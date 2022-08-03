Read on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
HIRTA To Bring New Service To Perry
The Heart of Iowa Regional Transit Agency (HIRTA) already serves Dallas County but a new service is planned for the city of Perry. HIRTA recently received a 2022 Community Challenge Grant from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) which Bilingual Outreach Coordinator Casey Young says will help provide Perry residents with a new way to get around town through a project that will provide a bus service within the city of Perry. The service will allow people to get to important amenities including healthcare and employment.
Jefferson City Union and Non-Union Employees Get One-Time Pay Raises
The City of Jefferson employees recently saw an increase in pay. The City Council approved at their July 27th meeting a request from the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Iowa Council 61 for a one time adjustment in wages of 2.75-percent to the police officers who are a part of the union, along with a three-percent raise for all other union municipal employees. City Administrator Mike Palmer says the request was made due to the high inflation rates.
Guthrie County Supervisors Continues Discussions Of EMS Advisory Council
The Guthrie County Supervisors continued to discuss making the emergency medical services an Essential Service Resolution draft at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board moved forward with having the county attorney review the proposed way to appoint members to the EMS Advisory Council which would be coordinated with the emergency medical services in the county.
MidAmerican Cancels Wind Farm Project In Madison County
(Winterset, IA) – A wind farm project scheduled for Madison County has been canceled. Mid-American Energy was scheduled to add 30 wind turbines to the Arbor Hill Wind Project, but has reversed course in the face of strong local opposition. The Madison County Board of Supervisors passed a bill last month limiting the number of wind turbines Mid-American could build, which prompted a lawsuit. But on Saturday, landowners who’d agreed to lease their property for the wind farm received letters telling them it had been canceled. In a statement, the company said the changing “parameters” in Madison County made it unable to move forward with the project.
Des Moines to relocate, build new fire station
Des Moines would close one of its central city fire stations and relocate it about a mile away in a project that goes before the city council Monday. Fire Station # 4, 917 University Ave., would move to 19th and Clark Streets under the proposal. Why it matters: The move...
City Of Perry Aiming To Examine Need For Childcare
The city of Perry is enlisting services to have a study conducted to assess childcare options and how they can be improved in the community. At a recent City Council meeting the Council approved an agreement with First Children’s Finance to provide consulting services for the Rural Child Care Market Study which City Administrator Sven Peterson says will examine the gaps in childcare in Perry and how to improve them.
Jefferson Residents Can Now See Architect Presentation on Indoor Pool Feasibility
The information regarding a survey and options for an indoor pool in Jefferson are now available to the public. The Jefferson Parks and Recreation Board, as well as the indoor pool committee held another public meeting last month to see the results from the community survey as a way to gauge whether or not the city should pursue an indoor pool that would be attached to the Greene County Community Center. Some of the feedback included a need for water aerobics, ensure adequate programming and making sure that the indoor pool does not take away from the established outdoor pool.
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/5/2022)-Jefferson Matters with Matt Wetrich and Jill Morton
Jill Morton and Matt Wetrich with Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community gives us an update.
Des Moines to close several aquatic facilities earlier than expected
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Parks and Recreation is closing several aquatic facilities before summer ends. Des Moines has not been able to fully open all facilities at once during the 2022 season. Due to staff shortages, it has been forced to rotate the opening and closing of aquatic facilities.
Road Blocked Due To Crash On I80, Detour In Place
The Iowa Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that is affecting traffic on Interstate 80 near Earlham. According to Iowa 511 there is a delay on Interstate 80 eastbound as between exit 104 and exit 106 the road is blocked due to a crash. There is a detour in place taking P53 up to Old Highway 6 in Redfield over to L Avenue and back down to Interstate 80.
Newton city officials say fireworks show will bring big boom to local economy
NEWTON, Iowa — The Pyrotechnics Guild International is hosting its annual convention in Newton this week. They've hosted two fireworks displays for locals starting at 9 p.m. and going until midnight. They're quite the spectacle, but they come with lots of noise!. "It's loud, it's pretty and we can...
Introducing Dallas County Hospital Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Harry Condoleon
Today we introduce a doctor who recently joined the Dallas County Hospital earlier this year. Dr. Harry Condoleon brings his experience in cosmetic surgery. Condoleon says he has practiced in various places in the county and 13 years ago his family moved back to Iowa after being in Las Vegas, Nevada and he began working at the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona and in Britt at Hancock County Health System.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Panorama School District Superintendent Shawn Holloway
We discuss the new open enrollment policy, no free school lunch’s going forward and much more with Panorama School District Superintendent Shawn Holloway.
Section of Beaver Avenue temporarily closed in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Construction shutting down a street is not necessarily bad news — just ask people to people who live on Beaver Avenue between 41st and Forest Avenue. "We're looking forward to not having the traffic that is always going up and down Beaver," said Mary Lindell, who lives in the neighborhood.
Public Safety Day With Hy-Vee Is Saturday
Various public safety officials will make their way to the Perry Hy-Vee this weekend to engage with the community with a fun event. Public Safety Day will be running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday in the Hy-Vee parking lot and will include the Perry Police and Fire Departments along with public works, Dallas County EMS and the MercyOne Air Ambulance at 10 a.m. and Life Flight at 11 a.m. as long as they are not needed elsewhere.
Perry Chamber Hosts Multiple Ribbon Cuttings Thursday
The Perry Chamber of Commerce had a busy day Thursday hosting multiple ribbon cuttings for businesses in the community. First off the Chamber officially celebrated the Kwik Star location along 1st Street in Perry that has now been officially open since July 22nd.The ribbon cutting also featured two $1,000 donations one to the Perry Public Library and one to the Perry Peace Officers Association which District Leader Mitch Schneider says giving back is important to the company.
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 5, 2022
Sebastian Hernandez Castillo, Perry, was driving in the 19000 block of Hwy 169 when he hit a raccoon. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at $2000. Brady Caldwell, age 18, 711 Marshall St, Dexter, was arrested for Driving While Barred. *A criminal charge is merely an accusation and...
Raccoon River in Greene County Provides Ways to Cool Off from Summer Heat
With very hot temperatures happening this week, people are trying to find ways to cool off. One outdoor water activity is along the Raccoon River in Greene County. County Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann says the river provides lots of entertainment for kayaks and canoes. However, the river level has been dropping the past month, so Scheuermann advises to always be alert of your surroundings if you are going to be on the Raccoon River.
Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale
A company tasked with expanding a road in Urbandale failed numerous times last year to control the dust from construction, which led to complaints from neighbors, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Concrete Technologies, of Grimes, recently agreed to pay a $2,500 fine for the violations, DNR records show. Those resident complaints stemmed […] The post Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Let’s Talk Dallas County ADM Superintendent Greg Dufoe
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Superintendent Greg Dufoe talks about various topics in the ADM School District including the raise in food service prices and the elimination of the open enrollment deadline. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
