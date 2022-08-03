ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All 53: S Juston Burris Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role

By Schuyler Callihan
 2 days ago

Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers safety Juston Burris.

S Juston Burris

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 210

College: North Carolina State

NFL Stats: 147 tackles, 7 TFLs, 3 QB hits, 19 PBUs, 5 INTs

Projected 2022 Stats: 26 tackles, 2 PBUs

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

Burris has been a solid starter for the Panthers in each of the past two seasons, but has battled some injuries along the way. With Xavier Woods now in the fold, Burris will be relegated to a backup role, which will make the Panthers safety room much deeper.

53-Man Roster Status: 50/50

Despite being a starter over the last two years and being a six-year veteran, I don't think Burris's roster spot is completely safe. There are a ton of bodies back there and many of whom are much younger. He's going to need to stay healthy first and foremost throughout the preseason and show out on top of that

