Report: PSG Are Interested In Signing Bernardo Silva This Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett
 2 days ago

PSG are interested in signing Bernardo Silva this summer, amid heavy interest from Bernardo Silva.

The talk of the summer has been Barcelona signing Bernardo Silva. The club are interested, they really want the player, and are just waiting to sell Frenkie De Jong in order to fully pursue the Portuguese midfielder. But now PSG have reportedly thrown their name into the hat to sign him.

The club are targeting Bernardo, and are interested in signing him.

PSG are targeting Bernardo Silva.

According to Santi Aouna, PSG are targeting Bernardo Silva and are interested in signing him this summer. Barcelona are said to be the favourites to sign Bernardo, and are prepared to try the hardest at this current time in order to get his signature.

But PSG are there with interest, and may try and rival Barcelona for his signature. There have been prior PSG links, including a swap deal involving Neymar, but them rumours never gathered any pace.

Luis Campos has known Bernardo Silva since his time with Monaco, and has reportedly made the Portuguese midfielder his priority in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

PSG can certainly afford to sign Silva, but Barcelona are confident with the sale of De Jong and the activation of their third economic lever they can complete his signing too.

Barcelona have this morning told Manchester City to expect a bid for Bernardo, and the Catalan club are currently favourites in the race for the player.

Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Neymar
Person
Chloe Kelly
