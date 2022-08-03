Read on www.1470wmbd.com
1470 WMBD
Peoria home catches fire a second time overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — A vacant home on W. Garden Street in Peoria went up in flames Thursday night for the second time in less than two weeks. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said crews were called to the home around 11:15 p.m., finding heavy black smoke coming from the front door and eaves, and flames showing on the side and back of the home.
1470 WMBD
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
hoiabc.com
No one injured after kitchen fire at East Peoria business
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - No one was injured during a fire at The Original Wonderdog in East Peoria Thursday. East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman says firefighters kept the fire to the business, but surrounding businesses did sustain some smoke damage. He says there was “significant” damage to...
1470 WMBD
Police: Masked suspects stick up pizza delivery driver in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. –We’re learning about a reported robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Peoria this week. Police say it happened Thursday shortly after 11:40 a.m. The victim told officers he was delivering pizza to an address off West Malone Street and Griswold in south Peoria when two armed suspects wearing black hoodies and face masks held him at gunpoint, robbed him and fled the scene.
KBUR
One person killed by train in Macomb
Macomb, Ill.- One person died after being hit by a train in Macomb. TV station KHQA reports that at about 5:47 PM Tuesday, the Macomb Police Department was called to the train tacks west of Bower Road. When authorities arrived, one person was found dead. The investigation is ongoing, but...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police seeking suspects in pizza delivery robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are still searching for two males who robbed a pizza delivery driver late Thursday morning. Peoria police responded to a call at 11:41 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 and were dispatched to the 2600 block of W. Malone Street. They located a pizza delivery driver who said he was robbed at gunpoint.
wcbu.org
New section of Rock Island Greenway is officially open
A new section of the scenic Rock Island Greenway in Peoria is open to the public. After a year of construction, the trail has been extended from Harvard Avenue into Glen Oak Park. Nick McMillion from the Peoria Department of Public Works said in the end, supply chain issues were the only thing holding up the roughly $1.5 million project.
Central Illinois Proud
Efforts to demolish historic Hale Church underway
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first steps to demolish the historic Hale Memorial Church in Peoria’s West Bluff are underway. Thursday morning, crews started taking down the church’s bell tower. This is according to the president/CEO of the KDB Group Greg Birkland. He said demolishing the bell...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Man arrested in Macomb burglary; local auction company sold; Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg Service
A Tazewell County man was arrested in a burglary reported east of Macomb in May. Kyle Sebree, 30, of Delavan is being lodged in the McDonough County jail on $25,000 bond. A trailer, motorcycle, UTV, and ATV were reportedly stolen from a property in Salem Township. Some of the property...
1470 WMBD
Stolen car found in Illinois River
PEKIN, Ill. – After trying and failing to find it on Friday, officials say a car that somehow went into the Illinois River was found Wednesday. Fon Du Lac Park District Police say they used the Peoria Fire Dive Team to help pull the car to shore after it was found in the river just south of the Pekin Boat docks.
ourquadcities.com
1 dead in U.S. 6 head-on crash
UPDATE: Illinois State Police released preliminary investigative details on Friday’s head-on crash on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County. A 1995 black Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on U.S. 6 near East 200th Street. A 2022 white Ford F250 was traveling eastbound at the same location. The driver of the Mustang drove into eastbound traffic and struck the F250 head-on.
1470 WMBD
Princeville home struck by lightning, catches fire
PRINCEVILLE, Ill. – No one was hurt after a lightning strike caused a fire Tuesday morning at a Princeville home. Akron-Princeville Fire Chief Randy Haley says the call was reported around 9:00 a.m. at Route 91 and Streitmatter Road. Haley tells 25 News the fire was contained to the...
25newsnow.com
Peoria police investigating early morning ATM break-in
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police are investigating after an ATM was broken into early Tuesday morning. Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to an alarm call in the 6000 block of Knoxville Avenue - near the corner of North Prospect Road. Upon arrival, officers found an ATM machine that...
25newsnow.com
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
Derailment closes State Street railroad crossing in Galesburg
On Tuesday, August 2 at approximately 9 p.m., Knox County deputies responded to a train derailment in East Galesburg. The train, which belongs to BNSF, was traveling west to east and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street in East Galesburg. No injuries reported in the incident. The cause of the derailment […]
Gunshots fired at Mall of America, but no victim located, police say
Someone fired shots Thursday at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, sending shoppers running for cover.
hoiabc.com
1 person wounded in shooting near Peoria’s Glen Oak Park
UPDATE 12:05 p.m. - Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the victim is a juvenile male, and it was determined by police that the gunshot wound was accidentally self-inflicted. During the course of the investigation, officers received information that led them to a residence in the 2100 block of North...
1470 WMBD
Police: Shooting on E. Republic in Peoria was accidental, self-inflicted
PEORIA, Ill. — One person was shot in the thigh last (Wednesday) night in Peoria in a shooting that happened near Glen Oak Park. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers were called around 10:50 P.M. to E. Republic Street, near N. Central Avenue. The victim, a male juvenile,...
1470 WMBD
Two arrested for Pekin attempted murder
PEKIN, Ill. – Two people are now in custody in Tazewell County for allegedly beating and attempting to rob an elderly Pekin resident last month. Pekin Police say prosecutors have charged Gage Burgess, 21, and Savanna McKinley, 18, with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Battery. Police say...
Central Illinois Proud
Keith McDaniel hired as Peoria police community engagement coordinator
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Friday that they hired Keith McDaniel as the department’s community engagement coordinator. According to a press release, McDaniel will serve as a liaison between neighborhood groups and the Police Department. He will work with other City departments and organizations...
