Detroit man charged after allegedly striking man with car, killing him

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has announced charges against James Kimball, 35 of Detroit, after he allegedly struck and killed Lamar D. Waller with his vehicle in July. Kimball is charged with one count of First-Degree Murder. Police say on July 12, a verbal altercation between...
Detroit 3-year-old shot while playing with 'assault-style rifle', police say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 3-year-old girl is recovering from an accidental gunshot wound she suffered while playing with another child Thursday morning. Detroit police say the child was listed in temporary serious condition after undergoing surgery for the injury. They first responded to a home in the 9500 block of Littlefield near Chicago and Schaffer on the city's west side for the shooting.
Locksmith carjacked and shot on the job on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A locksmith is out of surgery and recovering after he was carjacked and shot while on the job on Detroit’s west side. It happened Wednesday night at a home on Sorrento Avenue, not far from Schoolcraft Street and Meyers Road and Detroit police’s 2nd Precinct intersection.
Man fatally shot by police on Detroit’s Southwest side

Detroit Police on patrol Tuesday night in the city’s far Southwest side shot a man they say is a gang member. Chief James White says the man was “obviously” armed and officers tried to stop him. A short foot chase ensued, with one of the officers opening fire after seeing the gun in the suspect’s hand. After hopping a fence, the man turned toward officers with a gun in his hand. The man, who was not named by police, was shot three times by one of the officers.
Detroit Police Department To Hold Abandoned Vehicle Auction Aug. 9

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department will host a vehicle auction on Aug. 9. The auction will be at 9 a.m. at Troy’s Towing located at 9615 Grinnell Street. A bidder must have a valid driver’s license. Officials say all major credit cards are accepted and debit cards with the Visa or Master Card logo will also be accepted. Vehicles will be re-keyed at the expense of the bidder and the bidder is responsible for moving the car by 3 p.m. on the day of the auction, or they will be charged storage fees. The Detroit Police Department says they have the right to refuse any bid. Any person who has had a contract with the city of Detroit must sign an affidavit stating they’ve had no involvement with, connection, or foreknowledge of the vehicle they intend to purchase. Here is a file with a list of the vehicles that will be available during the auction: TROY 08 09 2022(1).xlsx © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
