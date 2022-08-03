National VFW Auxiliary President to visit the Boulevard of Roses

Jane Reape, the recently elected national president of the VFW of the United States Auxiliary, is on a quest to travel to all 50 states. Reape will visit the Boulevard of Roses on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Veterans, VFW Auxiliary members and members of the community are invited to a noon luncheon at the Kenyon VFW and an opportunity to meet and visit with Reape. Those interested in enjoying the $10 lunch are urged to make a reservation by calling 507-789-6240.

Reape, of Carthage, New York, arrives in Minnesota Aug. 15, and will visit the Armed Forces Servicemen’s Center, Cathedral of Saint Paul, and White Bear Lake VFW 1782.

Events Aug. 16 begin with a visit of the wood shop and distribution room at Hastings Veterans Home before heading to Conrad Osthum VFW 141.

Following lunch, local VFW Auxiliary members will show Reape Kenyon Veterans Park and coordinate a laying of a wreath.

Photo opportunities of the Boulevard of Roses and Gunderson House will conclude the visit within city limits. Then they’ll make their way to rural Kenyon to visit Holden Lutheran Church.

Reape will then head up to the Capitol Complex for the Department Office and New Medal of Honor Memorial, and later to dinner in St. Paul.

According to VFW Auxiliary Post 141 member Sonia Tatge, who was installed as state auxiliary president 2022-2023 in June, Reape’s visit marks the second time a national VFW president has visited the small, rural Auxiliary.

This year VFW Auxiliary Post 141 boasts four members serving in a state role. Along with Tatge, Laurie Dale, who is the Post 141 president, also serves as the state secretary/treasurer and chief of staff. Linda Germundson is state banner bearer, and Sarah Escamilla is state historian and District 1 president.

District 1 is comprised of the following counties: Goodhue, Rice, Waseca, Steele, Freeborn, Dodge, Mower, Olmsted, Fillmore, Winona, Houston and Wabasha. There are nine districts in Minnesota.

Tatge added there are also nine veterans homes in Minnesota, with three new ones being built.

Members say the VFW 141 is the only post with that has had six state commanders. The first state commander, Ole G. Sandstad was from the Kenyon post. The VFW 141 Auxiliary now boasts two state presidents.