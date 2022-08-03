ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Visitation on Friday for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The community is invited to honor a hero Friday during visitation for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. Shahnavaz, 24, had been with the department for 11 months when he was shot and killed Sunday during a traffic stop. Services will be held at ITOWN Church...
ELWOOD, IN
WANE-TV

Funeral plans released for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz

ELWOOD, Ind. — The funeral for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz will be held Saturday at ITOWN Church in Fishers. The funeral will start at 11 a.m., but you will see police officers start arriving at 8:30 a.m. Officers from across the state and country are expected to attend the funeral.
ELWOOD, IN
FOX59

Muncie barber shop thanking law enforcement with free haircuts

MUNCIE, Ind. — The team at Maxwell’s Barber Shop in Muncie is working to say ‘thank you’ to members of law enforcement by offering them free haircuts through the end of August. “Everybody’s always talking about paying it forward. What better person to pay it forward to than somebody who is going to lay down […]
MUNCIE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, IN
Madison County, IN
Crime & Safety
Elwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Elwood, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Madison, IN
WISH-TV

Visitation for murdered Elwood police officer: He ‘stood his post’

FISHERS, Ind (WISH) — Visitation services for Noah Shahnavaz, the Elwood Police Department officer who a prosecutor says was murdered earlier this week, happened Friday at nondenominational church in Fishers. The service was at ITOWN Church, where hundreds of police officers came to pay their respects. “Officer Noah Jacob...
ELWOOD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

VIDEO: Technical issues create unique moment at vigil for fallen Elwood officer

ELWOOD, Ind. — Hundreds gathered Monday evening for a candlelight vigil honoring fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. During the service for Officer Shahnavaz, who was killed during a traffic stop Sunday, those gathered paid tribute with song. Technical issues prevented the playing of “Amazing Grace” over a speaker. Instead, the community raised their voices […]
ELWOOD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Fund Established#First Merchant Bank
WISH-TV

Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
KOKOMO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLFI.com

Memorial precession held for former EMT paramedic

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Paramedics and emergency management personnel from around the state held a procession to remember one of their own on Wednesday. The Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service (T.E.A.S.) EMS, along with several other departments, held a procession from Indianapolis to Lafayette for former EMS paramedic, Jenny Austin.
LAFAYETTE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Brian Tackett settling into new role as Shelbyville Fire Chief

Forgive Brian Tackett if his new office is not exactly “settled.”. After 11 years serving as a Deputy Chief in the Shelbyville Fire Department, Tackett, a 1986 Shelbyville High School graduate, officially became the department’s Fire Chief Monday, replacing Tony Logan, who retired. “I am excited,” admitted Tackett...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
FOX59

Man dies from injuries in Greenwood crash

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A man has died after being injured in a crash Wednesday in Greenwood. Police say a car crashed into the back of a semi on N. Graham Road in between County Line Road and Main Street on Wednesday afternoon and became wedged underneath. Witnesses told police the car was speeding. Greenwood Police […]
GREENWOOD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy