driver on I-75 in Chattanooga strikes construction worker Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two men were rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after an accident on Interstate 75. One man was a construction worker, struck by a car. The other man was the driver of that car, who lost control in the construction zone. In a release, Chattanooga...
WDEF
Police Lunch break leads to discovery of debit card stamping machine
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Lunch break turned into a lucky break for a pair of Chattanooga Police investigators this week. The two Auto Crimes Unit investigators noticed two stolen vehicles they had been stolen out of East Ridge while they were eating lunch near 1000 Moss Drive. The Land Rover...
WDEF
Road worker hit by vehicle overnight in construction zone
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A road construction worker was hit by a vehicle overnight on I 75. It happened in the construction zone between Volkswagen and Ooltewah around 3 AM. Chattanooga Police say a vehicle went into the closed lanes and hit the worker, then lost control and left the roadway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Johnson City man dies in Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man died in a Chattanooga shooting over the weekend, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Christopher Harris, 22, had been shot near 2500 O’Rear Street on Sunday. He went to a nearby hospital, Erlanger East, where he died. Hospital staff notified police at 4:17 p.m. that day. Police […]
WTVC
Clerk shoots customer at Chattanooga gas station, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A gas station clerk shot one of his customers after they threw a drink in his face, according to Chattanooga Police. After opening fire, the clerk left the store unattended, but later returned to the scene, according to an affidavit we obtained. This happened early Tuesday...
wrganews.com
Summerville Police Report more Info on Sunday Drive-By Shooting Incident
On Sunday of this week, shortly after midnight, Summerville Police officers were dispatched to 44 McGinnis Circle in reference to shots fired from a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. Summerville Police say that during the initial investigation, officers were able to obtain the vehicle description and...
WTVCFOX
One dead after Highway 27 crash
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol says one driver has died after an accident on Highway 27 Friday afternoon. A crash report says 79-year-old Phillip Morris was heading south while 28-year-old Tera Denton was heading north. Morris crossed the median and hit Denton. THP says Denton does have...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDEF
Police charge clerk with Lookout Valley shooting at store
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police make an arrest in a shooting at the Circle K on Browns Ferry Road on Tuesday. But it wasn’t the customers who were charged, it was the clerk, Anthony Visher. Police were called to the store just after midnight, but no one was there.
Man charged with attempted 1st degree murder in Lillian Lane shooting
Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Police Department, the suspect was arrested and taken into custody right before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. His name is Walter Fortson and he was arrested at his residence on Sylvan Drive. Fortson is now charged with attempted 1st degree murder and aggravated...
chattanoogacw.com
New sheriff in town: Austin Garrett now wears the star in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After Sheriff Jim Hammond served Hamilton County for over a decade, his second in command Chief Deputy Austin Garrett will be taking over. NewsChannel 9's Bryanna Idzior spoke with Garrett Thursday night. Garrett ran unopposed, but when we spoke with him tonight, he says he’s honored...
WTVCFOX
Caught on camera: Cancer patient raped on sidewalk in downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A cancer patient was attacked and raped on a sidewalk in downtown Chattanooga last week, and the entire assault was recorded on surveillance video. Chattanooga Police say the man police arrested on Tuesday confessed to the crime after investigators showed him the video. A police affidavit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEF
Warrant leads to drugs and guns in Chatsworth
CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – The Murray County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant led them to a haul of drugs and guns. With plenty of backup, they served it at a home on Greenway Road on Wednesday. They seized 278 pressed, suspected Fentanyl pills, meth, THC oil and...
WDEF
Rossville Man Shot While Standing in His Home Window
Rossville, GA (WDEF) – A 29-year-old Rossville man was shot and killed while standing in front of a window inside his home Monday afternoon. It happened at a home in the 400 block of East Peachtree Street. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses told them a red pickup...
accesswdun.com
Four suspects arrested after drug bust in Young Harris
Two people were arrested and two arrest warrants were issued following a drug bust on Aug. 2 in Towns County. Officers with the Towns County Sheriff’s Office raided Mountain County Inn on Ga. 66 in Young Harris after citizens complained of drug activity. Authorities conducted a two-week-long investigation which...
WDEF
Woman who crashed into pole may have had medical emergency
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police investigators say a woman who crashed this afternoon may have suffered a medical event. The wreck happened at 4515 Brainerd Road around 1 PM. Police say the 56 year old woman hit a pole. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEF
Man charged with murder in Sand Mountain stabbing
FLAT ROCK, Alabama (WDEF) – Jackson County deputies have charged a Sand Mountain man after a fatal stabbing before dawn. It happened outside a home on County road 197 in Flat Rock around 4 AM. Officers arrived to find that 21 year old Damian Blaze Wade was dead from...
2 People Were Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash in Georgia (Dade County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol reported 3 multi-vehicle crashes on I-24. Two individuals were rushed to the hospital with injuries. The stoppage of the traffic led to 3 separate crashes. The first crash occurred when a Dodge truck hit a Ford Focus. The vehicle further [..]
WDEF
Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction
Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
fox17.com
Two people shot while searching for cellphone in Chattanooga Wednesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two people were shot while looking for a cellphone in Chattanooga Wednesday night, according to CPD. Police responded to a call for a shooting at 2200 Cheek Street and found evidence of a shooting but no victims, CPD say. Shortly thereafter, CPD say two victims showed...
Comments / 0