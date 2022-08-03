Read on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/5/2022)-Jefferson Matters with Matt Wetrich and Jill Morton
Jill Morton and Matt Wetrich with Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community gives us an update.
Multiple Dallas County Locations To Be Featured On Agritourism Bus Tour
When an agritourism bus tour takes place later this month, there will be multiple Dallas County locations on the route. Small farm and acreage owners who want to learn more about agritourism and specialty crops are encouraged to register for the tour which will be held on August 31st and will leave Ames at 8:30 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. Space is limited to one bus so participants should register as soon as possible.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman
We discuss the new showerhouse at Nations Bridge Park and the new Pullman Train Car at the Historical Village on Panora with the Guthrie County Conservation Director Brad Halterman.
Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing Prepares For Its 25th Year
The Guthrie County Southern Gospel Sing prepares for their annual two day musical event this weekend. Spokeswoman Mary Porter says that this will be the 25th gospel sing will take place at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds Event Center in Guthrie Center on Friday from 3-8:30pm and on Saturday from 10am-7pm. Porter tells Raccoon Valley Radio that there will be 15 gospel quartets coming from all over the Midwest.
RAGBRAI Was Golden Fundraising Opportunity For Small-Town Iowa
(Fonda, IA) Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraising for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around 600 dollars in pickle sandwich sales that’ll go toward their 30-thousand-dollar goal. Elsewhere, Nemaha raised nearly enough money to finish construction on its historical museum. As one of the stops on Monday’s route, the northwest town almost sold out of the 400 pounds of marinated turkey tenders prepared for the event.
Auditions Later this Month for Community Players of Greene County Next Production
The Community Players of Greene County will be holding auditions soon for their next production. Auditions for “See How They Run” will be held Sunday, August 14th from 2-4pm and Monday, August 15th from 6-8pm at the Masonic Lodge on the west side of the downtown square in Jefferson. Co-Director Chad Stevens says the play is a comedy that is set in the World War II era. There are less than ten female and male adult roles. Stevens mentions that those wanting to audition don’t need to sing but there will be cold readings of the script. He adds they are also looking for volunteers to do backstage, lighting and other technical positions.
KIMT
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
Webb House in Jefferson Kicks Off Year with Water Day Friday
This Friday the Webb House in Jefferson officially opens for the school year with a special event. The 10th Annual Water Day includes a new fire hydrant water sprinkler, along with a 15-foot water slide, smaller pools, super soakers, slip-n-slides, water balloons, and there will be musical entertainment. Preschool age kids are from 10am-noon and 1-3:30pm. Those in kindergarten through 5th grade will be from 4-5:30pm and 6th-8th graders may come from 6-9pm.
HIRTA To Bring New Service To Perry
The Heart of Iowa Regional Transit Agency (HIRTA) already serves Dallas County but a new service is planned for the city of Perry. HIRTA recently received a 2022 Community Challenge Grant from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) which Bilingual Outreach Coordinator Casey Young says will help provide Perry residents with a new way to get around town through a project that will provide a bus service within the city of Perry. The service will allow people to get to important amenities including healthcare and employment.
nwestiowa.com
Finding an interim Sioux County sheriff
ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its July 26 meeting reviewed with county auditor Ryan Dokter the methods that could be used to fill the Sioux County sheriff’s seat once it is vacant. There are two options to designate an interim sheriff who would serve until...
1380kcim.com
Greene County Woman Claims $100,000 Lotto Prize
A Greene County woman has claimed a six-figure top prize in one of the Iowa lottery’s instant-win scratch games. Maria Morales Aguilar of Jefferson won the 12th top prize in the $20 “Super 20s” scratch game, which features 16 top prizes of $100,000, 16 prizes of $10,000, and overall odds of 1 in 2.40. Morales Aguilar purchased her ticket from the Casey’s store in Paulina and claimed her winnings Wednesday at the Iowa Lottery’s headquarters in Clive. For more information on Super 20s and other Iowa Lottery games, visit www.IAlottery.com.
Raccoon River in Greene County Provides Ways to Cool Off from Summer Heat
With very hot temperatures happening this week, people are trying to find ways to cool off. One outdoor water activity is along the Raccoon River in Greene County. County Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann says the river provides lots of entertainment for kayaks and canoes. However, the river level has been dropping the past month, so Scheuermann advises to always be alert of your surroundings if you are going to be on the Raccoon River.
Show and Shine is Sunday at Spring Lake Park
This weekend is a chance for those who want to show off their vehicles at Spring Lake Park in Greene County. The 8th Annual Show and Shine Show is Sunday from 11am-2:30pm near the skating rink at the county park. Co-organizer Kyle Niles tells Raccoon Valley Radio that anyone with a car, truck, or motorcycle is encouraged to register for this event with awards for People’s Choice for Best Car, Truck and Motorcycle, along with the JP Top Pick, which Niles says is named after her two grandchildren that will pick their favorite overall vehicle. Additionally, Niles notes there will be door prizes for participants.
KCCI.com
An Iowa family popular for selling sweet corn is dealing with a tragedy
AMES, Iowa — The sweet corn stand on 13th and Grand in Ames has been in the DesPlanques family for decades. Friday morning, it was a welcome distraction for Kevin DesPlanques. It is the first time he has been not been beside his daughter Sierra's hospital bed in the...
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge To Add Cameras in Area Plagued By Recent Crimes
One of the biggest aids in helping to solve and prosecute crimes is video evidence, and that is what the city of Fort Dodge is planning on investing more in as it moves to phase two in a high crime area. On the agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting is...
KCCI.com
Section of Beaver Avenue temporarily closed in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Construction shutting down a street is not necessarily bad news — just ask people to people who live on Beaver Avenue between 41st and Forest Avenue. "We're looking forward to not having the traffic that is always going up and down Beaver," said Mary Lindell, who lives in the neighborhood.
141 Garage Sales Begin Today
If someone is looking for a good deal on items in Dallas County, there is an opportunity to do so today with 141 Garage Sales. 141 Garage Sales has 177 miles of sales which includes the Dallas County towns of Dawson, Perry, Bouton, Woodward and Granger, along with communities in Guthrie County and this year is the 20th anniversary of the sales.
Albert Sanford Shimer, 78, of Perry
Graveside services for Albert Sanford Shimer age 78 of Perry, will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery at Perry, IA on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Let’s Talk Dallas County Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti
Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti gives updates on Chamber activities.
Perry Chamber Hosts Multiple Ribbon Cuttings Thursday
The Perry Chamber of Commerce had a busy day Thursday hosting multiple ribbon cuttings for businesses in the community. First off the Chamber officially celebrated the Kwik Star location along 1st Street in Perry that has now been officially open since July 22nd.The ribbon cutting also featured two $1,000 donations one to the Perry Public Library and one to the Perry Peace Officers Association which District Leader Mitch Schneider says giving back is important to the company.
