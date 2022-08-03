The Community Players of Greene County will be holding auditions soon for their next production. Auditions for “See How They Run” will be held Sunday, August 14th from 2-4pm and Monday, August 15th from 6-8pm at the Masonic Lodge on the west side of the downtown square in Jefferson. Co-Director Chad Stevens says the play is a comedy that is set in the World War II era. There are less than ten female and male adult roles. Stevens mentions that those wanting to audition don’t need to sing but there will be cold readings of the script. He adds they are also looking for volunteers to do backstage, lighting and other technical positions.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO