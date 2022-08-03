Read on www.clickondetroit.com
Detroit man charged after allegedly striking man with car, killing him
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has announced charges against James Kimball, 35 of Detroit, after he allegedly struck and killed Lamar D. Waller with his vehicle in July. Kimball is charged with one count of First-Degree Murder. Police say on July 12, a verbal altercation between...
Detroit 3-year-old shot while playing with 'assault-style rifle', police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 3-year-old girl is recovering from an accidental gunshot wound she suffered while playing with another child Thursday morning. Detroit police say the child was listed in temporary serious condition after undergoing surgery for the injury. They first responded to a home in the 9500 block of Littlefield near Chicago and Schaffer on the city's west side for the shooting.
Escaped prisoner caught by police during traffic stop in Brighton
An escaped prisoner from Macomb County is back in custody. Fox 2 Detroit reports that Devonta Deshawn Moore was arrested Thursday night during a traffic stop outside of Brighton, with the help of Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies.
35 years since Detroit man’s murder, family pushes police for closure
The 4-unit apartment building on the corner of Greiner and Pelkey on Detroit’s east side hasn’t been lived in for more than a decade. But in August of 1987, Edward Sayers lived in the top right unit. It was August 21st. It was a Friday. It rained that...
Zion Foster search: Detroit police chief 'preparing for a discussion' with family as dig enters week 9
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White said he could not be more proud of his officers and their efforts in the search for a missing 17-year-old girl from Eastpointe, but that he was "preparing for a discussion" with the victim's family next week. The search for Zion...
Detroit police shoot, critically injure man after he allegedly pulls gun during chase
A man was shot by police Tuesday night in southwest Detroit. Detroit Police Chief James White said officers were on “proactive patrol” when they identified a man known to them as a gang member about 9:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Annabelle Street. White said a chase ensued when officers attempted to stop...
3-year-old Detroit girl in serious condition after she was shot while allegedly playing with gun
A 3-year-old girl is in temporary serious condition after Detroit police say she shot herself while playing with a gun. Police say that incident happened at a home on Littlefield on Detroit’s west side.
Locksmith carjacked and shot on the job on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A locksmith is out of surgery and recovering after he was carjacked and shot while on the job on Detroit’s west side. It happened Wednesday night at a home on Sorrento Avenue, not far from Schoolcraft Street and Meyers Road and Detroit police’s 2nd Precinct intersection.
WATCH: Dramatic dashcam shows police chase suspect in deadly hit-and-run
A dramatic new dash cam video shows how police caught a man wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in Detroit.
Officer shoots man in Southwest Detroit after gun is produced during pursuit
Detroit Police Chief James White calls the actions of his officers “brave and heroic” after they’re forced to shoot a man who pulled out a gun during a pursuit.
Pontiac woman's stabbing spree at party sends 4 to hospital, police say
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 39-year-old resident of Pontiac has been charged with several counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm after she allegedly stabbed four people during a party. Candis Latrice Wright was arraigned a day after she was arrested at a gas station for...
Gun police believe was used in shooting that injured 3-year-old girl found outside abandoned school
DETROIT – Detroit detectives are still putting pieces together after a 3-year-old girl was shot on Detroit’s west side. It happened inside a home on Littlefield Street, near Schaefer Highway and West Chicago. Family members told Local 4 the girl was playing with the gun and accidentally shot...
Man fatally shot by police on Detroit’s Southwest side
Detroit Police on patrol Tuesday night in the city’s far Southwest side shot a man they say is a gang member. Chief James White says the man was “obviously” armed and officers tried to stop him. A short foot chase ensued, with one of the officers opening fire after seeing the gun in the suspect’s hand. After hopping a fence, the man turned toward officers with a gun in his hand. The man, who was not named by police, was shot three times by one of the officers.
Detroit Police Department To Hold Abandoned Vehicle Auction Aug. 9
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department will host a vehicle auction on Aug. 9. The auction will be at 9 a.m. at Troy’s Towing located at 9615 Grinnell Street. A bidder must have a valid driver’s license. Officials say all major credit cards are accepted and debit cards with the Visa or Master Card logo will also be accepted. Vehicles will be re-keyed at the expense of the bidder and the bidder is responsible for moving the car by 3 p.m. on the day of the auction, or they will be charged storage fees. The Detroit Police Department says they have the right to refuse any bid. Any person who has had a contract with the city of Detroit must sign an affidavit stating they’ve had no involvement with, connection, or foreknowledge of the vehicle they intend to purchase. Here is a file with a list of the vehicles that will be available during the auction: TROY 08 09 2022(1).xlsx © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit Police Department wants help finding bank robber on city’s west side, officials say
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help finding the suspect involved in a bank robbery that took place in Detroit, officials say. Police say the incident occurred July 29 around 11:45 a.m. in the 19100 block of Telegraph Road in Detroit. Officials say the suspect walked into the...
Detroit Police arrest driver wanted for hit-and-run death of father after gentleman's club argument
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. on Wednesday to announce the arrest of a man wanted for the intentional hit-and-run death of a Detroit father who was killed after trying to protect a woman at a gentleman's club on 8 Mile.
Detroit parking dispute shooting: Police identify 2 people killed, reveal ages of 6 injured
DETROIT – Police revealed the identities of the two people who were killed in a shooting sparked by an argument over the way cars were parked for a birthday party in a Detroit neighborhood, as well as the ages of the six people who were injured. What happened. The...
Macomb County deputies investigate after woman, girl found dead inside home
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Macomb County deputies are investigating after a woman and a girl were found dead inside a home. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office performed a welfare check Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 3) at a home on Downing Street in Macomb Township, according to authorities. When they...
Black Lives Matter protester seeks additional damages against Detroit police
Detroit — An additional lawsuit has been filed this week by a protester who claims he was injured by Detroit police while peacefully demonstrating with the Black Lives Matter movement during summer 2020. Timothy Hall from Detroit initially filed the lawsuit four months ago in federal court but amended...
Detroit Police shoot armed suspect multiple times on the southwest side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White said an officer from the 4th precinct shot a suspect on the city's southwest side after a foot chase through the area. The shooting happened near Omaha Street and Annabelle on the city's far southwest side around 9:30 p.m. Late Tuesday...
