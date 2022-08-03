Read on www.wamwamfm.com
The Duells have made their last deal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the most familiar names in the Evansville car dealer business has left the lot for the last time. Doug Duell has sold his two car dealerships. The Kia dealership was sold to Fusz Automotive Group out of Saint Louis. The Hyundai dealership was sold to Joe Marshall. Marshall is […]
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 49 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a portion of an Indiana state route near Hanover
HANOVER, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash is blocking a road near Hanover in Jefferson County. INDOT says State Route 56 is closed at East Kuntz Road due to a crash. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
Warrick County officials looking for person who dumped a dog
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Animal Control needs your help in identifying someone officials say dumped a dog. Officials with the facility say the woman dumped a puppy on the morning of August 5. Officials would like to remind people that it is illegal to dump animals. Please call WCAC at 812-897-6107 if […]
Inside Indiana Business
Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities
Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
wamwamfm.com
Road Closure on Viola Street in Washington Next Week
Washington city officials have announced a road closure for next week. Viola Street will be closed next week from northeast 3rd to northeast 5th streets due to a culvert replacement. Please avoid the area if possible.
WIBC.com
Farmers’ Almanac Anticipates A “Bone-Chilling Winter” For Indiana
Get ready for an “unreasonably cold and snowy” winter. The Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-2023 winter forecast and it has predicted a bone-chilling winter. They say you should prepare to shake, shiver and shovel!. The annual American publication has been producing weather prognosis since 1818. The National...
Knox Co. DCS investigating death of ‘small child’
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with the Department of Children’s Services and other organizations are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Hart Street at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The initial call was due to a reported medical incident. Police said the “small […]
WTHI
Covid-19 case numbers jump in Indiana and Illinois
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Across the United States, cases of Covid-19 are rising. Here's a look at the current case numbers in the Wabash Valley. There were more than 10,000 cases of Covid in Indiana last week. Ten people died from the virus in the past seven days. In...
wamwamfm.com
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski Killed in Crash
Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski has died in a car wreck in Elkhart County. Multiple news outlets in northern Indiana reported on the wreck and her death Wednesday. Killed along with Walorski were several other people, including her driver and communications director. The wreck happened at about 12:30 p.m. when a...
vincennespbs.org
Stabbing investigation in Odon
Not many details released yet, but there was a stabbing in Daviess County. Authorities were called out just before 10:30 Wednesday night about a man being stabbed in the chest at the Chuckles gas station and convenience store in Odon. The victim’s name was not released. Air Evac was...
wevv.com
Southern Indiana melon farmers persist despite tough season
In this week’s Tri-State Farm Life, 44News takes a look at Southern Indiana’s melon farmers, and how they’ve handled this year’s turbulent growing season. Frey Co. Produce has been supplying our Tri-State and the nation with melons for decades, and this year, they’re back at it again producing nearly 20 million pounds of watermelons right here in Southern Indiana.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Road Closures, August 4th
250 South between Highway 257-125 East will be closed for pipe replacement from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm today. 550 South between 1200 East and the county line will be closed today for tile work from 7:00 am – 5:00 pm.
WGNtv.com
Line of severe thunderstorms moving across NW Indiana through mid-afternoon.
Scattered severe t-storms that developed rapidly across the Chicago area have merged into a line extending from the Michigan water of southern Lake Michigan South-southwestward across central IL to just north of St. Louis. This line will continue to move eastward across NW Indiana through 4 PM CDT.
wamwamfm.com
Mary Kay McMahan
Mary Kay Adams McMahan, 78, of Valrico, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2022. She was born in Vincennes, Indiana, on July 26, 1943, to Herbert Adams and Wilma Weddle Adams. She graduated from Vincennes Lincoln High School in 1961. While there she was a scholar and played a baritone in the high school band. She attended Vincennes University and graduated as a Registered Nurse. On October 24, 1964, she married Daniel L. McMahan in Vincennes.
Kokomo High School wins 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition
INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo High School has won the 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition. Sixteen marching bands representing 20 Indiana high schools advanced to the semifinals of the annual competition at the state fairgrounds Friday night before the Marching Wildkats took home the title. The Top 10, as...
WIBC.com
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
Suspected Pipe Bomb, Other Materials Found by Police Executing Warrant in Indiana
Indiana State Police said officers uncovered a suspected pipe bomb and other bomb-making materials at home in St. Joseph County, Indiana, while serving a felony warrant Wednesday. State troopers and the St. Joseph County Police Department were visiting a residence in the 52000 block of Hollyhock Road to locate a...
WANE-TV
Indiana metalworks company reaches settlement on clean air violations
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced a settlement Friday afternoon with Metalworking Lubricants Co. for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at its used oil processing facility in Indianapolis. Both agencies alleged Metalworking Lubricants emitted more than...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
20-year-old Cydnee Racey of Washington was arrested early this morning by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. The current jail population...
