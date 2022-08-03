Hudson Valley Child Dressed in Black Found With Illegal Firearm

Read on wpdh.com
andrea moody
2d ago
Thank God he was taken in without resistance. Had he attempted to fire on the Police, who knows how this would have ended. I do hope the family shows up in Court with him.
Reply
2
R777
2d ago
Where did he get it!! Parents needs to answer, why was he out at that time of night? Parents where are you? 13 year old Should have been in bed!!! Now he got felonies, Parents do better, if you were working have responsible adult watch him!!
Reply(1)
2
Anthony Gonzalez
2d ago
He should be in juvenile detention, not home with parents who have no clue he's walking the streets with an illegal gun
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Local Families Invited to Back-to-School FairProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
Summer Parenting Workshops Starting SoonProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Related
PD: New York Officer Points Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley Pizza Worker
A Hudson Valley corrections officer is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a local pizza worker. On Saturday, July 30, around 10:15 p.m., members from the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call at 106 Josephs Drive in the Town of Saugerties, for a report of a person who pulled a gun on a Domino’s pizza delivery driver.
1 Arrested After Apparent Teacher Killed In Hudson Valley, NY
New York State Police are investigating the shocking death of a Florida woman who was staying in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed troopers are investigating the death of a woman from the state of Florida who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger, New York.
2 Women Go Missing From Same Hudson Valley, New York Hometown
Police are seeking answers after another woman went missing from the same place in the Hudson Valley. Neither has been seen for over a month. A second woman has gone missing from Port Jervis, New York. It's unclear if these cases are related. Police Look For Missing Port Jervis, New...
Police in Orange seek suspects in violent carjacking
Police in Orange are investigating a violent carjacking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Paltz man accused of 2 DWIs in under 2 hours
On Sunday morning, a New Paltz man was arrested twice in the span of just two hours- both for alleged drunk driving.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police issue missing person bulletin for second Port Jervis woman
PORT JERVIS, NY – Port Jervis Police Department has issued a Missing Person bulletin and flyer for a second missing Port Jervis woman. They are asking for the public’s help in their search for 28-year-old Heather Callas of Port Jervis. They are also continuing, with help from New...
ALERT CENTER: Man charged, extradited to New York in fatal North Bellport drive-by shooting
Police say Shati Smith was arrested in the murder of Lee Houpe, who was killed outside his residence on Post Avenue in North Bellport on June 15, 2022.
Road Rage: Man Damages Mercedes-Benz During Incident In Ramapo, Police Say
A man is accused of causing damage to another vehicle during a road-rage incident in the Hudson Valley. It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Rockland County on northbound I-87 in the town of Ramapo, according to state police. Troopers located and stopped both vehicles. The investigation at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two DWI’s in Less Than 2 Hours for One Ulster County Man
Both took place within hours and miles of each other. One thing I think we can all agree on is that getting behind the wheel of a car or truck while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is close to the dumbest thing anyone can do, but to do it twice in less than two hours is next level dumb!
Missing New York Woman Found Dead On Taconic in Hudson Valley
We've learned more information about a missing young woman from the Hudson Valley who was found dead on the Taconic State Parkway. On Wednesday, New York State Police confirmed a woman who was reported missing from Orange County has been found dead in Dutchess County. Newburgh, New York Woman Goes...
13-year-old among cluster of illegal firearms arrests in Orange County
Officials announced five people were arrested on gun charges within six days this week in Newburgh, Wallkill and Port Jervis.
New York Boaters Caught Illegally Spearfishing At Midnight In Hudson Valley
Illegal spearfishing around midnight in the Hudson Valley led to a number of tickets. On Wednesday, August 3, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. Officials say that the DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
Queens duck sauce killer Glenn Hirsch found dead of apparent suicide at home
The infamous duck sauce killer, charged with shooting a restaurant deliverymen, was found dead in his Queens home Friday morning after apparently killing himself, his lawyer said. Glenn Hirsch’s body was found by detectives sent to his home after the suspect missed a Friday court appearance, a police official said. An autopsy will determine how Hirsch died, the official said. Hirsch’s new ...
Suspect In Custody After Woman Found Dead Inside Vehicle In Wappingers Falls
A suspect has been apprehended after a woman from out of state was found dead inside a vehicle in a residential neighborhood in the Hudson Valley. At approximately 2:10 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, New York State Police troopers and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Dutchess County were dispatched to a residence on Dorothy Heights in Wappingers Falls for a report of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle.
13-Year-Old Caught Carrying Loaded Handgun In Port Jervis, Police Say
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly walking down a street with a handgun in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Orange County on Saturday, July 30 in the city of Port Jervis. The teen was apprehended after officers responded to a report of a teenager dressed...
Court documents: Phone of Fotis Dulos friend seized at Newark Airport during federal investigation
Court documents show Fotis Dulos' friend's cellphone was seized at Newark Airport during a federal investigation by the Department of Homeland Security connected to the disappearance of New Canaan mom, Jennifer Dulos.
NY Woman Killed in Car Crash Was Reported Missing This Week
A New York woman who was reported missing on August 1 has been found deceased. Katherine Garcia of Newburgh, NY was reported by missing by her family on August 1, with those close to her saying she has last seen on July 30 with friends, New York State Police officials said.
Thrillist
This Hudson Valley City Just Enacted Upstate New York's First Rent Control Laws
As the pandemic ravaged New York City, some wealthier residents decamped permanently to surrounding areas, driving up housing prices in places like the Hudson Valley. Now, one city is trying to protect its residents by becoming the first upstate New York municipality to enact rent control laws. Kingston, a city...
Missing Ramapo, NY Dog Miraculously Rescued by Community
More than ever, people are adopting and saving animals. Whether it's an animal that showed up at your door or one that you rescued from the shelter, each story has a meaningful memory behind it. From cats to dogs, bunnies and birds, our "pets" have become more of our fur...
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 9